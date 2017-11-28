It’s Great In Dayton: 11/28

WYSO’s Podcasting 101 Workshop

If you have an idea for a podcast, WYSO wants to help you make it a reality. This is a one day seminar that gives the basic skills needed to create your own podcast and to bring your idea to life. Whether you’re a longtime podcast listener, an aspiring media maker, or just want to learn more about the craft of podcasting, all skill levels are invited and encouraged to attend. Saturday, December 2, 9am-5pm

http://tinyurl.com/y7xnhk22

A Christmas Carol

When Charles Dickens wrote his “ghostly little tale” in 1843, he couldn’t have known that A CHRISTMAS CAROL was destined to become one of the most beloved holiday traditions of all time. And that tradition is back at the Victoria Theatre this holiday season! Here’s your chance to start a tradition of your own with all those you hold dear! Victoria Theatre, Tuesday, 11/28/17, 7:30pm & Wednesday, 11/29/17, 7:30pm.

http://tinyurl.com/yacvtmal

Little Women: A New Musical

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1869 semi-autobiographical novel, Little Women focuses on the four March sisters — brassy, tomboy-like, aspiring writer Jo, romantic Meg, pretentious Amy, and kind-hearted Beth — and their beloved Marmee at home in Concord, Massachusetts. Intercut with the vignettes in which their lives unfold are several recreations of the melodramatic short stories Jo writes in her attic studio. Weekends December 1 to 9.

www.d2defy.com

Christmas Cotillion

Do you remember Christmas dances from your school days? Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus does! Join the DGMC as they sing seasonal songs and holiday standards that will have you remembering your Christmas Cotillion. Grab your special squeeze and start the holiday season right. Saturday, December 2, 6pm, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N Wilkinson Street, Dayton.

http://www.daytongaymenschorus.org

Doll Tea

The Dayton Woman’s Club invites young girls and their mothers, grandmas, aunts, and friends to its annual Doll Tea on Sunday, December 3 from 2 to 4pm at its beautiful 1840’s Victorian club house located at 225 North Ludlow Street. Bring your favorite doll and join the festivities: delicious tea and delicacies, entertainment, door prizes, and a Doll Parade. The cost is $10 for girls under 12 and $20 for girls over 12. Please call 228-1124 for reservations.

http://thedaytonwomansclub.com

MetroParks Ice Rink

Imagine the sun on your face, the crisp air all around you and the gloss of fresh ice. Five Rivers MetroParks has a world class ice rink that allows you to experience the great outdoors on skates against the beautiful backdrops of the downtown Dayton skyline and the Great Miami River. Skate with family and friends all winter long!

Admission is $5 daily and you can rent ice skates for $2.

http://tinyurl.com/y83bnsq4

Live Lunchtime Music at Dayton Metro Library

A new lunchtime music series offers a mid-day escape for downtown workers and visitors. The free, live performances take place on Fridays in the Main Library. This is a wonderful space for music and other events and with comfortable, casual seating, people can bring their lunch, a friend, or a book and enjoy a musical interlude in their day. On Friday, 12/1, from 11:30am to 1:30pm it is Duante Beddingfield, featuring The Randy Villars Trio.

http://tinyurl.com/yawv99sg

Charlie Campbell is a cheerleader of the greater Dayton area. His efforts are to inform more and more of what is going on. He tells people he is not retired but he is, “….redeployed. Now I am doing what I want to do not what I gotta do….and I want people know how wonderful Dayton is!” Weekly he e-mails a newsletter – It’s Great In Dayton – to 5,000 of his “best friends;” and is now spreading the good-news in the DCP. Join Charlie’s e-mail list by contacting him at Charlie@DaytonCityPaper.com.