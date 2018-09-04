Hamilton gets down on the river

David Shaw & The Revivalists headline 4th annual fest



David Shaw revs up fans old and young. Photo: Michelle Carroll Stancil.

By Mike Ritchie

On Saturday September 8, the city of Hamilton once again becomes Jam!lton with 24-hour honorary mayor David Shaw presiding over all the festivities marking the return of the 4th annual Big River Get Down presented by Miller Light.

To paraphrase Pantera, they’re taking over this town, with the help of six top-notch talents sure to entertain and keep things hot and moving under the end of summer sun.

Shaw and his band the Revivalists were seasoned players of the summer concert series prior to the event and started seeing how bringing music to the city made positive changes. “What’s one of the biggest catalysts for change?” Shaw asks. “It’s bringing young people in and having young people see the city. What better way to do that than bring in something cool the city can pride themselves on.” To date, $75,000 has been donated to the city for July events including 4th of July fireworks.

They raised money for the city directly, donating a portion of the funds. “It’s paid for the fireworks for the past four years,” Shaw says. “So that’s cool. It’s one of those things. I have no idea how much tourism money it brings in but I’d be willing to bet it’s a pretty penny. It’s a really good thing for the city and we’re only starting to see the effects and benefits of it.”

The Big River Get Down was born when Shaw reached out to summer concert organizers. Is this something we could do together? Could we do this with the city? Would they be into this? Four years later they’re still rocking and rolling.

After growing up in Hamilton, Shaw spent six years in Columbus, then moved to New Orleans where the band started. He recalled Hamilton’s dedication to little league baseball “I have fond memories of all my friends getting together and doing that little league baseball thing with all the families,” he says. “It was a good time for the community to come together and definitely a happy time in my life for sure. Love my little league baseball years.”

Shaw enjoys seeing family and friends when he returns for the festival. His family’s extremely proud and he sees the people he grew up with. “It’s basically a big family/high school reunion.”

The day features a diverse bill for a diverse crowd, with national, regional, and local bands including the jazzy Naughty Professor, and Andy Fransco & The U.N. “Samantha Fish is a force to be reckoned with,” Shaw says. “She’s just so talented. We’re kind of all over the map.”

Shaw’s band will play several new tunes from their forthcoming album including their current popular single “All My Friends.” “Probably five or six from the new record actually, I’m stoked.” The eight-piece outfit will close the evening’s main

festivities.

The video for “Wish I Knew You” was a high school reunion of people who attended during the segregation era, who can now dance arm in arm and socialize freely, “They couldn’t be together when they were younger because of various societal constraints,” Shaw says. “That’s kind of the gist. They meet up later in life, have their dance, hang out and have a good time.”

Some fans may have seen an article about a notorious tiger attack Shaw suffered onstage last year at Florida’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, but Shaw sheds truthful light on the story. “People see that article and actually think it’s true,” he clarifies. “That was an April Fool’s Day joke, by this publication Live for Live Music. Every April Fools, they publish different jokes. What did happen was, I was out in the crowd running back and I tripped on one of the barricades. I didn’t realize I’d gashed my head really bad. I got up on stage and people were looking at me funny.” Shaw touched his head and felt the blood flowing. “It was bad.” Shaw earned eight stitches and like a true warrior, finished the show.

Classification is tough as the band is not bound by genre, letting the songs be the songs. They’ve toured India and Canada with Europe on the horizon. They’re touring throughout October. Check their website for details.

For first time attendees, Shaw describes the experience. “They should be ready for a good day in the sun,” he says. “It’s a very family orientated fest. They can bring their children, lay out the blanket on the lawn and just have a good day. That’s what it’s all about, bringing community together for an awesome day of music in the sun. I would like to say thank you for all the support over the years. We truly couldn’t do this without you, so thanks for coming out and supporting.”

The Big River Get Down happens Saturday, September 8 at the RiversEdge Ampitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St. in Hamilton. Doors open at noon. Doc Robinson opens with Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Naughty Professor, Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo, Andy Frasco and the U.N., and Samantha Fish also on the bill. Tickets are $34.50. Midnight afterparty at the Courtyard Marriot Ballroom, 1 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton, with Brandon “Taz” Niederaur and Andy Frasco and the U.N. Tickets are $21.24. For tickets and more information, visit www.bigrivergetdown.com/infobrgd18 or

www.therevivalists.com.