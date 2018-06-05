Going Nuclear

Aggression against Iran

will cause blowback



By Mark Luedtke

Pat Buchanan wrote, “Iran is making no demands on the United States. Its patrol boats have ceased harassing our warships in the Persian Gulf. Its forces in Iraq and Syria do not interfere with our operations against ISIS. And, according to U.N. inspectors, Iran is abiding by the terms of the nuclear deal.”

Nobody was singing Kumbaya, but the deal greatly reduced the threat of war.

Then, in the span of a week, the threat of war skyrocketed with three major acts. First was Trump’s withdrawal from the deal. If you missed it, the Associated Press reported, “President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran on Tuesday, abruptly restoring harsh sanctions in the most consequential foreign policy action of his presidency. He declared he was making the world safer, but he also deepened his isolation on the world stage and revived doubts about

American credibility.”

That’s an unusually fair assessment. Sanctions are acts of war to begin with. Further, the US was not the only signatory to the deal, yet it was the only signatory to withdraw.

US allies are angry. They broke with the US and continue to honor the deal. The Iranians are doing the same, but all fear Trump’s action will boost Iranian hardliners.

Former CIA agent John Kiriakou explains the likely consequences. “I can tell you from firsthand experience that I’ve seen this before. Our government is laying the groundwork for yet another war. Be on the lookout for several things. First, Trump is going to begin shouting about the ‘threat’ from Iran. It will become a daily mantra. He’ll argue that Iran is actively hostile and poses an immediate danger to the United States,” he predicts. “Next Pompeo will head back to the Middle East and Europe to garner support for a military action. Then US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley will scream in front of the UN Security Council that the US has no choice but to protect itself and its allies from Iran.”

We’ve all seen it before. Too much recently.

Former CIA agent Philip Gerardi concurs. “Failure of [Iran nuclear deal] definitely means that war is the only likely outcome if Tel Aviv and Washington continue in their absurd insistence that the Iranians constitute a major threat both to the region and the world,” he writes. “A war that might possibly involve both the United States and Russia as well as Iran, Saudi Arabia and Israel would devastate the region and might easily have potential to escalate into something like a global conflict.”

This switch to war footing became almost inevitable after Iran switched from denominating oil in dollars to euros a month ago.

But it gets worse. At the same time Trump withdrew from the deal, the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem. Pat Buchanan described what happened next. “As the transfer ceremony of the Jerusalem embassy was taking place, TV split screens showed pictures of protesting Palestinians, 52 of whom were shot dead Monday, with thousands wounded by snipers,” he observed. “Some 40,000 had rallied against the U.S.

embassy move.”

The massacre of Palestinians by Israeli troops was shown around the world alongside pictures of Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner opening the embassy. This event will incite terrorists worldwide to kill more Americans.

But it gets worse still. About the same time Reuters reported, “Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time in the most extensive military exchange ever between the two adversaries.

“Israel destroyed dozens of Iranian military sites in Syria, as well as Syrian anti-aircraft units that tried unsuccessfully to shoot down Israeli planes, Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.”

A war with Iran would be disastrous for everybody except war profiteers on all sides. Toppling the Iranian regime means American troops will die putting terrorists into power there. A new wave of terrorists will attack Americans here and around the world.

Russian rulers didn’t allow US rulers to topple President Assad in Syria. They won’t allow them to topple Iran’s rulers either. If the American people don’t stop this war like they stopped President Obama from invading Syria, world war could result.

All these actions make us less safe.