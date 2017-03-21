It’s a mad, mad world

Mad Anthony takes 52-track Mad Anthology to Blind Bob’s, Peach’s

By Josher Lumpkin

Photo: Mad Anthony’s (l-r) Adam Flaig, Ringo Jones, and Marc Sherlock play Blind Bob’s and Peach’s this weekend photo: Nikita Gross

Cincinnati’s Mad Anthony got a crazy idea in August of 2014, after releasing their last full-length record, Sank for Days.

“We knew we wanted to do something different, and one night, we threw out a whole bunch of ideas,” remembers Ringo Jones, Mad Anthony’s guitar player and vocalist.

“Someone mentioned releasing a song every week,” he says. “At the time, we overlooked it because it would be too difficult and definitely too expensive. But it resonated! We kept coming back to it because it was so big and seemed impossible.”

And so the Mad Anthology project was born.

“We thought we had to at least try it, and we started making rules for how the process would work,” Jones says. “Eventually, we stumbled on the real essence of the project, which was to have guest [musicians] on as many tracks as possible.”

Just last month, on Feb. 24, the band completed Mad Anthology with its 52nd track, “It Never Ends.” A laid-back, crooning number, the song fits Mad Anthony’s self-described sound, “Queens of the Stone Age meets The Toadies… and Danzig is just hanging out,” to a T.

Of the 52 songs on Mad Anthology, 32 feature guest musicians, creating a well-rounded and truly versatile work.

“The collaborators made the whole adventure much more fun and worthwhile because it would lead us in unexpected directions,” Jones reflects. “We got a lot closer with some of the musicians we’ve admired for years and finally got to make something together. Many of the musicians we collaborated with were merely acquaintances before we worked together. I remember the first time I stopped by Jess Lamb’s house to work on ‘Come Back To Me.’ It was almost awkward and anxious, but we bonded through music and we went back and forth on the song for a couple months before we were both happy. It ended up being a really unique song and one of the ones we’re most proud of.”

Jones says that the most exciting aspect of the Mad Anthology experiment, however, was how it changed the way the band interacted with their fans.

“When we started, we had expectations that it may help us reach a new audience, and it did, but the most powerful impact of the project is how much it deepened our relationship with our current fan base,” he explains, adding, “The average fan was now in regular contact with us and we built a friendship around our mutual love of music.”

For Jones, the greatest takeaway from the project is the musical community they fortified.

“Our fans are our friends, our collaborators are our mentors, and we found a way to bring them together in one massive project,” he says. “We may not be rich and famous, but we’ve certainly been rewarded with stories and friendships that will outlast any monetary achievement.”

Jones says that through the project, Mad Anthony learned quite a bit about what they were capable of withstanding as a band.

“I think there was a certain part of us that wanted to see how far we could push the band before it broke,” he says. “It turns out, we’re like cockroaches! We traveled all over the country, recording in [everything from] high-end professional studios to mildew-infested basements.”

Mad Anthony will play some of these songs this weekend, when they take the stage at Blind Bob’s and Peach’s with friends The By Gods, who appear on Mad Anthology track 42, “Keep a Light On.”

“We met them a couple years ago while on tour in Nashville and were blown away,” Jones recalls. “We’re super excited to share the stage with them again.”

“We’ve played Bob’s a few times over the years, and we love it,” Jones says. “Great staff and crowd. Dayton is a gem (pun intended). There’s only a few cities that rock as hard and still make it work the next day like Dayton.”

Now that Mad Anthology is complete, Jones tells Dayton City Paper that the band will take the show on the road. They hope to share these songs with as many people as possible.

“For now, it’s just quick weekend runs, but late spring, we’re releasing Mad Anthology Volume 1 and 2 on vinyl and CD. We’ll accompany that with a whole lot more touring across the Midwest and eastern Canada. Canadians love rock and roll!”

Mad Anthony plays Friday, March 24 at Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St. in the Oregon District and Saturday, March 25 at Peach’s Grill, 104 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs. Doors at 8 p.m. The By Gods are also on the bill. Admission is $5 for patrons 21 and up at Blind Bob’s. For more information, please visit MadAnthology.com.