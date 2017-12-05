On The Beat: 12/5

Holiday flicks and specials

Getting into the spirit

By Jim Bucher

It truly is ‘the most wonderful time of the year.’ And especially with all the holiday specials and movies on TV.

I do believe I can recite from memory every line from ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas.’ Good grief it’s true, but also this time of year brings a plethora of Christmas themed movies available in a wide variety of formats and platforms.

One of my favorites that wasn’t a big hit when it was released in 1983 on the big screen is, ‘A Christmas Story.’

Personally, I was one of the millions who made it a cult hit back in the VHS days. ‘You’ll shoot your eye out kid’ became part of the national lexicon.

Others include ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ The Jimmy Stewart, Frank Capra directed classic.

It’s funny, both movies were box office duds finding new life in reruns on TV.

Another favorite, which pops up this time of year, is, ‘Holiday Inn.’ No, not the hotel chain, but rather an oldie yet goldie in living black and white. It stars Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire from 1942, and features a little song by the name of ‘White Christmas.’ Bing’s signature tune.

Now, those are a couple of mine, but how about our festive friends, DCP readers?

All I had to do is ask…

Michelle Kinter wrote, “‘It’s a Wonderful Life!’ Because I’m Jimmy Stewart. ‘White Christmas’ because it feels damn good to do nice things for others and not expect anything in return. Last but not least, it’s not a Christmas movie, but I watch it at Christmas time, is ‘The Sound of Music’, because it makes me feel good!”

Krisanne Mrozinski said, “Do I have to choose just one? I love ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ (original), ‘The Year Without a Santa Claus,’ and ‘Elf.’”

Former WDTN news anchor Kris Long added, “I have to admit Jim, I really enjoy ‘The Holiday’! Sally (Kris’ wife and the former Sally Williams, former WDTN sports director Omar Williams’s daughter) would choose the more traditional ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’ Merry Christmas to you and all the great folks back in SW Ohio!”

By the way, Kris is now anchoring the news in sunny Palm Springs, California.

Edy Wine said, “I have wanted to see ‘One Magic Christmas’ with Mary Steenburgen and Harry Dean Stanton, who died recently, for a long time. Even when we had cable I didn’t see it on any network. Lately, I’ve been checking the thrift stores for DVDs and about a month ago I found it! Saving it for a day when I need a shot of Christmas spirit……may be soon.”

Gary Weber wrote, “I know it’s not a true Christmas movie, but since it is set at Christmas time, I include it: ‘Home Alone.’ Those 2 picked the WRONG house to break into!” Great movie Gary and yes, it counts as a holiday themed flick.

Candy Huffman Ryan said, “Chevy Chase’s ‘Christmas Vacation!’ Because I’ve watched it 100 times and still laugh so hard every year!” This didn’t win the Oscar, but it is too funny and reminds us all about relatives and putting up decorations.

Melanie Morrie Kramer, wrote ““Elf’ because it makes me laugh.

‘A Christmas story,’ because it makes me think of my childhood. Tongue stuck to the pole and falling down unable to get up due to snow suit.”

Jackie Perry Lainhart said, “‘White Christmas.’ It’s just a beautiful movie, funny, romantic, and no creepy stuff.”

Scott Huffman gave another thumbs-up to ‘A Christmas Story.’ “I went to a Jean Shepherd lecture at WPTD in Dayton. He wrote and narrated the movie, so it was a little slice of audio paradise listening to him talk.”

Karen Dempsey Volke chimed in with, “‘Meet Me in St. Louis.’ Love that time-period and it has some great songs. Margaret O’Brien’s character is adorably quirky. Also love ‘Christmas Vacation’ because it is hilarious no matter how often we watch it.”

Finally, former Neon Movies GM and film fan Larry Smith said, “‘Remember The Night’ (1940) Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray romantic comedy about how going home to families means different things to different people. And a home filled with love, makes lovable people. Written by the witty Preston Sturges and directed by Mitchell Leisen, a true class act. And when I first showed it to my girlfriend, Jenny Paxson, it so moved her when we got married, we had the title of the film engraved inside my wedding ring!”

Now, that’s a way to begin a wonderful life.

Cheers,

Buch