Music on the porches!

St. Anne’s Hill’s unique Porchfest showcases 47 bands



“Harmonica Neil” Florek and son Anders Florek on keyboard.

By Marla Boone | Photos by Briana Snyder

As far as epiphanies go, this one’s a doozy. In 2005, Peter Benkendorf, a product of Cleveland who eventually migrated to Chicago, decided he needed to be in Dayton. Since 2009, he has been a major force in many of the good things going on in the city. As the founder of The Collaboratory, he defines his vision as its motto suggests: Share your passion. Act fearlessly. Be the change you want to see. While the gist of this piece is not about The Collaboratory, it’s nearly impossible to separate the man from the mission. Donations to The Collaboratory are garnered under the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Involvement Advocacy. Again, the Advocacy is not the main thrust of this story, but the origin of the name helps explain it all. It is derived from the Chinese proverb that reads: “Tell me, I’ll forget. Show me, I’ll remember. Involve me, I’ll understand.”

“I am,” Benkendorf says with great conviction, “trying to build a better Dayton.” Primed by “socially progressive” parents and inspired by the first Porch Fest, which was held in Ithaca, New York in 2007, he knew a good fit when he saw it. “Dayton has a deep and diverse musical history,” he claims. And he was determined to showcase those two vital characteristics.

To distill a big idea into a small sentence, Porch Fests are annual music events held across the United States and Canada on (duh!) porches. The idea is to bring musicians and neighborhoods together to celebrate and to foster a sense of community. There are over one hundred Porch Fest sites. Dayton is number ninety-three and its beginnings were humble. Put together in one month during what must have been non-stop phone calls, Porch Fest 2017 consisted of 15 bands playing to an audience of 700. It was destined for greater things and that destiny has become reality. This year, 47 bands/solo acts will be showcasing their talents.

Opening with a literal bang at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, Dayton Porch Fest 2018 is sure to have a rendering for every musical taste. That initial bang comes from T.R.S.S. (The Return of Scoom Squad), a drum corps, although those two words can’t begin to convey the joyous sound these men make. Watching T.R.S.S. strut down the street is reason enough to make the trip to The Hill. Happily, there is more. Much more.

Bands begin playing at 2 p.m. Each band will play a 45-minute set. Part of the logistics is to have the bands on porches far enough apart so that they don’t step all over each other’s music. The event is free and the bands play only for tips. They will be selling merchandise (CDs and t-shirts) and the entire event is funded through sponsors and merchandise sales. Any proceeds go directly to support the work of The Collaboratory. Benkendorf is sensitive to asking the musicians to play for no guaranteed income. “No one asks an engineer to design a bridge for free,” he comments, but artists frequently are requested to donate their skills for worthy causes.

The musicians on tap for this year’s event are apparently okay with the whole concept because many of them are repeat performers from last year. Steve Makofka will be on stage, or rather porch, with Charlie Campbell as part of the GoodTime Accordion Band and with the Miami Valley Klezmer Ensemble. Makofka has appeared with local theater companies, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Chorus, and with Celtic, German, and rock/funk cover bands. When asked about playing for free, he shares this view. “I stole this quote from Todd the Fox. ‘I do gigs that make me money and gigs that make me happy.’ Musicians should have the freedom to contribute their services to causes and events they want to support. I love the idea of live, local, diverse music so I’m willing to play this event because I believe in what it’s trying to do.”

His reason for returning is simple. “We had so much fun last year. After we played I walked around and listened to the other acts. It was a great format. I was like ‘Ooh I want to listen to this’ and then ‘Ooh I want to listen to that.’” He especially appreciates the audience interaction. Makofka notes that some people would hang around for the whole set, others waved, smiled, and gave a thumb’s up as they walked past. Likening it to a parade in reverse, he says he got to sit on the porch and watch the crowd go by. The downside? “I couldn’t listen to the bands that were playing at the same time I was.”

Another returning musician is Cathy Baker, who performs with Berachah Valley. She and some friends came together in 2005, searching for a place to play traditional bluegrass, gospel, and country. Unlike Makofka, who has a B.S. in music education, no one in this group has formal training. Their non-musical jobs include educators, dental assistant, software developer, and finance manager. Baker’s reaction to being asked to play for free echoed Makofka’s. “Peter Benkendorf works hard to create a positive atmosphere in Dayton,” she states. “Porch Fest is a unique experience celebrating community through music on porches. Donating our time and talent this year is no issue. The Miami Valley is an area in which many residents have Appalachian roots. So many folks can relate to the music we create.”

Baker loves the community enthusiasm for the event. Berachah Valley’s venue last year was a parking lot. It didn’t matter one iota to Baker, who wasn’t fazed by not being on a porch during a Porch Fest. “The folks that came to listen—and there were many—brought chairs and stayed for quite a while. The parking lot was never void of an audience.”

Nick Kizirnis, also returning to Porch Fest 2018, has been playing, recording, and traveling around the U.S. in bands since he was in early high school. At Porch Fest, he’ll be appearing with a group of friends in a rockabilly/honky tonk quartet. He is interested in the entire concept of Porch Fest and doesn’t mind playing for free. Last year he was impressed by the turn out and by the hospitality of the porch hosts.

