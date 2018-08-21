Musical Gumbo

Four generations of New Orleans music at Rose Music Center



Preservation Hall Jazz Band (l-r): Clint Maedgen, Charlie Gabriel, Ben Jaffe, Branden Lewis, Ronell Johnson, and Kyle Roussel.

By Rusty Pate

The legendary city of New Orleans has spawned some of the most iconic names in music history like Dr. John, The Meters, Allen Toussaint, Jelly Roll Morton, and Louis Armstrong. It also never misses a chance for a party. So, it’s no surprise that with 2018 marking the city’s 300th anniversary, the celebration is too big to remain confined to the city limits.

The Voodoo Threauxdown tour finds the likes of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and New Breed Brass Band hitting the road together to carry the festivities across the nation including to Huber Heights on Aug. 24.

Dayton City Paper sat down with Ben Jaffe, bassist for Preservation Hall Jazz Band, to talk about the tour, his band’s most recent album, and what it’s like to see the city he loves depicted in popular culture.

Dayton City Paper: How did this tour come together?

Ben Jaffe: We were approached by Trombone Shorty’s camp to see if we would be interested in joining him on this nationwide tour. It was really a phone conversation between friends. I’ve known Shorty pretty much my whole life. My first band was with his older brother. It was something that we were all into doing. Beyond the fact that it’s the 300th anniversary, we wanted to do something that brought this family together. It’s been a family reunion traveling on the road.

DCP: What is your band’s approach to writing set lists?

BJ: We don’t write our set list until we go out on stage. We like to know what we’re dealing with–is this going to be an indoor show or an outdoor show? Is it night time or day time? What is the space telling us to do? We rely on our instincts. The great thing about New Orleans music is that its dance music. Its music that we use to celebrate life. We play music at our funerals. It’s one of the greatest honors you can receive, when a band performs at your funeral.

DCP: New Orleans has been examined in popular culture–from the Ken Burns documentary “Jazz,” to David Simon’s drama “Treme,” and Dave Grohl’s “Sonic Highways.” Do you think outsiders ever get the essence of the city?

BJ: They do. Sometimes they have an equally important perspective as the insiders. That’s important. It’s important to see things from the inside-out and the outside-in. The things you talked about had a huge impact on our city, in lots of ways. [They] helped to bring a different kind of awareness to New Orleans. [They] brought the kind of awareness that showcased the world that I live in. Treme is the neighborhood where Trombone Shorty grew up. It’s the neighborhood where I learned to play music. It’s the oldest African-American neighborhood in the country. Part of what we do goes far beyond music. That’s a difficult idea for people to digest–that we are more than music. We are the protectors of the culture and history of our city. That’s what musicians are. It really feels like we’re missionaries. Those programs and those people helped capture that essence. Hats off to David Simon and Dave Grohl. They took the time to understand. The first thing Grohl said when he sat down to interview me was, “Hey man, my name’s Dave Grohl. I play rock and roll. I don’t know anything about New Orleans. I don’t know anything about jazz. Let’s talk.”

DCP: The whole series was great, but the New Orleans episode in particular just oozed and dripped with authenticity.

BJ: It was the one city that he had the least connection to, which was fascinating to me. Every other city that he visited, he had a deep connection to. New Orleans had always been a city that he had passed through–played Tipitina’s, played here and there, played the arena. To actually spend time there and get to know us as people, and then you start putting together the pieces of this puzzle. It all starts coming into focus, how deep and important New Orleans is. Its special.

DCP: Is there anything I didn’t ask about that I should have?

BJ: The things that I love about this tour are that you have 4 generations of New Orleans musicians represented. There’s no other city in the country where you can find this variety of music and it’s all interconnected in different ways. I think that’s a testament of how important New Orleans is. I believe New Orleans is the musical and spiritual backbone of this country.

Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band, and more comes to the Rose Music Center on Friday, August 24. at 7 p.m. For ticket info or more details, visit rosemusiccenter.com. For information on Preservation Hall Jazz Band, go to preservationhalljazzband.com.