Peace, love, and metal

3rd Restock expands, benefits local foodbanks at Oddbody’s

By Mike Ritchie

Despite the obvious generation gap and the wardrobe differences, hippies and metal heads will converge at Oddbody’s for the 2017 Restock weekend. Whether it’s singing, dancing, jamming, or loud moshing, fans and bands will support local food banks and those in need over the winter season.

The peace and love movement returns Jan. 27 with Hippiefest, which features seven bands, including The Almighty Get Down and The Mainline Funk. “The Mainline Funk is celebrating its fourth year together and its third at Restock. For this improv-funk-rock band, social awareness goes to the heart of what The Mainline Funk is all about,” says drummer Mike Gregg.

Restock began in 2015 when coordinator/promoter Jacob Collins met local musicians Nathan Goff and Kimberly Weiss at a show and began collaborating on a project to help those in need with food, clothing, and other necessities.

They took the idea to Oddbody’s owner, Neilson Hixson, and Restock was born. The first year featured a metal line-up, collecting $853, two truckloads of clothing, and 1,499 pounds of food. The second year featured singer-songwriters and jam bands, collecting over $2,500, three truckloads of clothing, and 382 pounds of food. Proceeds went to benefit the Dayton Foodbank, a community food pantry, and Helping the Homeless Dayton, an organization that distributes donations to area shelters.

Helping the Homeless Dayton has been up and running for over two years, aiding those on the streets and in area shelters, and is an integral part of the event. Donations are picked up, sorted, and delivered to the appropriate people or shelters in the area.

“Throughout the year, I collect donated items for our homeless,” says Trena Elam, who heads the organization. “There are some very touching stories I will forever remember.”

Members of The Almighty Get Down are happy to help a worthy cause. “We have a song about wondering why, if there’s enough food in the world that people can throw it away every night, how can there still be hungry folk? Benefits like Restock are trying to help this question by, look out: doing something. I’ve always thought compassion should’ve been labeled a verb,” says vocalist William “nuts-a-storin” Morren.

On Saturday, Engraved Darkness, Omeni, Letters to the Blind, and the rest of the metal horde will take the stage. Each band has a distinct style that will represent the night and scene well. “[Engraved Darkness] are honored to be a part of Restock this year and even more excited to break last year’s donations to really help those that need it. It’s absolutely amazing to see a heartfelt community with so many passionate artists come together to accomplish this extraordinary deed,” says guitarist Johnnie “Vladimir” Wallace.

The event could bring a genre-bending crowd. “We did hippies v.s. metal heads to see who could bring the most goodies,” Collins says. “They draw a crowd; they bring the people in. We start with zero every year and give, whatever we get, back to the community. Not sure if you’ll see hippies at the metal night, but you’ll see metal heads at the hippie night,” Collins predicts.

The event features flow artists, food, vendors, painters, and raffles. There will also be a friendly competition between the metal bands and the jam bands, culminating in a weekend winner that will receive a trophy sculpted by local artist Bretamus Acidbery. If the hippies win, the trophy goes to Peaches in Yellow Springs. If metal reigns supreme, it stays at Oddbody’s.

But in the end, it’s all about doing something positive for the community. “It’s been amazing seeing how generous people can be when given an opportunity. All it takes is one idea put into action. We’ll work harder every year to bring the best show we can,” Collins says.

Artists Tam Cline and Acidbery will be there both nights creating art live, along with flow artists Elizabeth Owen, Shaun Ross, Audra Hayden, Ty Drumm, Sara Owen, Steve Baker, and Stephanie Peters.

“I’ll be doing live painting [and] donating a painting each night for raffle,” Cline says. “[I] was excited to be asked to be a part of it. It makes me so happy to use my talent to give back to the community in such a positive way.”

Owen was introduced to Restock last year by Collins. “I instantly fell in love with the cause. I came from a large family, and there were times we wouldn’t have made it [without] local food pantries. I strive to give back any way I can.”

Collins is inspired by the people he’s met through the event: “We now have a pre-stock event to help stock the food pantry and help the homeless on Aug. 12 at the Courtyard.” They’re spreading the word everywhere they go. “It’s important that someone cares enough to make a change,” he continues. “I’ve been homeless and, at one point, needed the Food Bank to help feed my family.”

Now that he’s in a position to pay it forward, he wants to be part of a tradition that will help others. Collins dreams of building more homeless shelters that provide education, rehab, and jobs. “Our work is just beginning,” he says. “We aim high and have no intention of stopping.”

Dayton Restock takes place Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28 at Oddbody’s Music Room, 5418 Burkhardt Rd. in Dayton. Hippie Fest Friday also features Kommunity Service, Zane and the Sway, Jojo Stella, In Ten Cities, and Sharon Lane. Metal Fest Saturday also features Zuel, Black Tractor, Half Lit, Fighting the World Band, and The Ram Ones. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $15 at the door or $10 prior to the show. For more information, please visit

Oddbodys.com.