On The Beat: 8/22

By Jim Bucher

Way back in the early 90’s, when Bill Clinton became president, a gallon of gas would set you back a dollar and some change, and Minnesota’s Mall of America encompassing 78 acres opens.

Here at home a new publication begins named ‘The Dayton Voice.’

The fledging newspaper had a mighty foe with the Dayton Daily News pretty much owning the market.

But this was much different. Published as a weekly, it would offer alternative views, entertainment venues around town, and basically a complete opposite of the mainstream media.

A little history now, the paper was launched as The Dayton Voice. Later the name was changed to Impact Weekly due to legal haggling from the nationally known alternative weekly, The Village Voice. How dare they!

In 2003 the name was changed yet again to the current Dayton City Paper, offering among other things, news, reviews with an emphasis on the performing arts, visual arts, music, film, food, beer, wine and an occasional whine from this columnist. Also, the environment, literature, social issues with a few themed issues thrown in whereas all our wonderful columnists write about a particular subject at hand, and some politics thrown in.

By the way, if I may say, I do believe our writers are unequivocally the best team around. A nice mix with varied views make DCP a fun, informative read which causes many water cooler discussions the next day at work.

I should know because it was my go-to paper early on. Back in the day, it was one of my sources when I was producing and hosting Ch. 2’s ‘2 On The Town’ segment which covered the happenings around town in about two minutes. This was one of my sources. Wait, is that plagiarism? Hmm, think the statute of limitations is up on that.

As a big fan early on, and before mobile devices, it was wise to stash a copy in the car ‘cause if you had time for a flick or dining options, it was and still is my one stop shopping guide. And yes, you can receive it all online. Personally, it’s been lots of fun to share my ‘bent’ look on life every week for almost five years now. And they pay me to do it!

Who knew I could write? This is probably a good time to thank Wanda and the gang at the paper for ‘copy editing’ for me. Seems like after third grade, I stopped listening in spelling class. Thanks for cleaning up my grammar.

Sort of funny, back in my TV days, the late, great Dayton Daily News columnist Dale Huffman, who was a good friend of mine and the godfather to our kids, would describe my news stories as a ‘column on-air.’ Many times, we would team up, he in print obviously, me on TV, on a subject near and dear to us. Plus cross promote each other’s work. It was a blast being on the boob tube in my hometown, but there was something special about getting your name in the paper.

I absorbed everything he did, writing style, prose, etc. Turned out it was a good thing now that I’m doing what he did. A little slice of life here in Dayton and the Miami Valley.

I feel like Dale’s looking over me as I break out the tablet to compose a column. WWDD: What Would Dale Do?

So, now back to the anniversary at hand. Our fearless leader Paul Noah, who purchased the paper in 2012, loves to get people talking. Each cover of DCP is carefully planned and produced by Paul and brought to life by Art Director Jed and his team. An attention grabber if you will, so you’ll pick up a free copy to peep inside.

One, which comes to mind, is the pot themed issue. Inside the popular ‘debate forum’, which offers a subject with two contributors each taking a side. In typical Noah fashion, there were plenty of pro reasons and valid arguments why marijuana should be legalized in Ohio.

On the con side Paul came up with this. “EDITORS NOTE: “On behalf of the Dayton City Paper staff, we apologize, but we were unable to locate a debate writer who was able to submit a view opposed to the legalization of marijuana in Ohio at this time.”

It was pure genius, classic DCP, and made national news.

So, what’s in store for the next 25 years? Well, you’ll just have to keep checking out DCP every Tuesday to find out.

In the meantime, we will keep on keeping on.

Cheers and Happy 25th DCP!

Buch