On Your Marc 7/24: No excuses for this life

Leveling the playing field

By Marc Katz

Tom Montgomery says the last time he addressed a coaching clinic, in Canton, Ohio, he started off by saying he was going to tell the assembled how to coach black athletes.

The room got very quiet, he remembered, and everyone had their pens and pencils poised over notebooks.

“They’re the same (as white players),” Montgomery says he said. “Treat all athletes the same and quit trying to kiss black athletes’ (behinds). Quit putting them on this pedestal. Be fair.”

He certainly didn’t own any pedestals at Roosevelt, Roth, and Dunbar high schools, once noting star running back Keith Byars was just a spoke in one of Roth’s best wheels. He took some heat from Byars’ mother over that remark.

I know, I know. Tom Montgomery’s got some baggage. He talks a lot and his coaching career ended in 1998, when he was 58 years old. I don’t know all the details and am guessing there are more than two sides to this story.

I do know he was the first black man inducted into the Ohio High School Coaches Hall of Fame, in 2002, which says as much about his ability as the dearth of black coaches back then.

I also know he is a black man and coached at schools changing rapidly to all-black, so I’m guessing he faced a lot of racism along the way.

“Not that I know of,” Montgomery says. He just won’t go there. He blames some problems on his own people.

“I’d go to football camps and coaches clinics,” Montgomery says. “I look around and I’d see only 5 or 6 black coaches there.”

He thought visiting those clinics was close to mandatory.

“If I’m going to coach these kids,” he says, “if I’m going to play these schools, I’ve got to coach on their style.”

He says he learned, in part, by participating, offering a two-game series against Lebanon as a case study. The first year, with what he called a better team, he lost to Lebanon. The next year, he thought Lebanon had the better team, but Dunbar won. He saw; he learned.

He didn’t like to hear excuses, either. Told powerful Centerville would overwater its field to slow down Dunbar–especially since the Wolverines didn’t have proper cleats–Montgomery found some cleats and told his players, “They’ve got to play on the same field as we do. They’re going to try to slow us down. Well, they’re going to be slower. “

Dunbar won in an upset.

He dismissed troublesome scheduling by saying even mostly white Catholic schools had scheduling problems as well, because their teams were too good.

And, he says, getting to know neighbors isn’t always bad. When they’re brought together, they often say, “Huh! They aren’t who I thought they were,” Montgomery says.

He wanted kids who got into trouble sent to him, not the principal’s office, noting his disciplining process was more demanding.

Asked how many kids he sent to Division I schools to play football, Montgomery refused to count—and he coached kids such as Larry Lee and Byars and Big Daddy Wilkinson.

“Kids to Division I schools?” Montgomery says. “I don’t know. Those kids who don’t go to D-I schools, they go to smaller schools, but they contribute to society. Just because you go to a D-I school, that doesn’t make you a success in life. It means you had a little more athletic ability.”

Let’s not forget he coached girls basketball, too, winning a state title at Roth. He also taught Driver’s Ed and Phys Ed at a time when standing around in the gym was not an option when Montgomery was on duty.

Montgomery’s retired now, so to speak. He still attends most Dunbar football games, and other games as well. He’s 77 and cuts his and his neighbor’s lawns. He says his neighbor’s teenage son does the trimming.

I looked skeptical about the cutting two lawns deal. Montgomery grinned while admitting he uses a riding mower.

It’s a long way from Alabama, where he grew up, heading for a different life when the Army balked at his gimpy knees and Montgomery was directed to Alabama A&M, where he played quarterback on steadily improving teams. He was lured to Dayton by a mentor, Tom Webb, who became a long-time Dayton schools principal.

Montgomery doesn’t coach anymore, and he isn’t fond of the current turmoil at the places he used to coach, but he has a different agenda.

“During the spring, I do a lot of fishing,” Montgomery says. “In ponds. I don’t do rivers and streams.

“I’ve had a good life. I’ve been fortunate. I had a chance to use what talent I thought I had. You can have all kinds of talent, but if you’re not in the right place at the right time, to me, that’s kids. I’ve always been at the right time in the right place to enjoy my blessings.

“It has been a good life. I sleep good at night.”

