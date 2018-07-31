One Ringy Dingy…

Heart and laughter with Lily Tomlin at Cincinnati’s Taft



Lily Tomlin brings Ernestine, Edith Ann, and many of her other beloved characters to the Taft. Photo: Greg Gorman.

By Allyson B. Crawford

When comedic legend Lily Tomlin comes to Cincinnati this week, it will be for a good cause. Tomlin, currently starring in the Netflix smash Grace and Frankie, will bring a night of classic stand-up to the Taft Theatre. The show will help raise money for Cincinnati-based Parkinson’s Disease Rehabilitation Institute. Parkinson’s disease is a nervous system disorder. Patients may shake and have difficulty walking. High intensity workouts have shown success in slowing the progression of the disease. Tomlin notes that an old friend is a patient of the Institute and she is eager to help shine some light on Parkinson’s and the need for more research dollars. The Institute uses high intensity workouts, among other methods, to help individuals better control their Parkinson’s disease.

Tomlin has always been eager to use her celebrity for good. Earlier this month, Tomlin and her Grace and Frankie co-star Jane Fonda traveled to Michigan to campaign for a hike of the state minimum wage. Tomlin is originally from Detroit. Then, there was the glitzy ad campaign featuring Tomlin, Fonda, and actress Rashida Jones urging Americans to vote in the upcoming midterm election. In the Hollywood spotlight for 50 years, Tomlin has also used that platform to advocate for equality for women and the LGBT community. In 2013, she married her longtime partner, writer and collaborator Jane Wagner.

“If nothing else, comedy helps people bear it,” Tomlin tells the Dayton City Paper of the current political climate. “Out of comedy so much relative truth comes… and just a familiarity and communication and connection between people. That’s the kind of comedy I’ve done.”

Tomlin’s choices in Hollywood make her unique. Instead of taking roles that would portray a character as physically harming another person or using nothing but a string of swear words, Tomlin gravitates toward roles that allow her to express the human condition in a relatable way.

In her five decades on the stage, Tomlin has developed quite a stable of characters for her stand-up routine. The characters she did on Laugh-In during the early ‘70s still come to life on stage in 2018. In creating her characters, Tomlin pulled from her upbringing, politics and the world around her. One of her most enduring characters is Edith Ann, a five-year- old who remarks on the world while sitting in a gigantic rocking chair.

“We don’t bring the big chair!” admits Tomlin, when explaining her stage shows. “I do Edith but we don’t use the chair. It would take six men and a big truck. That chair sits in my living room right now. A chair from The Incredible Shrinking Woman sits in my entry. I try to keep those props that I love and I’m connected to. Interesting, decorative items.”

Since geopolitics, technology, fashion and music have all changed since Tomlin created her most iconic characters, some gentle updates are made when necessary.

“An adult character is more influenced by fads and passing things and wars,” explains Tomlin. “Children aren’t so cognitively aware of a war. Edith is pretty smart so she catches on to a lot of stuff but she’s still a five-year-old and she has a lot of wonder for life and the planet. Many times, through the years, I’ve done so many things as a character. I don’t do Edith that way because she’s young, so she’s a special circumstance. But Ernestine, she cuts a swath–she tosses bodies aside.”

That Ernestine is a nosy telephone operator made famous from Tomlin’s appearances on ‘70s sketch shows. During a classic sketch about General Motors, Ernestine ripped “Milhous” and his direct line to GM. No word on what Ernestine will do with “Donald” and Russia.

Back in reality, Tomlin is a little philosophical. At 78, she has no plans of retiring but admits “something will probably make me slow down someday” and she wants to hold a big family reunion.

“My family doesn’t even have a reunion anymore,” Tomlin laments. “After the oldsters died off… everyone was just spread out and so they didn’t hang as close. I don’t know how to get [a reunion] started. If I could hire someone to do it for me I would. I should do that, I have the wherewithal to do it and I should, even if it doesn’t sustain.”

While planning a reunion and a stand-up tour, Tomlin must make time to get ready for the Emmy Awards. She is nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for Grace and Frankie. The 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony is set for September 17 in Hollywood.

Grace and Frankie just finished season five and Tomlin expects a sixth season will be announced.

Tickets for A Night of Classic Lily Tomlin at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati start at $38.50. VIP packages are available. Visit tafttheatre.org or Ticketmaster to purchase. Taft Theatre is located at 317 East 5th Street in Cincinnati. Visit www.lilytomlin.com for more information.