Getting the Funk Out

Funky G and the Groove Machine at the Greene



Funky G: Greg Daughtry (center). The Groove Machine (clockwise from upper left): Brian Smith, Kieth Wimberly, Quincy Tarver, and Mario Bonventre. Photos: Nick Sylvain & Tina Lawson.

By Dana Walczak

It is argued that funk began in the mid-1960s when African-American musicians created a new form of music that was danceable and rhythmic utilizing a mixture of soul, jazz, and rhythm and blues (R&B), with Little Richard and James Brown being two of the first musicians to capitalize on the genre. It was the culmination of those different genres meeting through the acts of musicians looking to have respite from all of the things that made their lives difficult that made the funk genre, and lifestyle, possible. Funk music is ever-evolving, but it usually contains certain aspects, like a heavy emphasis on the first beat of every measure, a de-emphasis of melody and chord progression, and a strong rhythmic bass and drum line.

The funk genre has many, many off-shoots. It is a genre that can bend and flow differently than genres like pop or rap, or even classical. For example, traditional funk was embraced and expanded upon by bands like Sly and the Family Stone and George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic to create a sub-genre of psychedelic funk, or by David Byrne and the Talking Heads who created what is known as “avant-funk”. As well as other sub-genres being created in the forms of funk-metal, G-funk (a mix of gangsta rap and funk), and as far as bands like Phish who have now become known for their funk jams.

Legendary funk musician George Clinton said it best when he said, “Free your mind, and your ass will follow.” There is something cerebral about funk music that, despite any effort on your part, will make you dance. Funk is really that powerful, and sharing that feeling with anyone and everyone is exactly what Funky G and The Groove Machine have been doing for Daytonians for years.

“I have been playing for as long as I can remember, and the local clubs have been a staple for me,” said frontman Greg Daughtry.

Daughtry (aka Funky G) is the band’s founding member. They’ve been around since 1991, and in addition to performing at clubs and festivals throughout Ohio and the Midwest, they are regularly called upon to perform at weddings, private parties, and corporate events.

While their membership may have changed throughout the years, there has always been a common denominator. All of these musicians have been playing together here and there for years, and it is that love of playing above all that makes them so successful.

Known as a Dayton staple, Funky G has performed at nearly any venue you can imagine in the Dayton and surrounding areas, bringing a mixture of high-energy dance music and nostalgia to every gig they preform.

Recently, they were the band of record at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Furry Skurry. They are also regular headliners at numerous clubs and concert venues in the Miami Valley, which includes their next upcoming event at The Greene on Sept. 7. The band has played monthly gigs at The Greene throughout the summer as part of their Summer Music Series. The outdoor live music flows every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening from 6 to 10 p.m. (weather permitting) in the center of the shopping and dining complex.

Funky G’s musical library spans generations and genres, performing anything from the 1970s until the present. They range from Earth, Wind and Fire, to Usher and Nelly, to most recently adding “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars to the lineup. This high-energy band will have everyone up and dancing for the entirety of their sets. Their upcoming performance at The Greene will mark the fourth time the band has appeared there this season. While their shows are well-attended and popular, Daughtry notes the difference between an outdoor venue and the more comfortable club scene.

“It’s always fun to play the local clubs,” he says. “They’re pretty small and intimate, but when people come out, it’s always fun to play there. They always have this vibe in the joint where everyone is enjoying the music, and then, you know, even the people who aren’t there to hear us come in to enjoy the sound. You walk in and instantly feel a camaraderie. The bartenders act like family, the regulars are more than happy to bring in new friends, all because of the music.”

Funky G and the Groove Machine will perform an outdoor concert on Sept. 7 at The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek, OH. For more information, call 937.490.4990, or visit thegreene.com.