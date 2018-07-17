Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Middletown



The “balloon glow” will happen Friday and Saturday at 9:15 p.m.

By Marla Boone

Beautiful balloons are the main draw featured at The Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival. Held at Middletown’s Smith Park, the Ohio Challenge is a sanctioned hot air balloon competition with over 30 participants slated to appear. Pilots from more than ten states, as far away as California, will trailer their lighter-than-air paraphernalia in for the event. Festivities will kick off Friday July 20, continue throughout the day on Saturday July 21, and, in a phenomenon not seen in our nation’s capital, run out of hot air Sunday morning.

Although balloons are the most exotic form of transportation on hand, there will also be classic cars, carnival rides, a trackless train, fireworks, and jumping out of perfectly good airplanes by the Fastrax Skydiving Team.

Balloonists, like most people involved in arcane practices, employ a language all their own. Having been a teenager in the ‘70s, a “baggie” means just one thing to me and dropping one took place only if an arrest was imminent. To those who fly balloons, however, a “baggie” is a 3.5-ounce package dropped from the passenger basket, aimed at a target on the ground. And “kissing.” At the risk of repeating myself, having been a teenager in the ‘70s, kissing means one, maybe two, things to me. Balloons that have bumped together in the air are said to have kissed, even on the first date. The best phrase, though, is “splash and dash.” Balloons, naturally, float at the whim of air currents. Pilots test the wind direction below them by squirting out a stream of shaving cream. Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Barbasol! But apparently, touching down momentarily on a surface of water and lifting back off immediately is a proven technique to change direction.

Hot air balloons initially functioned as instruments of war. In AD 220, the Chinese sent paper balloons aloft as military signaling devices. In 1709, Bartolomeu de Gusmao demonstrated the twelve-foot ascent of a model balloon to the King of Spain. In 1783, things really took off. On September 19, the Montgolfier brothers launched a 35-foot diameter balloon in the basket of which were a sheep, a rooster, and a duck. Exactly one month later, humans went up in a tethered craft. One month and two days after that, Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier and the Marquis Francois d’Arlandes made the first recorded free flight by humans when they floated in a 50-foot diameter balloon for five miles.

Modern balloon construction bears little resemblance to those early attempts made from paper or varnished, rubberized silk. Today balloons are made of rip-stop nylon or polyester and last about fifty flying hours. Envelopes sewn together can thus be formed into ever more entertaining designs. Middletown hopes to play host to both a seahorse and a polar bear-shaped balloon.

On the 20th, the full festival swings open at 4:00 p.m. with carnival rides, an Indian village, food, drinks, and games. At 6:00 the formal opening ceremony takes place, followed at 6:30 by live music provided by Broken Road, a Rascal Flatts tribute band. One of the most beautiful sights in ballooning, the balloon glow, will occur both Friday and Saturday at 9:15 p.m. While balloons fly only during daylight hours, on these two evenings crews will inflate their colorful craft, which then act as giant night lights. Following that, Team Fastrax will perform a pyrotechnic skydiving display.

Saturday morning things heat up, literally. Balloons will launch from a remote site and fly into Smith Park. There will also be a Fiesta Balloon launch at the park featuring those specially shaped balloons and paid balloon rides. Competitions include the ballooning version of the baggie drop, which is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday mornings. A 5/10K Fastrax Warrior Weekend event will take place, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. The Fastrax skydiving team presents the flag jump at 8:50 a.m., with repeat performances throughout the day. Saturday’s live music is provided by The Skallywags. That evening, Team Fastrax will delight the crowd with another bout of pyrotechnics while skydiving. The 7 a.m. balloon activities will be repeated on Sunday but there will not be any festival activity that day.

The Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held at 2301 Wedekind Dr., Middletown, on July 20 and 21. There is free admission to all morning events with parking inside Smith Park. All activities are weather and wind permitting. For more information and a complete schedule of events,

visit ohiochallenge.com or call 513.435.6361.