Events like this don’t fall together by happenstance. The Collaboratory uses what Benkendorf refers to as the “Music Team”…those who are responsible for lining up the acts. Libby Ballengee is a lifelong Dayton music fan and writes the Dayton Music Insider blog for Dayton.com. She thinks new musicians are happy to have an audience and that established musicians can reach new listeners at a venue that is family oriented and held during the day. Ballengee loved taking in the whole scene last year and remarks on that. “I loved seeing people who would not normally be in this beautiful historic district enjoying the tree-lined streets, the gorgeous homes, the friendly neighbors, and of course music in all directions. It was one of the most authentic and profound feelings of real community and togetherness I’ve experienced in a long time.” Reaching out to minority cultures to assure their music was included was one of Ballengee’s priorities. In as well-put a phrase as I heard during the course of writing this article was Ballengee saying, “If you aren’t purposefully inclusive, you are accidentally exclusive.”

Another member of the Music Team is Sunni Russo. She ran stages for the Cityfolk Festival from 2003–2013 and, like Ballengee, was part of the team last year. Her favorite part was being able to sample a wide variety of music while making sure it all stays on track. She thought there was no downside at all…“It’s all fun.”

Karin Gudal-Johnson co-owns Gem City Catfé, which is not a misprint. The Catfé is located at 1513 E. 5th Street. Not just another coffee bar, Gudal-Johnson’s establishment offers a place to interact with adoptable cats and/or enjoy fair-trade coffee, tea, and bakery items. A gallery upstairs features local artists. Her initial reaction to Porch Fest is being excited to see something so unique coming to the neighborhood. She sees it being a perfect fit with the culture of St. Anne’s Hill. The Catfé will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (usual Saturday hours) selling cold drinks.

Andy Valeri is going to act as a porch host this year. He is steeped in music: listening, collecting, professionally producing, and promoting. With such a history, he knows lots of musicians and suggested expanding the reach and scope of both the types of music offered and locations involved. He hosts “Around the Fringe” on WYSO and plans to mention the event on-air the night before. As a life-long music lover and producer, Valeri greatly enjoys the concept of Porch Fest happening literally on his doorstep. His main concern is “being able to provide enough electrical juice to the band for its PA and equipment.”

Musical genres represented this year include Americana, jazz, folk, an accordion sing-along, hip-hop, classic rock, bluegrass, and synthetic punk. The event is family-friendly, pet-friendly, and free. Attendees are welcome to bring coolers and lawn chairs. Food trucks from McNasty’s, PA’s Pork, Courtland’s Mobile Grill, and Shy Dog’s Red Hots will be on hand. Parking is available on 3rd, 4th, 5th, and Dutoit streets and at businesses not open that day. One half of McLain east of Henry St. and East 4th between Dutoit and Henry will be closed for food truck parking. Because of lots of people milling about on the streets, motorists are asked not to drive into the neighborhood.

St. Anne’s Hill is a diverse neighborhood now described as a re-gentrified historic district. The neighborhood’s website claims the area has a history of hosting diverse social and economic groups and its architecture reflects that diversity. That investment in social causes was demonstrated during the Great Flood of 1913. Because of its location on higher ground, structures on St. Anne’s Hill were spared from damage. Buildings in the area were opened to become refuges for flood victims. Further social awareness is revealed in what originated in the area. The Bomberger Center became Ohio’s first public recreation center. Stivers High School became Ohio’s first vocational school. The Odd Fellows Hall housed a social/benevolence society, which provided support for those in need during the pre-welfare days. By the 1970s, unfortunately, St. Anne’s Hill had lost many architecturally significant structures. Years of decline and a trend of not keeping true to the original building style prompted a group of residents and preservationists to petition for designation as a historic district. This was actualized in 1974 with placement on the National Register of Historic Places following in 1986.

In the interest of full disclosure, I will add that Dayton City Paper is the premier sponsor for Porch Fest 2018. Paul Noah owns the paper and is CEO. He, like Benkendorf, quotes the paper’s motto when I asked him about his desire to be involved with this project: Look no further. Look deeper. “In Dayton City Paper, the visual component is as important as the editorial content itself,” he notes. Looking at the great photos from last year and seeing that the event had a positive community response and staying power to it, he decided to put the paper’s name behind it. He feels strongly that the social impact of Porch Fest should be examined.

At the risk of sounding entirely Pollyanna-ish, the social impact can be summarized thusly: never was heard a discouraging word. Benkendorf relates that not one homeowner who was contacted about being a host declined. Every musician is more than willing to play for free. The organizers love doing this. The neighborhood gains welcome exposure. Ethnic diversity is sought and embraced. And the fun factor? I intend to find that out for myself when I attend, plenty of tip money in hand.

The Dayton Porch Fest at St. Anne’s Hill will take place on August 25 from 1:30 to 6:45 p.m. For more information and a schedule of events, call 937.802.0937, or visit daytonporchfest.wixsite.com/home.