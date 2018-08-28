Don’t be cruel to this heart of mine

Lethal injection methods are not foolproof

By David H. Landon

Q: Is it imperative the method of state executions be utterly painless?

Whether or not an inmate deserves to die is not in question here. For the moment, this debate is based on the premise a court of law found that person guilty and sentenced that person to die. How the death penalty is carried out by the various state jurisdictions in this country continues to be a source of controversy. There is a constitutional prohibition against the state carrying out punishments in a manner that is considered to be “cruel and unusual”. In America today, most executions are carried out by lethal injection. Decades of failed lethal injection execution incidents (aka: “botched” executions) have made news headlines because witness accounts often enough conclude executed inmates visibly suffer pain over extended time in the lethal injection death process despite they were supposed to have been unconscious through the process. Is this process cruel? Is this process unusual? Is this process supposed to be painful?

A typical lethal injection death process consists of three chemicals—the first renders the prisoner unconscious, the second induces paralysis, and third stops the heart. Until 2009, most states used a “cocktail” of three drugs—an anesthetic (usually sodium thiopental, until pentobarbital was introduced at the end of 2010), pancuronium bromide (a paralytic agent, also called Pavulon), and the heart-stopping chemical potassium chloride. Several states have used Midazolam as the first drug in the series of the three-drug execution. Many states have also used a lethal dosage of Pentobarbital. Most recently, the state of Nebraska got creative and administered a lethal dose of the controversial elephant tranquilizer Fentanyl.

The Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution adopted on December 15, 1791, along with the rest of the United States Bill of Rights, prohibits the federal government from imposing excessive bail, excessive fines, or cruel and unusual punishments. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that this amendment’s Cruel and Unusual Punishment Clause also applies to the states. While there is general agreement that punishment by the state should be neither cruel nor unusual, there is still much debate as to what constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

While the taking of a life by the state is for some the very definition of cruelty, the manner of executions at the time the Eighth Amendment was written showed significant tolerance for executions. Hangings and firing squad executions were common. There were also other punishments short of death that we in “polite” society would question today, such as “stocks,” “pillory racks,” “whipping posts,” and “dunking stools.”

The first significant general challenge to capital punishment that reached the Supreme Court was the case of Furman v. Georgia, 408 U.S. 238 (1972). In a 5–4 decision, the Supreme Court did not hold that capital punishment is per se unconstitutional.

Those who support the use of lethal injection cocktails argue these drugs are the least painful and least traumatic intrusion against the inmate body in bringing about the inmate’s legally mandated death. Many who have witnessed lethal injection executions disagree because of visible inmate suffering. Nevada’s 2014 execution of Joseph Wood took nearly two hours. Clayton Lockett—who finally died after he was allegedly sedated—twitched, convulsed, and spoke during his 45 minute death process. And Ronald Bert Smith who heaved, coughed, and struggled for breath.

Debate Nay: UTTER PAINLESSNESS IS UTTER FOLLY

Examining Cruel and Unusual

By Marla Boone

As someone who not only believes in the death penalty, but also thinks the number of crimes for which it is applicable should be expanded (kidnapping, second degree murder, telemarketing), I am far less concerned with the momentary discomfort of the condemned than I am with justice. Rendering someone unconscious with medication before killing them via lethal injection is much more humane than what the convicted offered their victim. Utter painlessness during the procedure is not, in my opinion, imperative. I don’t think that’s what “cruel and unusual” means. Taken to its extreme, this would preclude even starting the IV through which the injections will be given.

Although not strictly part of the debate, there presents a question that is irrevocably linked: what does the death penalty accomplish? I don’t think it is a crime deterrent although I have no empiric proof of that. A gun or knife or ax-wielding person, in the process of planning a murder or in the heat of the moment before acting, is probably not going to stop to think, “I could get the death penalty for this.” He’s thinking, “He’ll get his.” What the death penalty does insure, however, is that this particular perpetrator will perpetrate no more. True, keeping someone in prison for the rest of their life will insure the same thing. In the interim, unfortunately, we tax payers are forced to house, feed, provide health care for, and guard those who have forfeited their right to live in society. And as long as a prisoner remains among the breathing, there is always the possibility of a misguided parole board springing him on the unsuspecting public or, worst-case scenario, he will affect a jail-break (admittedly far-fetched).

Back to the point at hand…many of the arguments made on this subject are questionable at best and uninformed at worst. The prisoner “survived well beyond the amount of time expected for that person to die. In some cases, additional injections were necessary.” To this I say, “So what?” There is nothing about medicine that is cookbook. Dosages are not absolute. Some people take more, some people take less. If additional injections were needed and provided, this simply illustrates the efforts expended by the government to keep the procedure painless. “Witnesses have described significant pain and suffering by the executed during the process.” It would interest me to learn how the witnesses were able to quantify this “significant” pain and suffering. How were they even able to determine it WAS pain and suffering? Once the higher brain centers are inhibited by the initial injection, the lower centers take over and involuntary movement is common. One prisoner “heaved, coughed, and struggled for breath.” My guess is, his victim did, too, except his victim “heaved, coughed, and struggled for breath” while fully aware. But this is not, alas, about vindication. It’s about how people react to being sedated to the point of unconsciousness and how execution witnesses are interpreting those reactions.

