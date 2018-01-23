Law & Disorder: The Docket 01/23

Regional police blotters,

reported and interpreted

Researched and reported by Megan Garrison

The cost of tires

A Daytonian in need of new tires for his truck decided to potentially buy them from an independent salesman instead of a mechanic or dealership. The savvy shopper approached the house and left his truck to knock on the door of the resident. Mistakenly, he left his truck running at the curb. By the third knock, the man noticed that his driver seat was no longer vacant. Before he could get to his truck it was stolen before his eyes, with his cellphone riding shotgun. In an attempt to get his vehicle back, the man called his cellphone and was greeted by a soft voice that told him he did not know anything about the man’s stolen car.

Leave the money, take the gun

A store owner got a call from his alarm company telling him that the business behind his house was suffering from a break in. The man immediately rushed to his business and unlocked the door, he noticed within seconds that the drawer on his desk was open and his silver and black 9MM luger was now missing. He spotted the sliding door pried open and the frame hanging off the wall alongside a shattered rear side door. When the police arrived, the man told them that all of the money in the next draw over was untouched and only the gun was stolen. When the police asked him, who knew about the gun, the man said, “a lot of people.”

Stealing that fresh scent

A woman walks into a dollar store carrying a large handbag on her shoulder. The shopkeeper watches as she continues to take items off the shelf, but never puts them back. After leaving the store she gets into a vehicle and drives away. When the police are called they find the same vehicle stuck in the snow behind the store with a bent tire rim. The lights are on and the door’s unlocked. Proceeding with caution, the officers notice open mail in the car; with a name and address they head to the residence. Once there they are greeted by the woman who denies everything. So, they take her back to the dollar store where the worker identifies her as the culprit. Since she was still carrying her handbag, the officers pulled out 3 Febreeze wax melts, a twin pack of Glade candles, a single Glade candle, Air Wick Snuggle dryer sheets, Gain Sheets, fresh dryer sheets, Downy Infusions, aerosol spray, a pack of boy’s socks, and Tide with Downy laundry detergent. Each item was scanned accordingly and then put into evidence.

From brand new to no more

A man came home from a long day at work, and fell asleep instantly in his bed. When he woke up later his TV had been stolen from his living room table. He admitted that he keeps his front door on the south side unlocked because he has some friends that come over to hang around. He knew that someone had to have come over while he was sleeping because he had just bought the television earlier that day and it had been there when he fell asleep. When asked if he wanted an evidence crew to come, he declined while also saying photos were unnecessary.