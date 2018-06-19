Laissez les bon temps rouler!

DPAA’s Party Arty’s New Orleans themed fundraiser at Steam Plant



DPAA’s Party Arty Fundraiser is always a lively time with wonderful food, beverage, and of course entertainment!

By Katie Fender

“Let the good times roll!” The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance is hosting its 5th annual Party Arty fundraising event. For anyone in the area looking for a night on the town or a night out of town, this year’s theme “New Orleans Jazz” will give you the feeling of both. Attendants can anticipate a fun night of authentic New Orleans cuisine, music, dancing, and live entertainment. The Nasty Nati brass band that specializes in 2nd line New Orleans jazz will provide a live performance along with surprise entertainment from some of the artists from Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Party Arty fundraiser’s first event was 5 years ago. With the success of the event and the money raised, the DPAA has continued to host this event annually. Taylor Martin, development associate of the event, welcomes anyone age 21 and up to buy tickets for this year’s fundraiser. Tickets can be bought online and Martin really encourages young professionals to reach out and come to this event as it is a great opportunity to come and learn more about the alliance.

While the party itself is anticipated each year for the phenomenal food, drinks, and entertainment, Martin explains just how important the actual fundraiser is for the DPAA.

“The fundraiser is for all of our education programs K-12,” she says. “We have education programs across all three art forms, either in-school or out-of-school programs. This program reaches about 75, 000 kids in the area.”

Martin serves as the hub of contact to keep things rolling for Party Arty, and makes certain the attendees will have a great time participating in the event. She also understands that the fundraising is the most important part and makes certain that guests will have fun participating.

“We really want to encourage the fact that this is for arts education and the money goes straight towards keeping these arts experiences in school,” she explains.

The proceeds from ticket sales will go towards fundraising, in addition to the proceeds from a silent auction and a raffle that will be held at the event. Guests are encouraged to participate in both. The silent auction will feature items from Dayton Pedal Wagon, Voss BMW, Houser Asphalt and Concrete, Dayton Funny Bone, Pure Barre Dayton, Ele Cake Company, and Raise Your Brush!

The fundraising for the DPAA education programs is obviously the most important factor, but Party Arty has become one of the most highly anticipated events in Dayton because it is simply just a great party. “We are so excited about the venue this year,” Martin says.

Party Arty will be at the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton this year. This historic plant was built in 1907 by Dayton Power and Light. Now, this former power generating plant has been recently renewed as an event space and is the perfect spot to host this years New Orleans-themed event.

Martin also encourages attendees to dress according to theme. In addition to the Nasty Nati jazz band and performances by artists of the alliance, there will also be an MC, Duante Bedingfield, the host of WYSO’s Equinox. Bedingfield is a Dayton native and was a jazz writer for the Dayton Daily News and the Dayton City Paper. He also was one of the final jazz headliners to perform at Dayton’s legendary

Gilly’s nightclub.

Party Arty will also have an award-winning culinary advisor attending the event. The James Beard Foundation award-winning chef Anne Kearney will make a special appearance this year. The Dayton-area chef was formerly the head chef at Rue Dumaine in Washington Township. After a decade, Rue Dumaine shut down and Kearney announced she would be moving to Florida for the time being. Kearney is Dayton’s most highly

credentialed chef.

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Party Arty will be held on Friday, June 22 from 6-10 p.m. at The Steam Plant, 617 E. 3rd St., Dayton. Individual tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online at daytonperformingarts.org. For those who would like to make a donation for the silent auction or raffle can find information on how to do so on this website as well.