Having had an anesthesia practice for over thirty years, I feel somewhat qualified to weigh in on how to render a person unconscious. Here is seven years of schooling condensed into one sentence…keep giving the patient drugs until they’re unconscious. If an execution, not an anesthetic, is your intention, keep giving the sedative (or preferably anesthetic induction agent, i.e. pentobarbital or propofol) until the prisoner stops breathing. Believe me, it’ll happen. One syringe full, two syringes full…it doesn’t matter. If painlessness is your goal, give it by the vat full. And then keep giving the drug until the person has been without respiration for a long enough time to halt brain activity. No need for a paralytic agent, no need for the potassium chloride to stop their heart. It will stop on its own. The state of Nevada came to this conclusion in a roundabout way. State officials have announced they will begin using the powerful opiate Fentanyl for executions. Fentanyl depresses respiration to the point of apnea (cessation of breathing). This is exactly what a whopping, continued dose of pentobarbital or propofol will do, only these drugs will do it much more cheaply. (Note to concerned patients: after induction of surgical anesthesia your anesthetist will provide ventilation for you.)

I realize that instead of making a case for not requiring the process to be completely pain-free I just outlined how to do it in exactly that manner, so I’ll get back on track. In trying to avoid infringing upon the rights of the condemned, the pendulum of state has swung back so far it now resides in the realm of the ridiculous. Public stoning? No. Poison gas? No. But providing a prisoner with the comfort of unconsciousness or decreased awareness does constitute a concerted attempt by the state to steer clear of cruel and unusual punishment. And this is good enough. We’re not euthanizing a sick dog here, we’re executing a criminal who is being punished as outlined in a court of law. This is a person who deserves to die and nothing in the Constitution states it must be absolutely painless.

One person, in discussing this subject, suggested bringing back the guillotine. Instantaneous, no “painful” lingering, a certainty of death, and it would probably cut down (no pun intended) on the number of people lining up to witness executions.

Debate Yay: The Human Factor

This is not the dark ages

By Patrick Bittner

As we near the end of summer and the beginning of the inevitable decay and doldrums of winter, it is important to think about the lean times gone by. While the worst that we usually experience is a few delays or busted pipes, we make it through winter unharmed and no worse for the wear. The cold weather and desolate conditions do not prevent us from eating, working, or driving; we do not set aside daily norms because we have to survive. We have progressed to the point where something that used to mean life and death for people no longer presents more than a bit of inconvenience.

The same is true for the way our society has progressed in our treatment of one another. We have realized that it is imperative to educate our children, making the country an overall better place. We have implemented a series of emergency responders to put out fires, stop criminals, and patch wounds when they happen. We have even decided that it is of the utmost importance to house, feed, and clothe those citizens who cannot, for whatever reason, find that ability to do so themselves. Progress and compassion, it seems, are the cornerstones of American society. Why would the idea of compassionate treatment of the individuals we have deemed to be executed be an absurd or wrong one? Compassion and humane treatment concerning death row inmates is not only a common sense and tradition-based necessity but a Constitutional one as well. And in these most trying of times, nothing should be held in higher regard than the very document that binds us together.

When James Madison wrote the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution in 1789, it was designed with the overt purpose of preventing excessive fines or bail being levied against criminals, the main concern of the day. However, in the wonderful wisdom and foresight of the founding fathers, the last six words of the amendment provide for a more pertinent and timeless concept—“Nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.” The key word in that small half-dozen grouping is “cruel.” While it may surprise some, it is rather easy to find the exact definition of a word. I simply typed it in the search bar of Google and two main definitions immediately came back. First “willfully causing pain or suffering to others, or feeling no concern about it” and more generally, “causing pain or suffering.” To think that a prisoner deserves to die in a painful way is the second definition, and thinking that we should not be concerned with compassion and kindness toward the death row inmates is the first definition. To execute prisoners without regard for painlessness is an overtly cruel act and is in direct violation of the Eighth Amendment. Regardless of the moral implications, it is blatantly against the law.

Some people say that prisoners who are on death row deserve to die a painful death because whatever they did to get there was painful for someone else. The concept of “an eye for an eye” was first expressed in the Code of Hammurabi in 1754 BC, some 3772 years ago. To think this concept should have a preeminent place in either the American justice system or the American ethos shows how small and simple-minded some people can be. We are the most technologically, scientifically, and industrially advanced that any human society has been. Why should we not expect the same from our laws? To be able to fine-tune the rules of society, to not have to put resources into survival but rather to have them available to do that, is truly a sign of a superior and just society. To think that we cannot continue to improve and polish our ideas and values is a ridiculous notion and has no place in the arena of civilized debate.

The true hope is that there will be a day when there is no more death row, where the need to punish citizens to the point of taking their last liberty is nothing more than a distant memory of dark, brutal times gone by. But right now, the death penalty is a very actual reality for over 2,700 people. It is our duty as Americans to live up to the ideas that the world once knew us for. Kindness, honor, compassion, and justice once existed in harmony creating a society where the government, of, by, and for the people, worked to ensure fair and equal treatment under a set of sacred rules. It is time once again that we realize it is not weak to be better than we once were, not un-American to treat the worst of us with dignity and compassion, and not wrong to believe that we should be kinder and better to others than they are to us or society as a whole. The future of America does not lie in a 3700-year-old law, but rather in the idea that progress is far better and patriotic than stagnation.