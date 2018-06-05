Ministry’s Sin meets Syn

Syn: ReBooted and Therapy Café keep industrial alive in Dayton



Sinhue “Sin” Quirin in his Ministry mode. He will be guest DJ for Syn: Rebooted.

By Tim Walker

Clanking, foreboding, and dark as a freshly-dug grave—yet with a dance beat—industrial music has been gracing the popular music landscape ever since the middle of the Swinging Seventies, believe it or not. The genre arose from London’s gloomy art scene when British band Throbbing Gristle, fronted by third gender poet, musician, and performance artist Genesis P-Orridge—the same Genesis P-Orridge who would later be prominently featured in Re/Search Publications’ infamous “Modern Primitives” book—made its public debut in October 1976. A few years later, on the other side of the pond, Chicago’s Wax Trax Records helped to further define the genre when it began releasing albums by such seminal industrial artists as Ministry, Front 242, Front Line Assembly, KMFDM, and Sister Machine Gun.

But what attributes make music “industrial,” and why would anyone want to dance to it? “Guitar riffs and gritty beats,” says Chris Favorite, local DJ and founder of Syn: ReBooted, an evening of industrial and Goth dance music that’s held on the second Friday of every month at Therapy Cafe. “Also hard pounding bass riffs, German language, synth-pop vocals, rhythmic noise—stuff like that. It’s very popular—so much new music is being released every year, it’s hard to keep up.”

Syn: ReBooted, Favorite’s brainchild, is held each month at downtown’s Therapy Café, 452 East 3rd Street in Dayton. This Friday’s special event, June 8th’s ‘Sinners and Saints’ night, will feature Favorite along with DJ DitDot and special guest DJ Sin Quirin of the band Ministry. There is a $10 cover charge for the event, which is 18 and up, doors open at 9 p.m., and costumes are encouraged. “I started Syn: ReBooted in July of last year, so June is exactly twelve months that we’ve been doing it,” says Favorite, who also owns Favorite Vapors, a vape store in north Cincinnati.

“The original Syn was started at Club Vex, the old Diner on St. Clair,” the tall, thin DJ continues, ”And the crowds at Therapy have really been growing over the past year. It’s one of the area’s few evenings of industrial, Goth, Alternative, New Wave, Dark Wave, and Eighties music, and a lot of people really enjoy it.”

While many who are unfamiliar with the current state of the industrial or Goth music world might think the genre must have faded into obscurity at the turn of the millennium, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The industrial dance scene is still vibrant, with superstar groups such as Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Combichrist, and Cabaret Voltaire still releasing new music and selling out live shows, and new bands mining the genre’s traditions popping up all the time.

Sinhue “Sin” Quirin has been a guitarist and songwriter for the band Ministry since 2006. A former member of the bands RevCo (Revolting Cocks) and Society One as well, he also DJs, and will be spinning discs as a special guest at Syn: ReBooted this week. “I started DJing about two or three years ago,” says the musician when he spoke to the Dayton City Paper recently from his home in Los Angeles. “And I’ve mainly done industrial and Goth kind of clubs—that’s typically the stuff that I spin, stuff in that Ministry type of genre. So I’m booked to do a set there at Therapy in Dayton, and I

can’t wait.”

“There’s still a big demand for even that early industrial stuff, the early Front 242, people still want to hear those classics,” continues Quirin. “I’ve DJ’d all over the US, Australia, and Mexico, and I try to bring those old classics along with me, along with the new stuff that’s out there now, that’s a little bit more contemporary. There’s still an audience

for it.”

When asked how Ministry has progressed over the years, Sin laughs. “It’s completely different now. Al (Jourgensen, founder of Ministry) is the only original member, and when he started it, it was basically a synth-pop band, almost like a Depeche Mode kind of thing. It slowly started to evolve after that, from the second and third record on. Right now, with the last record that we wrote, 2018’s Amerikkkant, it’s been compared to Ministry’s 1999 album Dark Side of the Spoon. It’s got a lot of those elements mixed into this new record.”

If you’re looking to hear some great dance music from the dark side—or perhaps relive some past memories of goth days gone by—make plans to check out Syn: Rebooted at Therapy Café this Friday night.

Syn:ReBooted, an evening of industrial and Goth dance music, is held on the second Friday of each month at Therapy Café, 452 East 3rd Street in Dayton. ‘Sinners and Saints’ night featuring Ministry’s DJ Sin will be this Friday, June 8—doors open at 9pm, $10 cover. For more information, go to therapy-cafe.com or call 937-461-4000.