Happy Birthday to U.S.

Your Fourth of July Survival Guide

By Tim Smith

Dayton has always been a patriotic town, which is a natural fit for the birthplace of aviation. Each year, communities all across the Miami Valley show their true colors for the Fourth of July. In the spirit of the upcoming holiday, the Dayton City Paper offers the following guide to some of the local celebrations.

The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival

This annual festival started in 1972 as a sidewalk sale promoted by the city’s downtown merchants. This year, more than 85,000 people are expected to attend the festival and more than 100 volunteers will be working behind the scenes to make it all happen. Note that the fireworks show will be held on July 3rd.

The traditional July 4th festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. with the annual 5K Run. The starting point is the Centerville High School stadium on East Franklin Street. A regular highlight of the festival is The Americana Parade at 10:00 a.m. Showcasing more than 120 units, the parade features various bands, floats, and numerous mobile and walking units.

A Street Fair featuring 300 craft and food booths, artists, musical entertainment and a children’s activity area will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will also be an Antique, Classic and Custom Car Show near Benham’s Grove on North Main Street. No patriotic festival would be complete without live entertainment, and Centerville’s fest will deliver the goods. Look for strolling performers including jugglers, clowns, musicians, stilt walkers and a German wheel. Bands playing rock, country, jazz, pop, big band and more will be entertaining on stages at Routsong Funeral Home, Burke Orthodontics, Benham’s Grove and Centerville Service Station.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit americanafestival.org, or call 937.433.5898.

The Wettest Parade in Ohio

The fine folks in Franklin host an unusual annual event, perfect for quenching the July heat. Billed as the Wettest Parade in Ohio, the All-American Blast steps off at 10:00 a.m. Each and every street intersection in downtown Franklin is considered a Wet Zone, and spectators are guaranteed to get drenched.

Be sure to come back later in the afternoon for entertainment, food trucks, and more, followed by fireworks. Rusty Griswold’s will return for the kids this year, offering inflatables, a zip line, and COSI interactive exhibits. The main music event at 6:00 p.m. will feature the band Naked Karate Girls live on stage.

For more information, visit franklinohio.org.

Beavercreek Parade

The city of Beavercreek will commemorate the holiday with a parade beginning at 6:00 p.m. The fun continues at Rotary Park, featuring a performance by the United States Air Force Band of Flight. There will also be food vendors and kid’s activities. The fireworks display will begin at 10:00 p.m.

Visit beavercreekohio.gov or call 937.426.5100 for details.

Fairborn celebrates 70 Years

The home of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will indulge revelers with a two-day celebration beginning with a July 3rd Block Party from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. Attendees will enjoy music, rides, and vendors. On July 4th, the city will present its 70th annual parade, starting on Central Avenue and proceeding along Main Street. The fun continues at Community Park, with entertainment beginning at 5:00 p.m., and fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

For information, call 937.754.3133 or visit Fairborn.oh.us.

Seeing Stars in the Heights

The city of Huber Heights will hold their annual Star-Spangled Heights celebration beginning with a parade at 10:00 a.m. Starting at the Huber Center on Brandt Pike, more than one hundred units participate annually, drawing a few thousand spectators along the parade route. This year’s Grand Marshall is Colonel David M. Rosso, the Commander of the 88th Medical Operations Squadron at Wright-Patterson AFB.

The action continues at Thomas A. Cloud Park, featuring a classic car show, food truck rally, beer garden, a kid’s zone, and live musical entertainment throughout the day. The festivities culminate with the Rozzi World Famous Fireworks show at dusk.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit hhoh.org.

Something Different at Boonshoft

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Parkway in Dayton will hold their annual Red, White and Boonshoft Fourth of July celebration, with a slant toward science. The celebration takes place indoors and out (the show goes on, rain or shine) and features lots of patriotic fun.

Scheduled activities include:

–Patriotic Skies, the most spectacular indoor fireworks show in the city.

–Watermelon Explosion, where visitors will apply rubber bands around melons and guess how many it will take to make them explode.

–Rocket Stations, allowing visitors to experiment with various forms of propulsion.

–Cool Science, a chilly side of summer science featuring liquid nitro ice cream.

–Red, White, and Baby. Intended for younger visitors, this colorful sensory area will be full of things to do, touch, and move.

–Red, White, and Boom, where visitors can explore the chemistry of fireworks.

The patriotic celebration includes an appearance by Uncle Sam, planetarium shows, star-gazing, and games. Popular ambassador animals from the Discovery Zoo will also be present to meet and greet visitors.

For more information, call 937.275.7431, or visit boonshoftmuseum.org.