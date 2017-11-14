On The Beat: 11/14

Lunch is served

Who doesn’t love waffles?

By Jim Bucher

So, what is it about home cooked breakfast that smells so dang good, especially when someone else is doing the cooking?

Well, this week at Christ Episcopal Church on West First Street, it’s the 88th edition, give or take a year, will explain later, of The Waffle Shop.

Many who live and work downtown are well-aware this time of the year. And hundreds look forward to waffles, sausage, soup, sandwiches, and bottomless coffee refills all for under $10.

But this is much more than feeding the masses.

“When you join us for Waffle Shop, you become our partner in helping nonprofit organizations and taking care of our community. All profits go to local charities.” Said Nancy Evans, 2017 Waffle Shop Chair. “With the help of our diners in 2016, Christ Episcopal Church was able to provide more than $12,000 in grants.” She added.

If you multiply those 88 years, that’s a lot of money to help supplement many great organizations. Some groups reaping the benefits of hungry Waffle Shop attendees include Homeful, Peace Museum, Care House, and City Heart.

Also, you can get a jump on holiday shopping too.

“In addition to eat-in and carry-out dining, Waffle Shop includes a craft bazaar, live music every day, bake sale, Elsie’s Attic, and a raffle—this year’s prizes are a Samsung Chromebook 3, and a Jay’s Seafood gift certificate.” Evans said.

As mentioned above, the Waffle Shop is sort of in its 88th year. Missing a couple during the war years and the Rike’s Department Store implosion, where the Schuster is now.

You see Rike’s wasn’t going without a fight and one of the steel girders crashed through the back of the church when the building came tumbling down.

For myself, I have tons of memories of this wonderful event—showcasing the proceedings on my regular TV segment on Channel 2 live on the morning show—you see, I’ll do anything for waffles.

On top of that, for many years the fine folks running the show were gracious enough to invite me to be a celebrity baker. It’s harder than it looks. My partner in crime in the media world, former Dayton Daily News columnist Dale Huffman, would join me. I believe those years they lost money with lots of waffle batter making its way to the floor and Dale’s mustache. And the bottom of my shoes.

Carol Franklin hasn’t missed a Waffle Shop in 42 years. She says the food is always great, but it’s the fellowship, which keeps her coming back. “I don’t get downtown too much anymore. This and a few Victoria Theatre shows, but long as my health is good they can count on me to help their mission. Some of these people I haven’t seen or talked to for a year, but we pick up where we left off. Friends are like that.” She said.

Robert Carothers says it is tradition. “I remember the days of Rike’s when my mother would bring me and my neighborhood friend downtown to see Santa, The Tike’s Shop and the animated windows. I know the Schuster Center does a wonderful job re-creating those days gone by, but it’s just not the same. This is a one of the few staples left that you can count on will be back for a long time.” He said.

Donald Peters isn’t a big waffle fan, but says they’ve got him covered. “Great sandwiches and delectable goodies are on hand, but it’s their coffee that keeps me coming back.” He said.

Once again on hand to help make waffles is yours truly, on Tuesday during the lunch hour. I’ll be the baker with batter on my shirt. Also, an array of celeb types and business folks take part during the rest of the week.

The Dayton Daily News/Dayton.com reporter Amelia Robinson takes over the waffle iron at lunchtime on Wednesday.

Thursday is our friend Cathy Ponitz from the CareSource Foundation, and wrapping it all up on Friday is Sandy Goudorf, President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

Remember too, if your lunch hour is short you can call in your order to go. They make it super easy.

It really is a good time, meeting old friends and making new ones.

Cheers and no waffling. See you at The Waffle Shop.

Buch

The 88th Annual Waffle Shop at Christ Episcopal Church:

20 West First Street

Now through Nov. 17, 2017

11 a.m.–2 p.m.

For additional information, please contact Christ Episcopal at 937.223.2239 or visit their website at www.DaytonChristEpiscopal.com