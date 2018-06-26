On Your Marc 6/26: Mr. Enthusiasm

Keep your options open

By Marc Katz

Adam Rosales has played most of the past 10 seasons in the major leagues, recently turned 35 and is in a holding pattern with the Columbus Clippers in Class AAA, the top rung of Cleveland’s minor league system.

You may forgive him if he’s thinking about retiring soon to Arizona, where he lives with his wife and two children.

He is not. And he has a lesson—delivered with the ever-present smile—for the rest of us.

“Over? No, I’ll say when it’s over.” Rosales said. “I take it day by day. I think when we get ahead of ourselves and put that finish line in front of us, you’re going to play horribly. I’ve done that before, too. I’ve said, ‘You know, I think I can play five more years.’ Why put a finish line in when you have today? Do something special to appreciate today.”

Whoa, that’s a good lesson for the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker and all the rest of us. Don’t look for the end of the road. Look at the portion of the road you’re on.

Rosales had just finished taking ground balls and throws at first base as I sat in the Clippers’ dugout watching one recent day, a few hours before a game.

You might remember Rosales, the high-energy shortstop for the Dayton Dragons in 2005-06. I wrote once he seemed to make Pete Rose look like he was standing still.

Scouts used to tell me Rosales couldn’t do this or couldn’t do that. I wondered who wouldn’t want the kind of enthusiasm he displayed on any team?

It turned out we were both right. Rosales has stitched together a .227 batting average over 638 major league games, but five different franchises—Cincinnati, Oakland, Texas, Arizona and San Diego—have used his services, and Cleveland could be next as teams position themselves for the playoffs.

A free agent, Rosales went to spring training this year with Philadelphia. Cut in the final week, he signed with Cleveland, knowing the Indians wouldn’t be able to use him at season’s start.

Looking ahead, though, Rosales thought if he were going to play again in the majors, this would be a great opportunity.

“It’s a winning ball club,” he said. “That team is amazing up there.”

And, he thinks at some point, the team may need him, “whether it’s (for) just a playoff push, or a (need for a) guy who has experience in the playoffs. I can play a lot of positions.”

While he was mainly a shortstop with the Dragons, showing a powerful arm, Rosales has also been used as a first, second and third in the majors, and has played some outfield.

“I can play shortstop,” he said. “If you can play shortstop, you can play anywhere. And I’ll play anywhere.”

He has hit around .240 for the Clippers, with his average on the upswing, and sees only positives in his situation, as he sees positives in his life.

“I have a solid opportunity to win a World Series this year,” Rosales said.

Growing up in the Chicago area, Rosales became an all-sports fan, and he was the outgoing type.

“I’ve had enthusiasm ever since I was a young kid,” Rosales said. “I love baseball. It’s always been my favorite game.

“I know how fortunate I am to be playing. It’s a blessing to be playing. I was lucky enough to be raised in Chicago when Michael Jordan was with the Bulls.”

Jordan gave Rosales inspiration as did Cubs shortstop Shawon Dunston, and he pledged to make it to the majors, where some day he could play at Wrigley Field.

“That’s what I was striving for,” Rosales said. “I got to play there a few times (with visiting teams).”

He has also turned his well-traveled career into a positive.

“Going from team to team has actually been pretty neat,” Rosales said. “I’ve been challenged to impress. I’ve learned something from every team.”

So he has done it. He has played in the major leagues—and at Wrigley Field—and for numerous teams over many years, all with an ever-widening smile.

He might be the perfect example of a future coach.

“I’ve been blessed,” Rosales said. “If you go back to the day I was drafted, if you told me then I’d be here today and have played in a perfect game (Dallas Braden’s, on Mother’s Day, 2010 with the A’s), gone to the playoffs twice (2012 Oakland, 2017 Arizona) and the service time that I’ve accumulated, I would have thought you’d be silly that those were the accomplishments. It’s been better than I thought.”

I can’t help but smile about that.