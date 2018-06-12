Predator High

Government schools are cesspools of sexual abuse

By Mark Luedtke

Government schools are dangerous and deadly places. For twenty years we’ve been reading about school shootings yet schools have done little or nothing to stop them. Even Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has called on schools to take action with no success.

Our perverse media promotes the shooters, churning out hundreds of stories about them, turning them into celebrities, and promoting others to copy them. What they don’t report is government schools are designed to bully, oppress, and drug, inciting students to become killers.

Students are forced to attend at the point of the government’s gun. Armed truancy officers make sure of that. In school, administrators are the ultimate bullies, followed by teachers. Institutionalized bullying bleeds down to students, making student bullies worse as well. Some students are bullied into suicide. Others into mass murder.

Many blame parents. Baloney. Blaming the parents is as wrong as blaming the children. Neither have power because coercive government has taken all power from them. Five days a week, children are forced to spend more time with bullies than with their families.

Some point out, correctly, school shootings are rare, but there are too many. Overpaid administrators don’t want to trade fat, taxpayer-funded paychecks for real security against rare events no matter how deadly.

But while school shootings make spectacular news, widespread, daily abuse of students flies under the radar. But recently, numerous cases of sexual abuse by teachers made local news.

A list of predators recently convicted or admitting guilt includes former Indian Lake superintendent Patrick O’Donnell who accepted punishment for child rape while admitting no guilt, former Miamisburg Middle School teacher Jessica Langford for sexual battery, former Kettering Fairmont High School substitute teacher Madeline Marx for sexual battery, former Fairfield High School teacher Tyler Conrad for sexual imposition, former Dayton teacher’s aide and coach Donte Murphy for sexual battery, and former Hamilton High teacher Hilary Dattilo for sex with a student.

Teachers charged and with active cases include former Franklin High School teacher Madalyn Arnett for sexual battery and former drama teacher at Dayton’s Stivers School for the Arts John S. Findley for pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Those are just the few who have been caught recently. Predators require power over and access to their victims. Child sexual predators are drawn to government schools because their coercive nature provides both. Not all predators are as dumb as the ones who get caught.

Rulers want you to believe they care about your children. They don’t, and the evidence proves it. Even the Dayton Daily News was forced to admit Miamisburg administrators had nine concerns about Langford including her sitting on the lap of a student in class and students being allowed to make sexual comments towards her, but they still allowed Langford power and access to have sex with an eighth grader in her classroom. To cover-up rulers’ lack of caring, prosecutors requested the maximum sentence for Langford.

Local rulers want you to believe predation in schools is rare. Carrying water for them, the DDN dutifully reports, “The 2016 Office of Professional Conduct report says less than one half of one percent of the state’s 318,000 licensed educators were involved in a 2016 investigation of any kind, including things like academic fraud or falsifying an application, as well as sex-related cases.”

But federal rulers disagree. EdSource reports, “The failure of U.S. schools to protect students from sexual abuse by school personnel is a story of district cover-ups, lack of training, incomplete teacher background checks and little guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, according to a new federal report.”

The key point is cover-ups. The fed reports claims 9.6 percent of students suffer from sexual abuse from adults in government schools. The Department of Education is not the solution. It’s part of the problem.

The ultimate solution is returning power to families by abolishing government schools. Parental control in a free market would make schools high quality, inexpensive, and taylored for all.

Fortunately, more parents are waking up and homeschooling their children instead of allowing them to be abused by government. Ron Paul wonders why parents immerse their children in violence and Marxism at government schools to begin with. The answer is government has so damaged our economy, most households can’t dedicate a parent to educating their children. Both have to work. Many work multiple jobs. Government schools, although Marxist and violent, provide seemingly free child-caring services. That’s how much coercive government has degraded our society.