“Pops!” go the classics

Dayton Philharmonic honors Arthur Fiedler

at Schuster

By Tim Smith

Mention the words “Pops Concert,” and many music lovers instantly picture the late great Arthur Fiedler, the longtime conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra. Fiedler manned the podium in Boston’s Symphony Hall for more than forty years, delighting generations of concertgoers with his blend of light classical fare mixed with popular music favorites. The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Neal Gittleman, will pay homage to the legend when they stage “Fiedler’s Favorites” on June 1 and 2 at the Schuster Center.

Fiedler was sometimes criticized for over-popularizing music, particularly when adapting popular songs or edited portions of the classical repertoire, but he kept performances informal and sometimes self-mocking to attract a bigger audience. This approach earned him the nickname “America’s Conductor.” Neal Gittleman, the DPO’s Music Director, feels that it’s an accurate description.

“That was ALL due to his work with the Boston Pops,” Gittleman says. “During the Fiedler era, the Pops was one of the best known and most popular orchestras in

the country.”

Much of that popularity was due to a little thing called the Public Broadcasting System. “Evening at Pops” was an American concert TV series produced by WGBH-TV in Boston. It is one of the longest-running programs on PBS, airing from 1970 to 2005. The program was a public TV version of a variety show, featuring performances by the Boston Pops Orchestra, often with name guest stars performing signature tunes.

“Pops concerts were popular and widespread well before the Evening at Pops PBS broadcasts,” Gittleman says. “For years, the Boston Pops had been an important arm of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, performing popular and less-expensive-to-produce concerts whose revenue helped underwrite the more expensive performances of the Boston Symphony. Once news of that successful business model got around in the orchestra world, many other orchestras in many other cities replicated the

‘Fiedler Formula.’”

Despite the program’s overwhelming popularity and the worldwide exposure it generated, it proved to be a mixed blessing for many other orchestras who attempted to cash in on the concept.

“Ironically, the television broadcasts made things perhaps a little more difficult,” Gittleman says. “That’s because television viewers saw excerpts from several concerts, not a single concert performed for TV. Then when they went to see their own local orchestra do a Pops concert, they were expecting to see the same kind of thing they saw on television, with multiple guest artists performing on what seems to be the same concert. And it was never really like that at all!”

Under Fiedler’s direction, the Boston Pops reportedly made more recordings than any other orchestra in the world, with total sales exceeding $50 million. It began in 1935, with a world premiere recording of Jacob Gade’s “Jalousie,” which eventually sold more than a million copies, and the first complete recording of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” In 1946, he conducted the first American recordings devoted to excerpts from a film score, Dmitri Tiomkin’s “Duel in the Sun.” This highlights the debate among purists, that a Pops concert should focus solely on either light classical music or popular tunes.

“Those are all elements of the classic Fielder-style pops concert,” Gittleman says. “He’d combine all those things. But in the post-Fiedler era, most orchestras choose one of those definitions or the other. Our concert tries to recreate the ‘old school’ model

just a bit.”

The DPO’s regular season includes a number of such programs under their SuperPops banner. Performances from this past season alone included Sophisticated Ladies, featuring three Broadway and cabaret singers, A Swingin’ Christmas, a tribute to the Brill Building songwriters such as Burt Bacharach and Neil Sedaka, and guest performances by Doc Severinsen and Jackie Evancho. The added allure of name guest performers may have raised the eyebrows of classical music enthusiasts, but it didn’t seem to hurt attendance.

“Of course, a concert like last month’s, with Jackie Evancho, packs some star power with the audience,” Gittleman says. “But our audience also loves the orchestra, and this program shines the spotlight right on the members of the DPO. Plus, it’ll be a lot of fun, with some wonderful surprises in store. If I revealed what they are, the audience wouldn’t be surprised, would they?”

Audiences attend symphony orchestra performances for a variety of reasons in a variety of seasons. These range from the traditional home fire comfort of a Christmas concert to an old fashioned Fourth of July spectacular, where they expect to hear Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” complete with cannon fire at the climax. Whatever the reason, Gittleman has his own personal takeaway wishes for anyone attending

“Fiedler’s Favorites.”

“Two things—love for their hometown orchestra, and a great big smile!”

Fiedler’s Favorites will be presented by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra on June 1 and June 2 at the Schuster Performing Arts Center, One West 2nd St., Dayton. For tickets or more information, call 937.228.7591, or visit daytonperformingarts.org