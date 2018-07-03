Recognizing members

72nd Annual Juried Exhibition at Springfield Museum of Art

By Gary Spencer

There are many annual customs that have become time-honored traditions. Whether it’s national holidays such as Independence Day or something we’ve come to expect like the Super Bowl, there are certain things we can look forward to each year. One of the traditions those of us in the Miami Valley can count on is the Annual Juried Members’ Art Exhibition at the Springfield Museum of Art. This will be the 72nd edition of this celebration of regionally produced art.

So how did this tradition start? The Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition dates back to the very beginning of the arts initiative in Springfield, preceding the opening of the city’s art museum by almost 20 years.

“The Spingfield Art Association was first formed in 1946 by a group of concerned artists and cititzens who felt Springfield needed a space to showcase visual arts,” says Springfield Museum of Art Curator Erin Shapiro. “In 1967 the first part of the Museum’s building on Cliff Park Road opened. The Annual Members’ Show has been ongoing during the Museum’s history, and really represents the spirit of the institution.”

The Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition represents the spirit of the institution and its initial mission in the community as it provides the opportunity for Springfield Museum of Art’s members to connect with others in the community with their shared appreciation of creativity and expression through visual art. So, what exactly is a “juried”

exhibition anyway?

“A juried show means a professional in the field of art is making a determination about which works will be included in an exhibition. ” Shapiro explains. “Our juror changes each year, and represents a broad spectrum of professionals working in galleries, museums, and community art centers throughout the state of Ohio. This year our juror is Michelle Brandt, owner of Brandt-Roberts Gallery in Columbus, Ohio.”

This is where the “Members” part of the exhibition’s name comes in. All current Springfield Museum of Art members 18 and older may enter two pieces of artwork with a guarantee that at least one of their submissions will be displayed. The yearly judge then decides which member artist will get a second work displayed in the exhibition. The show’s rules specify that all works must be display ready, have been created within the last three years, and never previously exhibited at the Museum. But this is not the only criteria on which each piece of art is judged for inclusion or exclusion.

“The juror is looking for the overall aesthetic experience of the piece, strength of composition, mastery of the medium, the work’s content as well as the overall originality and creativity of the artwork,” Shapiro says.

The Springfield Museum of Art will receive submissions 1-2 weeks prior to the exhibition’s opening reception. Due to this short proximity to the unveiling of the exhibit and the very nature of expecting the unexpected, each year makes this show unique and exciting for jurors, show organizers and attendees.

“This exhibition differs from our others as it’s an open call to Museum members, and we don’t know what we’re going to get before the work is dropped off. The rest of our exhibitions are planned two to three years in advance, with a pre-determined inventory of artworks,” Shapiro says. “Artwork varies widely in medium, scale, and content. Last year we had painting, sculpture, fiber, photography, ceramics, and printmaking represented. I expect we’ll have that same level of diversity this year as well. That’s the joy of the Members’ show. You never know what you’re going to get from year to year, which makes for an exciting, ever-changing exhibition.”

From there, submitted works will be juried across the exhibition and cash prizes will be awarded to the six most impressive pieces in the show. Artwork included in the exhibition will be available for sale at the discretion of the artist as well, making this event a must see for art connoisseurs. But ultimately, the Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition is a celebration of the creativity and imaginations of the Springfield Museum of Art’s members that amply exemplifies the notion that great visual art is being made right here in the Buckeye State.

“We have a broad diversity of regions represented, (and) we generally have many members of the Dayton community participate in the exhibition,” says Shapiro. “We have an extremely talented and diverse membership base, and the artwork continues to grow from year to year.”

The 72nd Annual Juried Members’ Art Exhibition runs until September 2 at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield. Admission is $5 for adult non-members, and children under 17 are admitted free. For more information, please visit www.springfieldart.net.