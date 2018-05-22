Rescued from death row

Leonard, Ohio’s first drug detecting pit bull,

now saves lives in Clay Township



Leonard beat the odds to become part of the Clay Township Police Department.

By Tim Walker

Humans and animals must coexist on this Earth, of that there is no doubt—the circle of life, after all, is more than just a Disney song. Like human beings, animals are simply another part of that circle, another link in the chain, and over the millennia certain types of those animals have become domesticated. Dogs first, and then cats, are now constant companions for the human race—in modern times, it is estimated that over 30 percent of American households have a cat as a pet, while over 40 percent have a dog.

And yet, there are times when it seems as if we humans aren’t treating our companions as well as we could. According to statistics provided by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, over 6.5 million companion animals are sent to shelters each year, and unfortunately many of those are “high kill” shelters. Of those abandoned creatures, approximately 3.3 million are dogs, and 3.2 million are cats, and—sadder yet—over 1.5 million of those animals are put to death each year. Killed. Euthanized, due to a lack of space, resources, or potential adopters.

“Leonard” could have been one of those unfortunate animals. Leonard, a pit bull, was a 1-year-old stray when he was first rescued from the streets and brought to the Union County Humane Society in Marysville, Ohio, in October, 2016. His story, however, has wound up with a much happier ending than so many of the animals who find themselves in Ohio shelters. Leonard is the state of Ohio’s very first pit bull to be certified as a drug detection dog. He is entering his second year of service in Clay Township, and he has been embraced by both the police force and the community where he works.

“The Union County Humane Society has a director named Jim Alloway,” says Terry Mitchell, Police Chief of Clay Township in Ohio, explaining that Alloway has helped train police dogs for over 20 years. “Jim’s the one that recognized the potential that Leonard had, because he’s worked with dogs and law enforcement. He recognized that potential, and he called Mike Pennington.” Pennington is the owner and operator of Storm Dog K9 Training, a dog training facility in Sunbury, Ohio.

“Mike Pennington then took the dog in and did an evaluation on him,” Chief Mitchell continues. “And Mike found that Leonard had exactly what was needed for law enforcement work, and for narcotics detection. So they did the majority of the training there, and they put him up for a grant program for an agency to then adopt. Since the Union County shelter hadn’t charged them for the dog, they didn’t charge us for the dog. The only thing we got charged for was our part of the training and equipment, which was a huge savings for us. It saved Leonard from being euthanized. And the rest is just history.”

Police Chief Mitchell couldn’t be happier with the way things have turned out for Leonard, and for his department. “He’s doing great. He’s just finished his first year of service—we’ve just recertified him for our second year, so he’s good all the way to 2019. He’s been a phenomenal dog. He’s in the schools here at least 2 to 3 times per week, and the kids all love him, they love seeing him. It’s just been a

phenomenal success.”

“I realize that we’re the end user,” he continues, ”And we get all the credit, but the actual credit first belongs to Union County and Jim Alloway and then second to Storm Dog—we’re just the end user. We got a great dog, got him at a huge savings, the community loves him, and he’s in and out of the schools all the time. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Leonard is proudly continuing a long tradition of working detection dogs in our society. The first American bomb-detection dogs came into use in the 1940s during World War II, when they were trained for the purpose of detecting German land mines in North Africa. Then, in the early 1970s, organizations in the United States began training dogs to identify not just explosives, but also controlled substances such as marijuana, heroin, and cocaine. Later, the drug dog program was expanded to include ecstasy and methamphetamines, and today governmental organizations and private companies continue to investigate other uses for sniffer dogs.

Leonard’s story may be unique, but it doesn’t have to be. Local shelters and rescues are filled with dogs—and cats—who all have potential and are all waiting to find good homes and a new life. If you’re interested in adopting a dog or cat, contact the local Montgomery County Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457 or visit www.mcohio.org/animalshelter/.