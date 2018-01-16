Law & Disorder: The Docket 01/16

Like taking candy from an unborn baby

A woman was sitting on a bench waiting for the RTA bus that would take her home. A man who appeared to be in his 40s, wearing a Steelers scarf and a tan Carhartt jacket with white painter style pants, sat next to her. The woman set her purse down next to her and turned her head for just a second. The man used this opportunity to snatch her Chanel purse and flee on foot down Main St. The woman said she would have chased him if she had not been eight months pregnant.

A cold case

A resident invited her male friend over to her apartment after “talking to” him for the past 5 months. In attendance were three other male friends who then spent the next three hours with the female resident in her home. When the potential boyfriend’s ride arrived they all departed to wait for the elevator. However, it seems that the man had a case of the sniffles. The resident told him to go back to the apartment to get a tissue while she held the elevator. In the time, it took for him to blow his nose and catch the elevator the resident’s phone and charger disappeared from her room.

Influence of a bad individual

A Circle “K” store manager witnessed a customer attempting to leave the store with 3 containers of Campbell’s Chili, a bag of Andy’s chips and a bottle of Mountain Dew inside her purse without paying. When the store manager confronted the woman, she denied taking anything and the store owner said she would have to report the theft. The woman then stated, “do what you got to do.” After looking at the surveillance footage, officers went to the residence but there was no answer at the door. One officer suggested towing the car since it was identified in the use of a crime. When the towing company arrived, and began to tow the vehicle, the woman emerged from her apartment. She was taken into custody and then confessed to taking the items, but said she willing to pay for them. However, it was too late and she was arrested. The officers then went into the apartment to see an empty 20 oz. bottle of Mountain Dew and a skillet on the stove heating chili. When asked why she took the items she blamed the falling in with a bad individual that took advantage of her.

Friendship is overrated

For 15 years a friendship was strong for two Dayton residents, but this would all change on a Monday of the new year. A man invited his longtime pal over to his house, someone he trusted because they grew up together. They were spending quality time in the living room where the man told his friend that he was considering selling his fireplace space heater. Nature called and the man left the living room to go upstairs to use the restroom. When he came back downstairs he watched his friend outside place his space heater in a white sedan. The man yelled to his friend to stop and attempted to get his crutches to confront him outside. But his “friend” didn’t wait but instead sped off.