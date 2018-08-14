Keeping it simple

Stark Folk Band at Peach’s in Yellow Springs



Stark Folk (l-r): Davey Jurcsisn, Brady Lee Burkett, Jeremy Malchow, and Ryan Shaffer.

By John Puckett

Fifty years ago when Bob Dylan first moved to New York City, he went to a club to watch Thelonius Monk play piano. Cocky and confident, Dylan introduced himself and with all his youthful energy said to the jazz legend “Thelonious, you should come down and check out my set sometime.” Monk asked him what kind of music he played and Dylan said “Folk music.”

Thelonious Monk told him “Son, we all play folk music.”

Folk music is music of the people, by the people, and for the people, and Stark Folk Band is carrying on this tradition.

“The name is kind of meant to be perplexing,” says lead singer/songwriter Brady Lee Burkett. “Our music is honest, straightforward. We embrace and value simplicity in terms of songwriting.”

They began in Yellow Springs twenty years ago when Brady and guitarist Ryan Shaffer started a recording project. For the next fourteen years, there were just the two of them and “a series of one-night stands with other musicians,” until the current iteration with drummer Jeremy Malchow and bassist Dave Jurcsisn convened six years ago. They found Jeremy on Craigslist, and he brought Dave along. “The first time we all got together to practice,” Jeremy says, “Brady and Ryan told us ‘we have a show scheduled this weekend.’ Dave and I learned all of the songs in six days.”

Needless to say, they’re all keen musicians. Dave experienced what psychologists call “Flow” during a gig in college, and he’d been chasing it ever since. “It was such euphoria,” he says. “I wanted it to keep happening.” The other band members agree there’s a certain Zen-like state that happens sometimes when they’re performing, and they enjoy it, though of late the band has been performing only sporadically. Instead, they’ve been focused on writing and recording their album titled When Odysseus Wept.

“In terms of recording, it evolved into something layered and built up,” Shaffer says. “It’s garage rock, but the elements we work with make it like an opera.” Brady waxes philosophical. “It’s about a journey. It’s about the trials and tribulations you have to go through to find your voice. It’s about learning how to manage difficulties in order to get maximum joy out of life.” Shaffer adds, “It should be noted that Brady wrote all of the songs at the same time he’s working on a PhD in Media and Psychology, so there’s definitely a cerebral aspect to it.” A ten-track LP has been in production for over a year, and it’s more than a concept album. It’s a version of rock opera, which typically involves a big studio production, and they’re kind of striving for that but in genuine garage-band fashion.

The studio space where they record and practice is a bucolic little farm. Outside there’s a picnic table under shade trees, some strung lights, charcuterie, fireflies, and a hunk of aromatic wood smoldering in the fire pit. It’s like a wine commercial, quite conducive to bon temps. They said they practice twice a week regularly, and all of the recording is done on an eight-track, which gives the music a classic sixties/seventies vibe. Their sound is full of jangly, old-fashioned, unadorned guitars expressed through bouncy right-hand strumming. Sometimes amplified, sometimes not. You can hear The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, and Dylan among other influences, but they’re not imitating anyone. “We’ve worked hard. We’re proud of it.”

You get the sense that they love playing music just for the fun of it, and then Brady confirms that truth. “The secret to our longevity is good friendship. We talk about things. We all love playing music. None of us treat it like a business. We do this because we want to do this.” Dave says “On Saturday nights, we wanna crack beers and play rock.”

Now that the album is in the can they’re looking forward to playing some shows, including Dayton Porch Fest. They’ve never toured, but they’re considering something regional, which they think is more realistic, given two things. One, they all have day jobs. Two, “Our aim isn’t to fill some quota for the number of shows or number of songs. It’s what can we create that makes us feel good but also how can we make other people happy with our music?”

After so many years they must have a pretty good idea of how to do that, so I asked them how they make other people happy with their music. “The audience feeds on your energy as a performer,” Brady says. “If you see bands having a great time, it lifts people up. We’re out to put on a fun show, but we also want to empower people to let go for a little while, to find themselves, to express themselves. To enjoy sharing the Flow.”

Stark Folk Band will appear at Peach’s Grill, 104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs on August 18. No cover. Ages 21+. For more information call 937.767.4850, or visit peachsgrill.com. For band information, visit facebook.com/StarkFolkBand/.