Garage days revisited 

The Daytimers return to Bob’s



The Daytimers’ guitarist Blake Bergere (L) and bassist Chris Gilkes (R)

By Mike Ritchie

Whether from garages, basements, or dorms, all bands start somewhere. The four-piece Dayton garage-rockers The Daytimers started their journey playing at parties, dorms, and charity events. They amassed a loyal core base that liked them as much for their music as a welcome weekend break from the mental rigors of college life.

The band formed in fall of 2015 when four University of Dayton students came together. For several weeks Blake Bergere (guitars/vocals), Pat McAdams (guitar), Chris Glikes (bass), and Amy Pompilio (drums) pitched potential band names until a brainstorm came from McAdams. “We shot through about 100 names. I was in class, messing around with, daytime, and thought of The Daytimers. Everyone liked it.”

Bergere was influenced by AC/DC and hard rock, drawing inspiration from Bon Scott while Glikes drew power from the Lizard King and The Doors. Pompilio emulates the thundering beats of Jon Bonham and Queens of the Stone Age, while McAdams takes a more melodic metal approach to the strings.

Glikes came up with the bass line to their first single “Stoop Kid.” “I was messing around, seeing if I could get the dirty garage rock sound and came up with that bass line,” he says. “It’s a simple song but the lyrics really tie it together.”

Bergere explains the origins, “We were sitting on the instrumental, hadn’t recorded vocals. Chris and I were in the studio and I wrote down whatever came to my head and these lyrics came out in 15 minutes.”

He wasn’t consciously writing but wanted the song to have a story, which centered on a guy’s strong interest in a new girlfriend. After release, Bergere realized the lyrics were about a friend’s relationship. “It’s about a guy being obsessed with this girl. Not in a creepy way, he was just getting shut down.”

Pompilio says the song sparked collaborations with two different artists, “Our art was done by our good friend Ashton Nagarian who digitized the images on “Stoop Kid” and our friend Francis Amisola animated a video for us.”

They recorded some demos last semester and plan on finishing some tunes they’ve had in progress for a while. They’re also getting help from the university’s Street Sounds Studio staff on mixing, and mastering the songs.

They made their big show debut at the University of Dayton Rocktoberfest in 2016. “That was a family music festival and campus sponsored event,” Pompilio says. “It went well and was our first time playing with real sound equipment in front of a large crowd of people. It’s a big pavilion on campus, we played there last year too, so it was interesting to compare.” The second time they were more composed with more gigs under their belt.

Their live set is all originals, “We have songs written but not recorded that we love playing,” Bergere says. “It’s nice to do originals and not rely on covers.” They want the audience to hear their sound, not them trying to emulate another band through their instruments.

The only time nerves hit is when they play in front of people they don’t know. “When you’re playing at a bar, your main role is to be a good entertainer. “I get a few butterflies for the first few songs then it goes away,” Bergere says.

They’ve played with The Deadlicks a few times, sharing fan bases but keeping a uniqueness in sound while occupying the same musical realm.

“They really complement our style,” Pompilio says. “They’re [also] tall, lanky guys and then there’s us, less than six-feet-tall, loud, and very energetic. We’re the little fire crackers.”

They’re scheduling a college house show tour in mid-February to Ohio State University, University of Michigan, and other campuses with a finale show back in Dayton.

They’ve spilt some October blood along the way too, “At a Halloween show, during the encore I was singing in front of people,” Bergere recalls. “My friend was yelling at me to come over, I pushed through everybody and jumped off the banister and crowd surfed back. I was so excited once I got back I was head banging and smacked my head against Amy’s drums. It was like holy crap, like I took a shot of vodka or something, totally woke me up.”

During another show Glikes swung his bass into Bergere’s face, giving him a black eye for a week right before cops showed up to shutdown the show.

Pompilio tells another story, “We were playing a house show. I do this Bonham style triple fill. That time I remember really getting into it, crashing my cymbals at the end, looking up and there’s a cop in my face with his arms crossed. I’m like, wtf?” The cops stopped the show.

“Friday or Saturday night, I think we’re everyone’s therapy.” Bergere says.

The band also made their screen debut in a local independent movie called “Poser” about a kid returning from rehab realizing his friends are still on drugs. They play a punk band called PNK. An early 2018 Dayton premier is being planned.

With a balance of school, music and other commitments, they’re proud of what they’ve accomplished so far.

The Daytimers play with The Dead Licks Friday Jan. 19 at Blind Bobs 430 E. 5th Street.