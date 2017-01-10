Recurring nightmares

Photo: On the Beat columnist Jim Bucher ruminates on his local worst of 2016, the closing of Hara Arena; photo: Jim Bucher

The return of ‘The Matrix’

By Morgan Laurens

We here at DCP heard a lot about the Matrix—the philosophical construct and the movie—this past year. It seemed as if, in the wake of the election, everyone was suddenly questioning the nature of their reality, via that overcooked Keanu Reeves vehicle from the ’90s.

But what if the truth were less sexy than that? What if the apocalypse already happened, but no one save Reeves noticed? There was no explosion, no biblical flood, no alien invasion or murderous cyborg revolt. It didn’t start “with an earthquake” as Michael Stipe suggested in 1987 or end with sinners left behind, as, um, “Left Behind” predicted.

OK, in the most literal sense, no, the world hasn’t ended. Clearly, we’re all still well enough to discuss red pill/blue pill implications. Our current cultural obsession with dystopian fiction (“The Hunger Games,” “The Road,” Children of Men”) seems to imply the end of the world will be precluded by a cataclysmic event, a single definitive occurrence that will wipe us from the face of the Earth. But the most realistic scenario might be the one posited in H.G. Wells’ early 20th century works: a slow, insidious decline, where the general populace is subjugated, day and night, to tedious, never-ending work. Sound familiar?

Maybe being part of the future means accepting that we’ve arrived at the most mundane of all possible endings: sitting in a cubicle, waiting in vain for someone to take a bat to that goddamn office printer.

I don’t want to believe

By Amanda Dee

As a writer and an editor, I exhaust my brain, my eyes, my ears hunting for the stories that make people tick, the headlines that make readers stop, and the words that fit precisely but in novel incarnations. By the end of every year, I’m ready for a hibernation period involving an eyelid tape job reversal of “A Clockwork Orange.”

Throughout the year, though, I admit, I hold strong to the tiny shreds of hope, be it a half off pizza on Mondays, a gut-bursting rising comedian / dope queen, or an episode of obsession over a Netflix release.

In a bout of dry exhaustion this past year, I tripped on that hope like a gangly naive teenager, running much too quickly to the guise of satisfying nostalgia.

The X-Files returned. A simple, six-episode return, but a return, nonetheless.

I rationed the episodes to get me through, one by one cracking the foundation of love I had built for it over the seasons and years. By the time Mulder and Scully met the Were-Monster, I still wanted to believe.

But that belief was broken, then grinded to oblivion by the Lumineers, as the camera focused on Mulder and Scully holding hands on that fateful porch, removing everything from the imagination.

The rot of empathy

By Dr. Mike Rosenberg

One of the best postmortems I read following the 2016 election was a piece called “Media, Morality, and the Neighbor’s Cow.” In this article, Neal Gabler makes the observation: “To identify what’s wrong with conservatism and Republicanism…you don’t need high-blown theories or deep sociological analysis or surveys. The answer is as simple as it is sad: there is no kindness in them.”

The lack of kindness is just as strong among many on the left who claim to share my own political views. I unfollowed as many lefties as righties on my social media feeds because of an unfortunate theme, among the comfortably well-off, that “things will get so bad that people will get woke.” Pointing out that “things getting bad” actually translates as “widespread human suffering” was dismissed with “sacrifices need to be made for the greater good.” Sacrifices of others, of course.

It feels like we have become so self-important, so caught up in our bubbles, that Cain’s post-murder question, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” reads more as legitimate comeback instead of the depths of cruelty. And the worst part, for me, is the understanding that the building of the emotional wall—the rot of empathy and the depersonalization of each other—was the plan all along.

Halting development

By Tim Smith

To me, the worst thing with a local impact was when my employer, the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, finalized its plan to close the Montgomery Developmental Center in Huber Heights. This is a residential facility that has housed and served adults with disabilities for more than 30 years. In 2016, the department continued moving local residents into community group homes or to other centers in different parts of Ohio. This action also impacts over 200 employees, as well as the city of Huber Heights. I don’t feel bad for myself because I’ll land on my feet, but I worry about how it will affect some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens.

The games

By Don Hurst

My worst thing of 2016 is the opening of the board gaming/craft beer bar D20, but 2017 was supposed to a year of unrivalled potential. I was going to stop drinking and spend more time with my wife. Those goals are dead thanks to 2016 and D20.

