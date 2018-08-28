On Your Marc 8/28: A way to play, and serve

Playing for two teams

By Marc Katz

He was like any other 17-year-old high-school senior, playing football, contemplating where he might go to college, considering his future—all when he probably needed more research.

“I was a 17-year-old kid and I made one of the most impactful decisions of my life, when I was completely clueless,” said Capt. Tim Slentz, a 1989 graduate of Northmont High School, recently named commander of Naval Base Coronado, the largest Naval base on the West Coast and one of the largest in the world.

Clueless or not, Slentz knew two things. He wasn’t good enough to play football at Notre Dame, his dream school, and he didn’t have the money to pay for a Notre Dame education without a scholarship.

Northmont coach Ed Domsitz offered to help him find a place to play football, but it wasn’t going to be Notre Dame.

Slentz launched an alternative plan. With a passion for being a military flier fueled by the Dayton Air Show and the movie Top Gun, Slentz applied for ROTC scholarships.

“Besides the choice to marry my wife, this was the biggest decision I made, to take that ROTC scholarship,” Slentz said. “Because I had no idea. I’m 47 years old and it’s still affecting my life. I did not think I was going to make the Navy a career.”

Slentz considered ROTC scholarship offers from the Navy and Air Force, with the Navy offer being more flexible.

“I wish my initial interest in the Navy was super noble,” Slentz said. “I didn’t have this lifelong commitment I was going to serve. It was a way to go to Notre Dame.”

It was also a big chunk of his adult life. A Naval commitment to fly is about nine years since the training is so expensive.

He was even able to play football at Notre Dame, where all-male dorms compete in the full-contact game with helmets, pads—everything but 80,000 fans and a national TV audience.

At first, Slentz played a year of rugby before deciding he missed football too much. His last three years he played football.

“Probably the best football team I was ever on was on my dorm football team,” Slentz said. “Two guys on my dorm team were All-State in Texas. Another guy was All-State in Ohio. They all gave it up to be at Notre Dame. I got to play. It was a fairly high level. We still got to have fun.”

After graduating from Notre Dame in 1993, Slentz began to live the Navy life.

He thought, “Hey, I’ll do this for awhile. Then 911 happened before my commitment was up.”

Two other things happened. Commercial airline jobs (a natural for ex-military pilots) began to dry up and, “By that time, I had the bug. Landing on aircraft carriers is pretty darn cool.”

The Navy taught him that, but football also helped.

“There is no other sport like football where the ratio of practice to play is so disproportionate,” Slentz said. “You have to practice way more than you ever get to play. That teaches you a lot about preparation.

“And the mental side of the game and all those summer workouts. You do a lot of prep just for those few games a season.”

It is the same flying missions in combat. Slentz didn’t fly aircraft with offensive weapons; rather he commanded mostly E-2C Hawkeyes, radar platform planes.

“We connect all the other aircraft and ships in the Navy,” Slentz said. “They are combat flights, but I did not go in combat and drop bombs.”

His biggest missions were in Kosovo, where the U.S. launched its largest air strikes since Vietnam.

Pilots and other personnel on those flights became his teammates.

“It’s not unlike a sports team,” Slentz said. “We did everything together. I can’t even tell you the amount of scrutiny we put on ourselves where a bomb is going to drop. We put in hours of planning to make sure a bomb doesn’t go astray. You want bombs to hit what you want them to hit, and not anybody else.”

Teamwork may be similar, but war and sports are different.

“The levels of risk (from a sports team) are completely different,” Slentz said.

Yet Slentz notes the value

of sports.

“Sports teaches a lot of lessons you build upon,” Slentz said. “My son Matthew, who’s 12, plays football now.”

The Coronado base, off San Diego’s shore, employs 35,000 (compared to about 27,000 at Dayton’s Wright-Patt, an Air Force base) in a town with only about 25,000 residents. Slentz calls it the crown jewel of Naval operations and is an obvious highlight to his 25 years in the Navy.

It’s more than just flying or going to war or protecting our country. He also interacts with local civic leaders.

“This is a fantastic job,” Slentz said of this and all his Navy assignments, even though he doesn’t play football anymore or fly much.

He’s a long way from clueless.