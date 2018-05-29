Home at last

Dayton LGBT Center

now brick and mortar



Smile, you’re NOT on camera. The new LGBT Center helps ensure the privacy

of members and visitors.

By Tammy Newsom

The Greater Dayton Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Center has thrived as a virtual center for over 40 years, promoting equality and LGBT enhancement programs through support groups, mailing lists, and local nonprofit organizations. Since January 2017, when the LGBT Center acquired its new 6,000 square foot brick-and-mortar space at 4 North Jefferson Street in Dayton, it officially opened for use by the general public just as soon as the lease was signed.

Group members have voluntarily remodeled the entire space, having first taken out a whole wall, repainted rooms, and then replaced old broken-out windows. “It was a bit drafty when we opened (in January),” says four-year Dayton LGBT board President Randy Phillips. “But we’ve done all the work ourselves.”

With the new meeting house readily available, it wasn’t long before the LGBT Center was able to offer enrichments to its existing traditional programming, such as the quarterly dinners, and give its members a permanent home with a designated dining area and kitchen. “A lot of our (LGBT) community can feel that camaraderie and share a meal and conversation,” says Phillips. As a result, many local groups from the general population have turned to the Greater Dayton LGBT Center for its contiguous support.

“People are drawn to us from as far south as West Chester, as far north as Sidney and as far west as Indianapolis and Richmond,” Phillips explains. “The LBGT Center is great to have as a safe space no matter what walk of life or religious background.” There are currently 80 or 90 outlets, including churches in the Dayton area that supply counselors listed in the annual resource guide for LGBT persons, published in June. “They rely on us to provide that information.”

Since the center has opened, weekly and monthly meetings have also been held simultaneously, such as the LGBT AA meeting, as well as the transgender support group. On Wednesdays the LGBT center’s book club meets, and there are free yoga classes on Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings.

Not only do the pre-existing services now have a full-time space, but the Dayton LGBT center has implemented a board room, a small conference room, and a game room complete with over 600 donated video games, as well as public computers available for research or developing resumes. The newest facet of this jewel is the new Leon Bay Memorial Library. The library, an homage to one of the founding members of the Dayton LGBT center and long-time employee of the Dayton Metro Library, opened in 2017. The library houses over 1000 books on LGBT subjects or written by LGBT authors like Armistead Maupin. More importantly, it serves as a resource on LGBT history, which is not taught in schools. “LGBT rights history was only taught at university programs, then as a part of women’s studies,” Phillips explains. “Now we want to be able to plan and educate the general population on the history of the LBGT people and the struggle we’ve had to get to where we’re at today.”

The LGBT Civil rights movement began arbitrarily at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. Prior to that, many gay bars were often routinely raided and closed down. “Patrons were often dragged out of the bar and beaten,” Phillips says. “It was illegal to be gay at that time and many of the laws reflected that.” One night, patrons had decided they weren’t going to take anymore. On June 28, 1969 a riot, also known as the Stonewall uprising, broke out that night and lasted for three days.

Even today, with the 2013 Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage, battles for equality are still being waged. Employers may still terminate employees for marrying same-sex partners. And as another example, a gender marker on a birth certificate cannot be updated in the state of Ohio, one of the last three states refusing to alter birth certificates for gender reassignment. Social security and the Ohio BMV will allow this, which leaves a potential problem for employers’ identity verification.

Often the issue of implementing gender-neutral bathrooms in businesses and institutions surfaces for various reasons. “There are many people, including children or handicapped adults, male or female, that sometimes need assistance in the restroom,” says Phillips. “Where we can, we’d like to get more companies to build or designate restrooms as non-gender. This affords people the dignity they deserve.”

The Dayton LGBT Center offers gender neutral bathrooms in its facility, purposed for those both transitioned in gender and for handicapped access.

For more information on services and programs, please visit the Dayton LGBT Center, 24 N. Jefferson ST, STE 200 Dayton, OH 45402 or contact online at

www.daytonlgbtcenter.org.