Powerful film is centerpiece of Wright Library’s “Peace Week”



A Combatants for Peace member looks through Israel’s separation barrier to his fellow Combatants on the other side

By Joyell Nevins

Blood only brings more blood. Violence and hatred spur more violence and hatred. It’s time to stop the cycle. It’s time to start a conversation. It’s time to Reconsider.

Reconsider is a film production company committed to answering two questions: “What kind of world do you want to live in?” and “What kind of life do you want to create?” Its first major film, “Disturbing the Peace,” introduces its audience to Israeli soldiers and Palestinian fighters who are stepping across decades of vengeance and war to consider one another and seek peace. Not just hoping for a better future, but believing they can change the tide of their country.

While the film focuses on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the issues presented are “easily translated into the language of any conflict,” according to Wright Memorial Public Library Director, Kristi Hale.

Hale is part of a team bringing the film to Dayton to spark conversation and challenge paradigms. The screening and filmmaker Q&A is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at University of Dayton’s Sears Recital Hall. It is part of the library’s inaugural Peace Week in conjunction with the Human Rights Center of University of Dayton, along with support from the Dayton International Peace Museum, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, and WYSO 91.3.

For more than 50 years, Israel and Palestine have been embroiled in conflict. In 1948, a Jewish state called Israel was established in the area referred to as the “Holy Land.” The running Jewish rhetoric was that the creation of a state was the only way to protect the Jews from persecution and extinction. The problem was that Palestinians already lived in Palestine. By 1967, Israeli occupied all of Palestine through military force. A Palestinian movement for liberation began. The two forces remain in violent opposition.

It would take a history lesson to list the specific wars and operations, but suffice it to say, there have been millions of Palestinian casualties, hundreds of thousands of Israeli causalities. Often civilian bystanders who have paid the blood price.

Enter the Combatants

But “Disturbing the Peace” is not a politically charged movie. It was vital to the filmmakers and the organization they focused on to not favor one side or the other.

“It’s important that we have no villain,” stressed co-producer and Reconsider co-founder Marcina Hale.

In one nighttime scene, Israeli soldiers are patrolling with guns and Palestinian fighters are throwing stones and Molotov cocktails (a misleading euphemism for a homemade bomb). The Palestinian recalled this driving need to “release our huge hatred towards this entity that caused our pain.” The Israeli, serving what he felt was his duty, remembers being scared and feeling underwater from “rivers of hatred, hostility and violence.” That sense of fear and violence from both sides is portrayed throughout the film.

But in some fighters, a disillusion about the inevitability of this conflict began to rise. A Palestinian woman in jail for a thwarted suicide bomb attack fears retribution from an Israeli guard who lost a brother due to a suicide bomber. But that guard told her “I’m not angry at you…blood only leads to blood. I believe in peace.”

In 2003, several Israeli soldiers signed a “Courage to Refuse” letter. They wrote that they would continue serving the Israel Defense Force “in any mission that serves Israel’s defense,” but in the occupied territories “the missions of occupation and oppression do not serve this purpose – and we shall take no part in them.”

The letter caused a public stir and made it to the ears of a group in Palestine…a group that was also seeking a different reality. Several of the letter signers and those Palestinians formed “Combatants for Peace,” committed to a nonviolent way to end the Occupation and work towards Israelis and Palestinians living together in freedom and dignity.

In the last decade, the Combatants have hosted rallies, conversations, workshops, and nonviolent protests. Despite military and civilian opposition (even being called traitors by some of their own), the Combatants still seek a peaceful solution for a greater humanity.

“Every time we create this alternative reality, of an Israeli-Palestinian communicative, it is a revolution,” said Chen Alon. “Nothing less than that.”

“Disturbing the Peace” premiered in 2016 at the Jerusalem International Film Festival; since then, it’s won multiple awards and been viewed across three continents. The audiences may look different, but the film’s values reach across cultures.

“After a screening in the Bronx, during the Q&A, a preteen boy stood up and said, ‘I know this [film] is not about me, but this is about my neighborhood,’” Marcina said, sharing she and Apkon hear that sentiment repeated continually.

The Wright Memorial Public Library staff and the Human Rights Center hope that sentiment and ensuing conversation will happen in Dayton, too.

“We have seen a need in the community for conversation in these divisive times,” said Kristi. “Even people with the most entrenched differences can still come over to the other side.”

Along with the film, the library is hosting a “Reconsider Life” workshop from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11 with Marcina and Stephen, designed to help people consider their beliefs and empower continued dialogue. It’s free, but registration is required.

“Peace Week” includes a free drop-in youth art event “Piece by Peace” Feb. 2-3 during library hours.

The screening of “Disturbing the Peace” and the discussion is Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at UD’s Sears Recital Hall, 300 College Park. The Workshop with the Filmmakers is Feb. 11, 1:30-4:30pm at Wright Library, 1776 Far Hills Ave. For more information or to register, visit wrightlibrary.org or call 937.294.7171. For more information about the film, visit disturbingthepeacefilm.com.