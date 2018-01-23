Law and Disorder January 30, 2018

Law & Disorder: The Docket 1/30

Mother knows best

A woman calls the police station to report her television stolen from her residence. When asked who she believes might have taken the TV, the woman told detectives without hesitation that her son took it. When asked why she would blame her own son, she said that, “given his past” she thinks he did it or knows who did. After questioning the son, he stated that his brother had let him in and he had gone straight to sleep on the couch. But when asking the brother if he had let anyone into the house that night, he replied with a “No.”

And her things took flight

A flight attendant who had recently quit her job with plans to move back home to Pennsylvania, was dismayed to find that the car she had all packed up and ready to roadtrip in had been ransacked moments before. Almost $3000 worth of her belongings were now up in the air after leaving her door unlocked.

Rocks through windows

At some point in the night two bricks were haphazardly thrown through the glass entrance door of a store to steal Timberland boots and two packs of Nike socks. Nothing else was taken but style. Meanwhile, a pair of prescription glasses were stolen from a vehicle after the driver’s side window was shattered.

Social Media Mistrust

A meeting to see an Apple IPhone was arranged through Facebook Marketplace. The two women spoke for a minute about the phone and about purchasing said phone. However, when the owner of the phone let the potential buyer hold the phone for further examination. The potential buyer decided the phone should be free and took off at a brisk sprint. Unfortunately, her name and profile picture is still on Facebook Marketplace.

Taking matters into her own hands

A Dayton woman decided to be her own detective when her cell phone was stolen off a table at a bar the night before. Going home that night, she hopped onto her laptop and used the phone’s tracking feature to follow the whereabouts of her cellular device. The next morning, she found herself in a Kroger parking lot and discovered her phone was possibly in the “Eco-ATM” instant cash phone machine. After trying to work with the customer service, she was told to contact the police. By that point, the case was already mostly solved. 

