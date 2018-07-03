Five rivers, 18 MetroParks to explore

Learn new activities from MetroParks experts



Folks of all ages can enjoy trying new activities, with some help from MetroParks experts.

By Kristen Wicker

What started as a summer vacation pastime—fishing at Indian Lake with her dad—has turned into a passion for Paula Smith. Now, she’s president of the Miami Valley Fly Fishers club and often can be found catch-and-release fishing on local rivers.

“Fishing is about the most relaxing thing you can do. There’s nothing like being out on the water and out in nature. You can hear the birds and see the animals,” Smith says, adding that she’s spotted mink on the Mad River and observed a bald eagle flying above the Great Miami. “Fly fishing is exciting and just so much fun, and when you’re with friends, it’s a memory builder. It’s something that brings you together.”

This summer, you can try fly fishing—and learn about a host of other outdoor recreation activities—with your Five Rivers MetroParks experts. Programs that help you enjoy the outdoors and have a healthy, active lifestyle are offered throughout the year. These programs also allow you to learn new skills while exploring your 18 clean, safe MetroParks and the more than 16,000 acres MetroParks protects in the Dayton region. Many programs are free, and Access to Nature Scholarships are available to qualifying people who need assistance with fees. A list of just some upcoming programs is below to help you Get Out & Explore your MetroParks in July.

FISHING

FISH ON THE FARM

Sunday, July 22, noon to 5 p.m.

Carriage Hill MetroPark Historical Farm

Learn the role fish played on an 1880s farm. Try fishing with a cane pole and learn about cleaning fish. Watch as we cook with fish and smoke it in the smokehouse. Free and for all ages.

TRY FLY FISHING

Wednesday, July 11, 5 to 8 p.m.

Eastwood MetroPark Lagoon

An instructor will be available for questions and will teach basic fly fishing techniques. Equipment is provided; no fishing license required. Free and for ages 12 and older. (Program also will be held Aug. 8.)

FAMILY FISHING DAY

Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m. to noon

Possum Creek MetroPark Fishing Ponds

This day is for families to enjoy fishing together. Pack your tackle; instruction and bait are provided. Limited gear available. Free and for all ages.

HIKING AND BACKPACKING

DISCOVER BACKPACKING

Sunday, July 15, 10 a.m. to noon

Germantown MetroPark, Twin Valley Welcome Center

Meet with local experts to ask your backpacking questions, try on a backpack, experiment with some of the gear, sample backcountry food and learn about local resources and opportunities to get started with backpacking. Free and for all ages (also Aug. 12 and Sept. 16.)

CYCLING & MOUNTAIN BIKING

TRY MOUNTAIN BIKING

Tuesday, July 10, 4 to 7 p.m.

Huffman MetroPark, MoMBA

Come to MoMBA and borrow one of our bikes, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Helmets are required and are provided. Free and for all ages (also Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.)

DISCOVER BIKEPACKING

Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Huffman MetroPark, MoMBA

Are you curious about travelling by bicycle? Stop by this hands-on program to check out equipment, try a bike loaded with gear, and learn about local resources and opportunities to get started with bikepacking. Free and for all ages (also on Aug. 18.)

PADDLING

DOWNTOWN DAYTON RIVER KAYAKING TRIPS

Tuesday, July 24, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Mad River Recreation Trail

Kayak down the Mad River and the Great Miami River through the two whitewater features of the RiverScape River Runs. Dress to get wet. Registration required. Age: 14Y and up Fee: $30 8 R also Aug. 21 and Sept. 18

TRY PADDLESPORTS

Thursday, July 5, 4 to 7 p.m.

Eastwood MetroPark Lagoon

Kayak, stand up paddleboard, and canoe overviews will be given. Equipment provided at this drop-in program. Free and for all ages (also on Aug. 1)

Want to try a number of outdoor recreation activities in one place? Check out the free Urban Outdoor Experience from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at RiverScape MetroPark. Try your hand at mountain bike skill elements, slacklining, disc golf and more in this outdoor recreation sampler sponsored by Subaru. Then enjoy the sounds and atmosphere of Pickin’ in the Park complete with a food truck rally and progressive bluegrass under the pavilion. Also at RiverScape, stop by the free Fitness in the Park classes on Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Zumba will be offered July 7 and yoga July 21.

There are many more ways to Get Out & Explore your MetroParks this summer. To register for programs and for more information, contact 937-275-7275 or visit metroparks.org.