On your marc 5/29: Looking for equality

Is an athlete’s sexual orientation really

our business?

By Marc Katz

Early in our discussion about how far we’ve progressed concerning the acceptance of gays and lesbians on the playing fields of life, UD softball coach Cara LaPlaca hit me with a signature quote.

“We’ve had parents ask if we have athletes who are gay on our team,” LaPlaca said, “with the concern they don’t want their daughter playing with a gay athlete. And we’ve had it the other way, ‘How welcome will my (lesbian) daughter be?’”

During her career as a softball player, coach and, for awhile, a mental health counselor, LaPlaca has worked with several lesbian players, and, she told me, she didn’t always know which ones they were.

That’s the way it should be. Reality for everyone else is somewhere short of the mark.

While today we seem to have athletes letting it be known they are gay or lesbian, very few of them are in team sports, even fewer on the men’s side. What’s acceptable for Barney Frank in congress and Ellen on television somehow doesn’t compute in sports.

“I’d like to be hopeful and say we are better off than we were 20 years ago, but we’re certainly not to the finish line,” LaPlaca said. “That’s the best metaphor. We’ve made significant progress, but there is still progress needed to be made.”

LaPlaca coached her alma mater, Clarke University of Dubuque, Iowa, for six years before taking the Dayton job 11 years ago. Like most coaches, she recruits to playing ability, not sexual orientation. Her scrapbook records record on-field exploits not off-field dating habits. She can only guess at the number of players there are who are

not heterosexual.

“I don’t know the statistics on that, but anecdotally, it seems like it’s more accepted for female lesbians to be out than it would be for males to be out in the sports world,” LaPlaca said.

Figure skater Adam Rippon, one of those men who did out himself, became the first openly gay American to appear in the Winter Olympics.

He also called out vice-president Mike Pence, who allegedly posted remarks on his website favorable to “conversion therapy,” a random theory said to be able to transform gays into straights.

“It’s unfortunate we have public figures who are promoting things that are counter to what our medical professionals are telling us,” LaPlaca said. “It’s unfortunate there’s still some of that culture. That’s why we say we’re certainly not at the finish line.”

Ironically, when she did double duty as a mental health counselor, most of her casework had nothing to do with LGBTQ issues.

“In college, young people are finding out who they are, and sexuality is a piece of that,” LaPlaca said. “It’s not the sole portion of that, but it’s a piece of that.”

One helpful group gaining traction is Athlete Ally, an organization started by Hudson Taylor, a straight former wrestler at Maryland. According to the Athlete Ally website, Hudson noted friends in his theatre classes were accepted and welcomed by the general public if they came out. In wrestling, they were not.

“Athlete Ally believes that everyone should have equal access, opportunity and experience in sports—regardless of your sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression,” the website says. “Our mission is to end the rampant homophobia and trans phobia in sport and to activate the athletic community to exercise their leadership to champion LGBTQ equality.”

When will true equality come, when people will be accepted for who they are and not what we want them to be? It will take more time even though more and more athletes are deciding they no longer want to hide their sexual orientation, as if hiding or announcing sexual orientation has anything to do with on-field performance.

“Some are very open with who they are, and some are still self-discovering,” LaPlaca said. “In the scope of an athlete’s or a student’s career, that’s just one of many issues that they work through and work to conquer.”

When you think about it, why should a female announce she is a lesbian when we don’t expect heterosexuals to announce their mainstream dating habits?

Because progress is slow, the same way even straight women and those who are diverse sometimes take longer to reach career goals in an environment that favors white males. Even with that obstacle, LaPlaca rates UD as a good place to be.

“The university here does a fantastic job of having a culture of inclusivity, and a lot of support programs,” LaPlaca said. “We’re accepting.”

Accepting, but not yet to the finish line. How close are we? Let’s say this is a

100-mile race.

“We’re somewhere in the middle,” LaPlaca said.

The NCAA sponsors written materials and seminars. Many campuses have safe havens and educational programs.

“The culture is a lot more accepting,” LaPlaca said.

Accepting, but not perfect.