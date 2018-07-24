From bad experience to dream job

Needle, Ink and Thread’s Jesy Anderson sews the seeds of success in Beavercreek



Anderson conducts sewing summer camp for kids of all ages and skill levels.

By Sarah Monroe

“I failed Home Ec,” Jesy Anderson said to me as she giggled to herself. “I didn’t backstitch anything, so everything fell apart in the washing machine.” This isn’t a statement you would expect to hear from the owner and creator of Needle, Ink and Thread, a sewing studio located in Beavercreek, but that’s what makes you love her.

How did Jesy go from having a horrible experience with sewing, who “never wanted to do it again,” to running not one but two of the most successful independently owned sewing studios in the Miami Valley? Children, of course. “I’m a stepmom,” Jesy says proudly. “I met my step-daughter when she was eleven months old.” As her step-daughter grew up, Jesy read mommy blogs and saw all of the cute clothes that her fellow group members were creating and thought “Man, I’m artsy. I know I can do this.” So she went out and bought a $99 sewing machine, some fabric and a few patterns. Before I could ask her how it went she answered for me. “I failed. A lot. But I learned a lot, too. She was my inspiration.”

Before Jesy’s successful sewing instructor career, she worked at a local corporate company where she was employed for just over eleven years. For a portion of her time there, Jesy dealt with accounts receivable, billing and collections, as well as training associates on their company’s processing software. Eventually she moved to logistics where she was able to interact with the truckers and coordinate shipments. This would ultimately prepare Jesy for her future endeavors. Once the company was restructured in 2010 and Jesy was severed, she knew that she was at a crossroads. With the encouragement of her then-fiance (now husband), the building confidence she had in her existing Etsy shop, and first-hand knowledge of the proper flow of finances, she decided to go into business for herself.

Cut to a few months later. Jesy met who would eventually become a partner for her first brick-and-mortar venture, Tracy McElfresh. Tracy creates custom dresses and Jesy went to her for the design of her wedding dress. The two hit it off and eventually Tracy asked Jesy if she would like to open up Sew Dayton. Located in the Oregon District, Sew Dayton was a business that was started through a Pop-up Project called Activated Spaces. According to their website, the Pop-up Project “matches business owners and entrepreneurs who want to try out a business concept with downtown property owners who have space available for occupancy.”

With a passion for sewing and a successful Kickstarter campaign (where 90% of the money came from the Dayton area), the two knew that there was a want to have this type of business in Dayton. Jesy and Tracey opened the Sew Dayton doors on Brown Street in the fall of 2012, then moved to their Wayne Avenue location in October of 2013, as a bigger space was needed for their growing number of students. Business was booming, but by late summer of 2016, Tracey knew that her passion laid with designing and making custom pieces, while Jesy was more satisfied with teaching, a job that scared her at first but she quickly fell in love with. Closing the doors laid way for each to start their own business and by September of 2016, Needle, Ink and Thread opened its doors.

Since the studio’s inception, Jesy has relocated to a bigger space, far different from the one-room office that she started in. “I outgrew my location after about 6 months but was going to keep it a smaller location to build up capital to move to a bigger space. However, when the Antiques Marketplace was closing, Decoy (Arts Center) let me know that they were looking at the space and offered the part of the building I now have! I was able to move with the other creative space giving me over double the amount of space I had before, better parking and more visibility,” she explains. “Since moving, the shop has almost tripled in alterations and classes. It was the best decision ever.”

Even though the studio has grown, Jesy still prefers to keep the class sizes small. “I still want high quality teaching. We just have a bit more space to move around.” Jesy says that by keeping it limited in size, everybody gets the same quality of teaching. Students might not feel as overwhelmed as they could in a bigger class, and they will have a better understanding of the technical aspect so that they know why they do it and not just because that is how it’s done.

Jesy divides her time between her family and the studio, but also teaching at the Rosewood Arts Centre located in Kettering. She realizes that not everybody can afford the classes she offers at her studio and wants to give back to the community by doing what she can, and the arts center affords her that ability. She also instructs classes at the Greene County Libraries.

Jesy feels that in this day and age, people are losing knowledge of how to do things with their hands, simple basic things like sewing. “I just want to get people sewing,” she said. “I just want to help.”

Needle, Ink and Thread is located at 3491 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. For more information about classes, visit needleinkandthread.com.