On Your Mark 7/3: Just a mile from home…plate

Braxton Whitehead, winning the game of life

By Marc Katz

You could have given me 100 guesses and I don’t think I ever would have tagged Braxton Whitehead as a future banker.

He was the first catcher for the Dayton Dragons in 2000, looked like a tough guy and had a “branding” gone bad on his right shoulder, the result of a college night drinking and being nudged by a friend mid-branding.

The result was lots of broken skin and a mess on his shoulder that remains, covered by equipment when he played and a suit jacket today.

Braxton Whitehead in a suit jacket.

Imagine that!

Well, I don’t have to. I saw it when he started at Fifth Third Bank in 2001 (his first day was Sept. 10, 2001; his second day Sept. 11), launching a career he not only embraces, but is able to do near his home town in southwest Mississippi, where he lives with his Cincinnati-born wife Jennifer and their two children, a girl just graduated from high school, and a boy with a couple years to go.

Here’s how it went down. Whitehead finished his season in Dayton after the spleen mishap (we’ll get into that), played in the Fall Instructional League and thought he was going to be promoted to Class AA in 2001.

He was already 24 years old and in his fourth season of Class A ball when he started with the Dragons, so maybe he wasn’t the prospect I thought he was.

Maybe he was, though.

We’ll never get to finish that debate, because when the season was over and Whitehead went to the Fall League, he returned thinking he had enough.

With the 2000 Dragons, he hit .307 with six homers and 48 RBIs in 83 games. His on base percentage was .368 and his slugging percentage was .456

Unsure of what they had, the Reds drafted another catcher, Dane Sardinha, whose contract called for him to be fast-tracked to the majors, forcing him ahead of Whitehead, who had already married Jennifer and started a family. Baseball looked to be too vagabond an experience.

Whitehead had also lost time to injuries—quad, elbow and ankle—when the spleen thing happened during a game at West Michigan.

A runner slammed into him at a time when catchers anchored themselves in front of the plate and looked only for the ball.

Whitehead held on, shimmying after being hit like one of those stick balloon cartoon characters inviting you into the new auto parts store.

He finished the game, returned to Dayton and played the next two days after being cleared with a hospital visit.

Saturday was one of those player/fan events at Fifth Third Field, but that morning, Whitehead couldn’t breathe. He went back to the hospital, where emergency surgery was performed.

“I had been bleeding internally,” he said. His spleen was removed.

Two weeks later, he was swinging a bat. Shortly after that, playing first base, he collected a big hit in the playoffs.

And now he also had to deal with Sardinha, who did make it to the majors, hitting just .166 in parts of six seasons.

In the off-season, as a coach at the Miami Baseball Academy by the Dayton Mall, Whitehead contemplated his future, thinking he would go into sports administration. A buddy, Tracy Stringer, who worked at Fifth Third Bank, golfed with him one day, telling him to consider banking. He could be taught everything he needed to know.

“When I started in banking,” Whitehead said, “I didn’t even know how to make a deposit.”

Now, he’s the chief credit officer at the Bank of Franklin in Meadville, Miss., a town of about 512 residents, a county of about 8,000.

Whitehead may not be living a big league life, but he’s living life big. He has lunch with a family member just about every day. He lives so close to work, he can walk there if he wants.

It’s quiet. It’s peaceful. Jennifer’s mom and dad moved down, as did her sister.

“I live a mile from the bank,” Whitehead said. “My wife works at home. We’re both on Main Street. My sister-in-law’s on Main Street. My mother-in-law’s on Main Street. Just living a simple life where you don’t get caught up in the traffic, keeping up with whomever. This is where I was raised.

“The hunting, the fishing, the country living. If something goes wrong, you just know so many people who would take care of you. Up there, you knew your neighbors, but you never let anyone get close to you.

“Everybody knows everybody here. That’s what’s appealing.”

What about leaving baseball?

“People ask, ‘Could you have made it?’” Whitehead said before a loan applicant stopped by. “I don’t want to sound arrogant or anything. I feel like I would have made it. But I don’t feel like I would have been an every-day guy. I might have been a back-up guy or split time with somebody. I don’t know. Maybe I’m discounting my ability.”

It has always been an honor for me to cover athletes in the minors who made it to the majors…and some guys who didn’t make it as well. Braxton Whitehead is one of them.