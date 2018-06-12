Destination: Yellow Springs

Look! Up in the sky!

Vintage flyers at the Springfield Barnstorming Carnival.

The 5th annual Springfield Barnstorming Carnival will take place on July 14 and 15 at historic Springfield Beckley Airport. This free event brings aviation enthusiasts and the community together to experience the golden age of aviation.

The festival is a unique opportunity to experience some of the rarest aircraft from the 1920s, 30s, and 40s in the area. Over the past four years the event has grown bigger and better, with over 5,000 spectators last year alone. The mission is to share antique aircraft with the general public and to provide many activities for everyone of all ages to enjoy. A variety of activities will be available, such as kids peddle planes, paper and powered rocket building workshops, foam glider building, balloon-tying clowns, magic shows, and a display of rare antique aircraft with real barnstormers who will share their aviation knowledge with all. Other activities include bi-plane rides, a magic show with Phil Dalton, Lucky the Clown, and a bounce house.

In 2017, over 60 aircraft were on display, from the 1920s through the 40s, along with replicas of that era. Historical barnstorming biplanes from the era such as Travel Airs, New Standards, Wacos, Great Lakes, and Bucker Jungmanns were also on hand. Other interesting aircraft that have attended the event each year have included the most popular Pietenpol Aircamper, Fairchild 22, David monoplane, and a WWI replica Sopwith Pup.

The gates open at 8:00 a.m. both days. There will be a pancake breakfast provided by the Hustead Fire Department both days for $5.00. Proceeds will go to support the Hustead Fire Department. For more information, visit barnstormingcarnival.com.

Sample Ohio’s Bounty

It’s time once again for the annual Yellow Springs Farmer’s Market. The market is open every Saturday from 7 am to noon, in King’s Yard parking lot, located behind Ye Olde Trail Tavern, 228 Xenia Avenue. Shoppers can find farm-fresh, locally-produced items such as vegetables, fruits, meat, eggs, baked goods, body care products, flowers, and much more. The Market occurs every Saturday throughout the summer. All products are from Yellow Springs and the surrounding areas.

For over 20 years, the market has been made possible by local men, women, and children who are dedicated to offering the best that Ohio Grown Agriculture has to offer. Items for sale include fresh and organic fruits, vegetables, flowers, and plants, organic meats, cheeses, dairy and eggs, along with fresh baked breads, cakes, candies, pies, and canned goods. Gluten-free items are also available, along with honey, syrup, salsas, and jams.

For more information, visit yellowspringsfarmersmarket.com.

Take a walk through history

Yellow Springs Heritage will be offering historic walking tours each Saturday from April through October. The tours will highlight the facts and fiction of Yellow Springs history. The next walking tour is scheduled for June 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All tours, unless otherwise noted, will begin at the Mills Park Hotel, located at the corner of Xenia Avenue and Limestone Street. There is a $5.00 per person charge to participate in the walking tours. Tickets can be purchased online, up until midnight the day before the tour, or can be purchased on the day of the walking tour. All participants receive $1 in Corner Cone Cash and the first twenty participants receive a $2 coupon (excludes the purchase of alcohol) for the Yellow Springs Brewery and a $2 coupon for Dark Star Books. Group tours, for both the YS Heritage and the 365 Project walking tours can be arranged at a discounted rate.

Please contact ysheritage@gmail.com at least three weeks prior to tour date to make arrangements.

Show Your Pride

The 7th Annual Yellow Springs Pride Festival will be held on June 30, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. in downtown Yellow Springs. The annual festival is billed as a community-building event featuring live music, featured speakers, and a parade. There will also be special films showing at the Little Art Theatre. These include two documentaries. First up at 3:00 p.m. is the award-winning documentary “To a More Perfect Union: U.S. v Windsor,” directed by Donna Zaccaro. At 6:30 p.m., the theatre will play host to another documentary, “The Rubi Girls,” which tells the story of the perennial Miami Valley favorites. In addition, the group will appear in person.

As with any celebration, food and drink will play a big part, with a beer garden at the John Bryan Center, along with local food vendors. Later that evening, more live entertainment will be on tap at Peach’s Bar and Grill, featuring music and dance troupe Soul Fire Tribe, and The Rubi Girls.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.facebook.com/ys.pride/