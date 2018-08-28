Feeling good with my dancing grooves

Dayton’s Reggae Festival rolls into Riverscape



Tom “Seefari” Carroll, leads his band Seefari, and has been part of the Dayton Reggae Fest since the first event.

By Sarah Monroe

Come rain or come shine, every little thing is gonna be alright. Cue the 31st annual Dayton Reggae Festival on Sunday September 2. It is the longest running reggae festival in the midwest, and is still going strong. The festival is free, and will be groovin’ from 1 to 8 p.m.

According to Lamonte Hall, Jr., Recreation Program Coordinator for the City of Dayton, the “Reggae festival is the most anticipated” of the Summer Music Series. At the time of the celebrations inception, Hall tells me that “The founders wanted to do something different and add another festival to the Jazz and Blues festivals which were already a hit with the citizens of Dayton.”

The event will be hosted by WYSO’s Music Director, Niki Dakota. She is the buttery voice you listen to on her weekday radio show “Excursions,” where she takes listeners on a journey through the land of music, transcending space and time to give listeners a new experience from all genres.

New this year will be the children’s area that will have bounce houses, face painting, and more. “There will be food, drink and merchandise vendors, as well as the ever-popular t-shirts for the festival, and this year we’ve added tank tops as well,” Hall says.

This year’s line-up features music from six Reggae Fest favorites:

1 p.m. Da Squad is led by Ciam Carr, formerly of Demolition crew, and delivers the classic vibes that the Dayton Reggae Fest regulars know and love.

2 p.m. Fyakey (pronounced Fia-kay) is one of the newer bands at the Fest. Based in Cincinnati and led by Kette Congo, they hold true with dance hall/reggae sounds with a energetic attitude.

3 p.m. Jah Soul fills the stage with nearly a dozen musicians, and fills the air with their own unique blend of disco, funk, reggae and soul, all with one goal: to get people dancing. They play crowd favorites with their “Jah Soul Family Style” that will be sure to satisfy your musical munchies.

4 p.m. Johnny Payne and the True Believers are based in Cincinnati, where they have been performing and recording for over 10 years. Johnny Payne is backed by Jason Babey, Paul Golder, Fred Byers III, and Darnel Jones, and they stand together to create music with positive vibes, and definitely dynamic grooves.

5 p.m. Seefari features vocalist Tom “Seefari” Carroll, who has been called one of the best American reggae singers. He is also a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, and has participated in Dayton Reggae Fest since its start 31 years ago. Rastafarian sporting floor length dreadlocks, Seefari and his band are known for their vigorous live shows.

6:20 p.m. The Flex Crew is based in Columbus, and has been performing at a wide variety of festivals and venues around the region and nationwide for nearly 20 years, and has shared the stage with virtually all the top reggae acts around today. They blend reggae with funk, R&B, soul, roots, dancehall, and much more, and will be a great closer to the festival.

To keep the beats going and the crowd flowing, DJ SKNO will be on hand to spin plenty of great reggae music between sets.

After The Flex Crew wraps up their set, there will be an unofficial Reggae Fest Afterparty at Jimmie’s Ladder 11, 936 Brown St. starting at 10 p.m. featuring the Reggae Fest All-Stars. Event organizer Joe Swora, guitarist of Seefari, likens it to a family reunion of the various bands. Da Squad will start off hosting the night, and traditionally many players from the other Reggae Fest bands will turn up and sit in for a loose and lively jam session. “We be jammin’!” indeed.

Like most music, reggae has lived through a variety of evolutions to find the current sound that is all too familiar today, and while the music takes elements from multiple countries, Jamaica is its motherland.

Jamaica became an independent country in 1962, and the religion of Rastafari had already deeply rooted itself in the land. The religion’s creed had a heavy influence on the youth of the Jamaican culture, who were still impassioned at the repression of the island people. This helped set the stage for the music that evolved into reggae which expressed the political, social and economic life that Jamaicans dealt with.

During the 1950’s, when rock-n-roll was making an impact across the globe, the island of Jamaica was heavily influenced by this music through the colonists that had settled there. In the early 1960’s, “Ska” music appeared. The high energy and fast-paced melody was perfect for high impact dancing. This was followed by “Rocksteady” as the newest wave of pre-reggae music. The melody was not as fast as Ska, but was still great to dance to, and is also known for its offbeat rhythms.

Ska and Rocksteady created the love-child that is known today as Reggae. This music was first recognized in the last years of the ‘60s but shot to fame in the 1970’s through the likes of Augustus Pablo, Dennis Brown, and of course Bob Marley & The Wailers. This type of music was specifically known as Roots Reggae. In this genre, reverence was given to Jah, the Rastafarian term for God, the plight of the everyday sufferers who lived impoverished, as well as the ambitions and desires of the artists themselves.

It is very hard to not find yourself moving and grooving to the vibes reggae music puts out, regardless of musical preference. The open-hearted community that surrounds the celebration of reggae is sure to make anyone feel welcomed, so everyone should come out and enjoy.

The Dayton Reggae Festival will take place on Sunday, September 2 from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Riverscape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Patrons can bring lawn chairs and blankets, but no tents, coolers, pets, outside food or drinks. More information on the Dayton Reggae Festival can be found at daytonohio.gov/recevents, and details about the afterparty can be found at jladder11.com.