Live, Laugh, and Love Dance!

Irish traditions with McGovern Ceili Dancers at Celtic Fest

By Tim Smith

Dayton has long been fond of all things Celtic, be it music, ale, or dance. A local organization has undertaken the task of teaching traditional Irish dance to kids in the form of a summer program called the REEL Irish Dance Camp.

Shelagh McGovern founded the McGovern Ceili Dancers as a way to share the time-honored traditions of her homeland with a bigger audience. Ceili is defined as a social group dance, and this is what students of all ages, children and adults, learn from attending McGovern’s classes.

“The REEL Irish Dance Camp started as a way for the McGovern Ceili Dancers to promote interest in Irish dance classes and Irish dance in general to anyone ages 4 and up in the greater Dayton area,” she says. “Because we work on the basic foundations at this camp, it is the perfect springboard for anyone who would like to further explore the Irish dance world. You get a leg up, so to speak, as you would by entering any beginner Irish dance class with a great deal of Irish dance basics under your kilt…belt.”

The McGovern Ceili Dancers don’t limit dance lessons to their Dayton studio. They hold classes in locations all around the Miami Valley, as far north as Troy, and crossing the state line into Indiana. All classes are well attended.

“This year’s REEL Irish Dance Camp was spectacular,” McGovern says. “We held it in Wabash, Indiana, over one weekend. The Indiana parents provided really delicious, nutritious lunches and dinners for our dancers and arrangements were made for us to stay at a gorgeous bed and breakfast. Along with the standard work on technique, choreography, and strength and stamina exercises, we were treated to live music with Set Dance and Sean Nos style classes courtesy of Ed Yother. After a day of dancing, the dancers came to the bed and breakfast for a cookout and a session of music under the trees. It was amazing.”

Shelagh McGovern started teaching classes when she was 18 after a successful career of competitive solo and team dancing where she attained a championship level. She opened the McGovern Ceili Dancers in 1999. Their mission is to provide exceptional Irish dance instruction for beginner through championship levels, a goal she takes great pride in.

“I have been dancing since I was five years old, and originally started with the Hibernian Irish Dancers,” she says. “As I grew into a competitor and performer, I found I really enjoyed sharing dance with other people and helping them learn how to do this form of dance. When the opportunity opened for me in 1999, I opened my own school with one location and about eight dancers. We have four locations now and about eighty dancers and growing!”

A typical REEL Irish Dance Camp focuses on proper foot placement, posture, counting while moving to the music, and recognizing what a reel and a jig sound like. The students then move on to the basic forward and backward movements that help them dance along in a ceili. If things go well, they may also work on some solo traditional dances like the beginner reel or the Irish jig. The persistence pays off at the end with a celebration for the students, as well as a chance to show off their new skills.

“When the dance camp completes, we have a little party where the campers receive their Certificate of Completion and we put on a little informal show for the parents and any other adoring fans they would like to invite,” McGovern says. “All of our campers are invited to continue with their lessons and we try to get them into a class that best fits their level of dancing, age group and schedule.”

The McGovern Ceili Dancers perform throughout the year at various venues, including festivals, private and civic events. This past year saw them performing at the World A’fair, Celtic Fest Ohio, Troy Strawberry Festival, Dayton Celtic Fest, and the Troy Festival of Nations. No small surprise that March is their busiest month.

“The McGovern Ceili Dancers belong to an Irish dance organization called Cumann Rince Naisunta, which is an open-based platform organization,” McGovern says. “This means we welcome dancers from any organization to participate in our competitions. There is a deep respect and focus on the traditional aspects of Irish dance. We will be hosting a competition here in Dayton on August 4 with dancers from all over the United States and Canada attending.” McGovern clearly loves what she’s doing, and hopes to instill the same level of appreciation for Irish dance into her students.

“I would like them to feel welcome, free, and comfortable to make the mistakes and witness the improvements,” she says. “I would like for them to have made at least one friend, had at least three full-on belly laughs, get sweaty each time they come to class, and thoroughly enjoy the camaraderie, the movement, the music and the joy that Irish dance brings to themselves and others. I want them to live, laugh and love McGovern Dance!”

McGovern Ceili Dancers is located at 818 Linden Ave., Dayton. The REEL Irish Dance Camp will be held on Wednesdays and Thursdays in August, registration is still open. The Shelagh Feile competition is August 4th, and is open to the public, $5 per person, children 6 and under free. For more information, call 937.321.6687, or visit mcgoverndance.org.