On Your Marc 8/21: Beyond the Field

Donnie Evege’s myriad of accomplishments

By Marc Katz

Let’s not confuse the issue here. Donnie Evege did not enroll at Ohio State to learn how to become a motivational speaker, a philanthropist, a book author,or an astute businessman.

He went to play football, and athletes of his ability often focus on the playing side while letting the rest of life slide by. That attitude does not serve them well if they don’t make it to the NFL.

Evege is not one of those guys. While football was a priority, it was not his only priority.

He’s barely 30 and he has accomplished so much, that it’s a little exhausting just talking to him.

“I’ve always known sports could be used as a stepping stone,” Evege said to me when we met and he handed me a bottle of OH2O.

I know what you’re thinking. “Good idea. Why didn’t I think of that?”

Evege did, with a cool take-off on the “O-H” cheer associated with Ohio State that is always answered with an “I-O.”

In this case, OH2O is enhanced water, which Heidelberg Distributing is preparing for local market shelves.

What exactly is OH2O and who is Donnie Evege? You should remember him as a former big-time football player at Wayne High School who earned a scholarship to Ohio State as a defensive back.

A lot of what happened next could come off as a sob story if told by somebody else, but Evege plays it back as a learning experience and a chance to inform others of how to navigate off-road situations. Three major injuries wiped out most of his playing time at OSU, but the Buckeyes won four straight Big Ten championships with Evege on the team. He proudly exhibits the rings on the cover of his book, Athletic Alchemy, Transformation of the Complete Athlete.

With his speed and other abilities, Evege knew of the possibilities.

“If you’re good enough to play at Ohio State, you’re good enough to play in the NFL,” he said. It helped he could run a 40-yard-dash in 4.3 seconds—even after his playing eligibility expired and his multiple injuries.

He didn’t give up on any NFL expectations—he held a pro day two years after his OSU playing days were over. While he was impressive, he decided a guy with plenty of other options had better start to use them.

His book and a blog encourage people to embrace DEEP—Donnie Evege Empowering Players—and he points out no age is too early to get started on goals. He listed nearly 50 as an eighth-grader, finishing most of the list by the end of high school.

That list included earning a scholarship and playing at Ohio State, and when an NFL contract looked like a long-shot, Evege turned to business, at one point working as a Walmart store manager. He also worked in front and in back (in sales) for television cameras.

If that wasn’t enough, he gave motivational speeches, started his blog, and wrote his book.

“I don’t have a lot of money right now, but I have a lot of time,” Evege said. “I wanted to share. I wanted to write a blueprint for success. I want fifth graders and college players to read it.”

Parents Chrissy and Donnie Sr., a former college baseball player, encouraged him. At Ohio State, Evege met Mercer County businessman Tom Burtch, who offered business acumen.

Five years ago Evege began talking about water—as a healthful drink, not just a beverage.

Burtch became a partner in the OH2O product, which has secured a water and bottle source, which means it needs no capital outlay for equipment and employees.

“I hit it off with him,” Burtch said. “I have a public accounting background, and I knew I could help him.”

The idea for OH2O emerged.

“It’s amazing to me,” Burtch said. “How come nobody else came up with this? Go anywhere and yell, ‘O-H;’ somebody yells back, ‘I-O.’”

Of course that’s not going to work in Michigan, but Heidelberg’s Kevin McNamara proposed a “limited” launch in Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati. He is helping Evege and Burtch trying to lure chain stores to carry the product, which for a while will appear in local independent stores.

“There are a lot of new products introduced,” said McNamara, whose distributorship sells more than 18,000 products, including water, soda, beer, and spirits. “As far as someone local, not as much.”

Yet McNamara looks over the scarlet and gray and black-clad 8-ounce bottles.

“The packaging is good,” McNamara said. “The idea, water, is good for you. He (Evege) is doing the right thing. He has some people behind him. I wanted to give the guy a shot.”

Evege is thankful to everyone who has helped him. It’s part of the reason he wants to help as many people as he can. His injuries kept him from being a star football player at Ohio State, but not a star.

You haven’t heard the last of Donnie Ray Evege.