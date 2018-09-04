on your marc 9/4: Still Popular, still banned

By Marc Katz

I saw Pete Rose the other day, wandering the mean streets of Dayton, looking for a place to place a bet.

Okay, no, I didn’t.

Actually, I did see a form of Rose, the real one, the Hit King and Bet Prince.

I saw Brian Dykstra, an actor playing Pete Rose, and doing a darn good job of it, I must say.

This is about the world premier play—Banned From Baseball—being staged by The Human Race Theatre at the downtown Loft from Sept. 6 through 23.

Rose—well, Dykstra—was going over a scene with K.L. Storer (playing lawyer/investigator John Dowd), using the same direct, clipped, confident, even arrogant voice Rose used during the real interrogation 30 years ago.

This is a story you know, but maybe you don’t. It has been a long time, and sometimes Rose’s foibles become intermixed, confused, and conflated.

Reminds me of a certain President who can’t seem to get out of the way of telling a lie.

But back to Rose. There are three major reasons why you might be interested in this play.

One: It’s about Pete Rose. He may be a mess morally and historically, but once he set the good tone of how to play baseball with enthusiasm, he had a fan base, and it was more than just 40 percent.

Two: It’s about Rose’s story and why he was banned from baseball, a story you probably think you know, but the sands of time have covered over the details. The play lays out those details again.

Three: You just love to go to plays at The Loft.

Let’s be clear. Rose’s play over his 24 years in the major leagues was Hall of Fame-worthy. His betting on baseball negated that work since baseball has a rule against betting on the game. Rose was found not only to have done that, but also bet on the team he was managing—the Reds—as well.

I know, some people have said to me he never bet on the Reds to lose. The evidence shows he bet on the Reds to win, except on certain days when his confidence waned over a starting pitcher. On those days, Rose didn’t place a bet on the Reds’ outcome at all.

Most of my active sports writing career overlapped Rose’s playing career, which overlapped the greatest stretch of baseball in Reds history.

You remember the countless base hits, the constant hustle to first and around the rest of the bases and the ink-smeared quotes he used to fairly hurl at us after every game, and often before.

Like colleague Hal McCoy says, you just opened up your notebook, said hello to Rose and you had a story.

Here’s a guy who called a 1975 World Series game the most fun ever, and that was during a Game Six loss.

Here’s a guy who didn’t mind being asked about his 1978 hitting streak that reached 44 games. He just wanted the questions to come during a certain time period. He set aside that period before every game late in the streak. Everybody who had a question to ask was given ample time to ask it.

Look, I don’t like Pete Rose or dislike him. Watching him play was fun because he was always moving, but, like, how many singles can you really watch? Off the field, he was (and is, I guess) like Donald Trump, except he’s never going to become President.

With all that, I was surprised when Patricia O’Hara mentioned how she became acquainted with him.

She is a professor of mostly Victorian Literature at Franklin and Marshall College, a small, private liberal arts college in Lancaster, Pa., where she also teaches a class in baseball in American literature. Rose didn’t write much of that (although he does have a book out explaining himself), but he’s in it.

O’Hara says her students—we’re talking about 19-year-olds, plus or minus—always react the most when Rose is mentioned.

“It’s so surprising to me,” O’Hara said.

Margarett Perry will be producing the play for the Human Race, and, like O’Hara, became infatuated with the Rose story.

While no one will actually be playing ball on The Loft stage, it has been constructed to evoke the look of the old Riverfront Stadium, where the Reds of Rose played most of their home games.

Rose’s gambling problem was played out in big offices and back rooms, where he exhibited a different kind of hustle, one that is keeping him out of the Hall of Fame.

That doesn’t mean Rose made all the mistakes.

“This play is about two men (Rose and then baseball commissioner Bart Giamatti, played by Douglas MacKechnie) who are human and they’re flawed,” Perry said. “Yes, they made mistakes. Pat captured a journey of two men.”

The real Rose? No. The real Giamatti? No. The story, though, is real, and the voiceover is Reds’ broadcaster Marty Brennaman’s.

It’s also about Rose. What else do you need to know?