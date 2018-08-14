Foul play up close (without getting hurt)

History, Mystery, Murder & Mayhem tour at Woodland Cemetery



Halloween is always spookier after a visit to Woodland Cemetery.

By Tim Smith

Dayton has some sinister things in its past, and we’re not talking about NCR sneaking out of town under the dark of the moon. A trip to Woodland Cemetery dishes some devious but delicious dirt on some of the Gem City’s more prominent residents. Situated on 200 acres in the downtown area, Woodland is a quiet, peaceful and serene park despite being surrounded by the city, a hospital, a university and a highway.

Angie Hoschouer is Woodland’s Development and Marketing Director. She also doubles as one of the tour guides for the cemetery’s popular History, Mystery, Murder & Mayhem tour.

“About five years ago, we were looking to add a new tour to our schedule and Debra Mescher, the Business Manager at Woodland came across the ‘Old Case Files’ program presented by Dayton History at the Old Courthouse downtown,” she says. “One of the trials was about the murder of Bessie Little. Well, Bessie Little is buried at Woodland so Debra did an internet search of murders in Dayton. She scoured the internet for stories and then did a search to see if either the victim or the perpetrator was buried at Woodland. It didn’t take long to find out that Dayton had a murderous and mayhem-filled past, and a tour was put together easily.”

The tour introduces guests to over twenty men and women whose stories border on the macabre, to the well-known inventors of items still used today. They’ll hear the stories of a female axe murderer, a prostitute who was turning her life around only to be murdered by a jealous boyfriend, a bank robber who couldn’t live with the shame he brought on himself and his family, the man who is known as the “Father of Modern Bee-Keeping,” former slave Jordan Anderson who became a respected writer, and men of industry and real estate development in the Gem City. Visitors all tend to get something different from the experience.

“For some people the most interesting part of the tour is just being in the cemetery at night, for others, the stories of the crimes, and for others it’s the stories of the inventors and well-to-do men and women,” Hoschouer says. “Everyone likes the story of Madam Richter. Others are saddened to hear about Maggie Lehman buried in an unmarked grave, and probably the biggest audible gasp is when we tell you what happened at Bessie Little’s trial. I would tell you here but that would spoil the story at the gravesite. I think all of our tours offer an insight into other people’s lives and certainly the times in which they were living. Plus, who doesn’t love history? And especially the history of those that made it great in Dayton.”

The event has grown in popularity over the years, creating the need for more volunteers to handle the volume.

“We do require that people RSVP for any of the tours we offer so we know how many are attending and so we have enough tour guides for an event,” Hoschouer says. “Because the October tours are so popular, for many years they would be filled up by May. We now only take reservations for the October tours beginning in August. They will fill up quickly but we want to give everyone the opportunity to get the experience on the date they choose. I remember one night before we took RSVPs that 90 people showed up to take the tour, thus the reason we require reservations. We try not to have more than 25 people in a group.”

Woodland offers several different tour activities throughout the year, but History, Mystery, Murder & Mayhem draws the biggest crowds, particularly in the fall.

“In October, we offer the tour in the early evening with a lantern,” Hoschouer says. “The tours begin at 6:30 p.m. and by the time they are done around 8:30 p.m., it’s dark. I think this is a lot of the appeal to this tour: in the cemetery, in the dark. If you are coming to hear about ghost stories then you’ll be disappointed. There are no ghosts at Woodland, and everyone rests peacefully here. But I also say that everyone has a story and certainly the ones we tell during this tour are not for the faint of heart.”

Hoschouer and her staff of volunteer tour guides want visitors to learn a bit of local history while having a memorable experience.

“We hope that they will take away that everyone has a story, good, bad or ugly, but that they are all resting peacefully in one of the oldest garden cemeteries in the nation,” she says. “Woodland is a true treasure in that the founders laid out the grounds in a park-like setting to be enjoyed by all. Today, we welcome thousands of visitors who come to pay their respects to not only their own families but also to the Wright Brothers, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Erma Bombeck, Col. Edward Deeds, Gov. James M. Cox and so many other famous and infamous souls. The cemetery is a place for learning and is a feast for the eyes in the beautiful architecture of the mausoleums and sculptures placed as memorials for loved ones.”

Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum is located at 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. For more information about the History, Mystery, Murder & Mayhem tour, call 937.228.3221, or visit woodlandcemetery.org.