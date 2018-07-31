Collective Soul and 3 Doors Down will rock the Rose



Collective Soul: Jesse Triplett, Will Turpin, Ed Roland, Dean Roland, and Johnny Rabb (l-r).

By Alan Sculley

When Collective Soul and 3 Doors Down were booked to co-headline a tour this summer, it brought together two bands that Collective Soul singer/guitarist Ed Roland feels have plenty in common—including an elusive quality that gets to the core of the music the two bands make.

“You know, they’re Southern boys, like us. We have a lot of things in common just being from the areas we’re from,” Roland says, noting that 3 Doors Down comes from Mississippi, while Collective Soul is a Georgia-based group. “The one thing we all have in common is we love rock and roll. I remember the first time we met, Brad (Arnold, front man of 3 Doors Down) and I were talking about how everybody was wanting to, I don’t know what word he used, like pigeonhole them. With us, it was like grunge, and when they came along it was this pop-rock thing. We were just like ‘Man, we’re just a rock and roll band.’ We had that in common.”

Futile attempts to categorize the music aside, the combination of these bands means one sure thing. Concertgoers will hear a lot of hit songs over the course of the evening. The six studio albums in 3 Doors Down’s catalog have combined to produce 20 top 20 singles. Collective Soul boasts 17 top 20 singles in a career that will hit the quarter-century mark next year. Roland said the band will play plenty of those tunes each night on tour, but that’s not all Collective Soul will include in its sets.

“We’re going to play some of the new stuff. We’re not going to overdo it, but you’ll definitely hear all of the hits,” Roland says. “At the same time, we want to throw in some new stuff. And I think that’s fine for fans to go ‘Oh wow, no one’s ever heard this? That’s cool.’”

Collective Soul has no shortage of new songs available for this summer’s tour. The group just wrapped up work in the studio and now has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to new material.

“We recorded 10 songs last year. Originally, we thought we would just do a record where the first side would be rock and the second would be more orchestrated, like ‘World I Know’ and ‘December’,” Roland explains, mentioning a pair of his band’s hits. “We finished that, and then we went on tour. At the beginning of the year, I wrote another batch of songs. I showed them to the guys and they were like ‘Man, we’ve got to record these.’ We spent 10 days up at a place called the Barber Shop in (New) Jersey and in 10 days knocked it out. Now we have too many songs.”

In all, Collective Soul has recorded 22 new songs, and Roland isn’t sure if they’ll be released as a double album or in some other form.

The new songs will add to an already deep catalog Collective Soul began building in 1993 when Atlantic Records released what was essentially a demo of Roland songs as “Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid.” Featuring the hit single “Shine,” the album went double platinum, as Roland recruited the other members of the original Collective Soul–his brother, Dean Roland (guitar), Will Turpin (bass), Ross Childress (guitar) and Shane Evans (drums)–and the group began touring.

That lineup scored an even bigger hit with the triple-platinum self-titled second album (featuring hits like “The World I Know,” “December,” “Where The River Flows” and “Gel”), and continued to enjoy considerable success with three more albums before fortunes began to wane, the band line-up began shifting and the group parted ways with Atlantic Records.

The group’s activity became more sporadic during the 2000s. The group has released four more albums, while remaining a steady presence on the touring circuit during that time. But Roland feels Collective Soul was rejuvenated after drummer Johnny Rabb joined in 2012 and guitarist Jesse Triplett came on board in 2014. Their energy, Roland said, has helped inspire a renewed burst of creativity that so far has resulted in the excellent 2015 album, “See What You Started by Continuing,” and the 22 songs that are waiting for release now.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, with Jesse and Johnny involved in the band now, they’ve really kicked Will, Dean and I in the ass,” Roland says. “They’re awesome. If I could have the band to start over, this is the band I would want, not only from the playing side of it, but from the personality side of it. I mean, they’re inspiring, and they’re like ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’ It’s been really inspiring for me. These two guys have really inspired, not only me, but they’ve inspired Dean and they’ve inspired Will.

“I can’t help but give them, well, a little credit,” Roland says with a laugh. “I think sometimes change is good.”

Collective Soul and 3 Doors Down will perform on August 8 at the Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights. For tickets and more information, call 937.610.0288, or visit rosemusiccenter.com.