LANCO will headline at the Greene County Fair



Rising stars LANCO (l-r): Chandler Baldwin, Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Eric Steedly, and Tripp Howell

By Alan Sculley

Brandon Lancaster is living the dream—literally.

The frontman of LANCO has seen the hit single, “Greatest Love Story,” top the country charts. But having the hit single isn’t the dream he’s talking about. It’s what he sees on stage night to night, as an outgrowth of the single’s success, that has Lancaster smiling.

“We had this dream that we would take these songs and they would be just as meaningful to other people as they are to us and in the past year, we’ve gotten to experience that,” Lancaster says. “I think the biggest change is we’re not singing to people anymore as much as we’re singing with people, which is the ultimate dream come true.

“If you know ‘Greatest Love Story’ I think you can relate to (us) because that song is just so us, and all the songs on the album are just as much as us,” he elaborated, mentioning LANCO’s debut album, Hallelujah Nights. “It’s been cool to see people introduced to us through a hit like ‘Greatest Love Story,’ but then also connecting to and bonding with the rest of the music.”

The success is welcome, of course. But what genuinely seems to drive Lancaster and his bandmates in LANCO isn’t success or having hits, but the opportunity to be creative and make music that matters and sounds original. It’s an ethic the band has had from the very beginning.

“Even early on, we were always challenging ourselves to play a song, and then be like ‘Wait, does that sound like something else?’” Lancaster says. “That’s not what we want. We want to one day to be old and gray haired and we want some kid in a basement to be playing and be like ‘Oh, that’s like a LANCO song.’ You want to create your own thumbprint.”

The early on for LANCO came after Lancaster, who grew up in Smyrna, Tennessee, met drummer Tripp Howell in 2012 and not long after met and became friends with guitarist Eric Steedly. Steedly then brought in a pair of his friends, keyboardist Jared Hampton and bassist Chandler Baldwin, to complete the LANCO lineup.

A key moment for the future of LANCO came in 2014 when Lancaster was working a hot dog stand at a Keith Urban and Little Big Town concert. He happened to see Jay Joyce, the A-list record producer known for his work with Eric Church, Brandy Clark and Cage The Elephant.

Recognizing Joyce, Lancaster hastily closed his stand and chased down the producer, merely wanting to say he was a fan of his work. A conversation ensued, and Joyce clearly saw something in Lancaster.

He subsequently invited LANCO to his studio, where the band cut 11 songs that helped the group get a record deal with Sony.

The label introduced the group with the single, “Long Live Tonight,” but the song stalled in the top 30 on Billboard Magazine’s Country Airplay chart. The second single was a whole different story.

It was “Greatest Love Story,” a rootsy semi-autobiographical mid-tempo ballad, and it hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart in December, paving the way for the release of the Joyce-produced Hallelujah Nights album in January.

Lancaster wrote from experience with “Greatest Love Story.”

“I’ve always definitely been a trouble maker. I’m in a band, for crying out loud,” he says. “I have been rough around the edges, but I kind of found myself in a relationship with this kind of perfect all-American girl that I needed in my life. And it was a relationship that started and then took time apart and then got back together. I am now married to that girl. So I think the foundation to that song was from my own experience and growing up where I grew up…I took kind of my own character and my own life and meshed them together with some characters I had seen growing up in that town and turned it into that song.”

Hallelujah Nights, though, has plenty more to offer beyond “Greatest Love Story,” as several other songs (such as the shimmery anthem “We Do,” the snappy shuffle “Trouble Maker,” the heartland rocker “Win You Over” and the expansive modern pop-tinged title track) tell stories of love, life and dreams in a small town, making for a musically rangy, lyrically cohesive album.

LANCO will be busy showcasing the Hallelujah Nights album this summer, as the group opens for Bentley and mixes in shows at various fairs. Regardless of the setting, Lancaster says fans can expect the band to cover a good bit of musical ground and deliver the goods live.

“We’ve been doing this a long time and we have variations of sets for a half hour, to hour to an hour-and-a-half and everywhere in between,” he says. “So I think it’s always about finding a way to give people a full show and make them feel we gave them everything we could in that time slot we got.”

Sharing the stage with LANCO at the Greene County Fair will be up-and-coming country singer Jordan Davis. The Shreveport, Louisiana, native’s debut recording, “Singles You Up,” hit number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2018. The song came from his debut album, Home State, which also produced the popular single “Take It From Me.”

Writing and playing music was something that abounded in the Davis household when he was growing up. His uncle, Stan Paul Davis, wrote two Top 5 titles for Tracy Lawrence in the 1990s, and his dad often wrote songs as a hobby between taking Jordan and his brother, Jacob, to Shreveport Captains minor league baseball games. Because music was all around, Davis hadn’t really thought about it as a career possibility. He majored in resource conservation at LSU Baton Rouge and considered a job that would protect the world’s natural resources.

He spent a lot of time dreaming about Nashville, where his older brother had already moved to become a songwriter. Jordan periodically sent unfinished songs to his brother, and when Jacob played one for a music executive, he urged Jordan to come to Music City. He continued to hone his songwriting craft, mixing his long-running affinity for classic singer/songwriters and modern country radio. Davis heard repeatedly that he was the only person who could perform them and make them work.

The result was his debut album Home State, where he performed his own compositions. With a creative foot in two places, Jordan Davis is well positioned to make a long-term connection with country music fans.

LANCO, with special guest Jordan Davis, will appear at the Greene County Fair, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, on August 1. For more information, call 937.372.8621, or visit www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com. Also check out lancomusic.com and jordandavisofficial.com.