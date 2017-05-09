

Road warriors

Flaw keeps on riding to Oddbody’s

By Allyson B. Crawford

Photo: Flaw’s (l-r) Dan Johnson, Tommy Gibbons, Chris Volz, and Jay Daunt perform May 13 at Oddbody’s; photo: Jonathon Walters

The music industry is often a cruel mistress. It’s always been hard to break into the business, a fact that is truer today than it ever was. Some bands were lucky enough to get a foot in the door back when big labels still ruled the industry and music promotion existed beyond social media. One of those lucky bands is Phoenix-based Flaw, who return to Dayton Saturday, May 13, for a metal show at Oddbody’s.

For Flaw, the road is a means to an end; the band loves to tour and meet fans, but a consistent schedule of live performances is also the only way to stay afloat in the music industry these days. Lead singer Chris Volz considers himself fortunate to even be a part of the industry.

“It’s definitely not glitz and glamor like people think,” Volz says. “In [music] videos and photos, you capture the good and fun moments. There’s a lot that goes into [it] that isn’t as easy as it seems. You spend a lot of time away from home and kids. When you’re on tour, there are a lot of overnight drives. Personally, I wouldn’t trade this for the world. I feel I was meant to do this and I feel blessed I’m able. It’s an industry where it’s very hard to get one record deal, let alone put out five or six records over a 20-year span.”

For musicians seeking a way into the industry, Volz offers some motivational advice. “If you work hard and never give up, anybody is capable of anything,” he says, but quickly continues with a caveat. “At the same time, it’s a much more competitive industry [these days].”

The members of Flaw are true workhorses and keep an exhausting schedule. They tour aggressively, hitting the road for four weeks at a time, with two weeks off between each run. They do this nearly year-round. During down time, the band continues working, writing new songs. In fact, the band already has a handful of songs ready to go for the next record.

“We are working on new music, for the past couple months,” Volz says. “We never stop doing that. We bring equipment with us and we can record ideas, guitars, vocals, and drum beats.”

It’s been a roller coaster ride for Flaw during these 17 years, complete with many lineup changes and an entirely redefined model for the music industry. Still, the band persists, chugging along when others give up. Flaw is now touring behind its most recent release, Divided We Fall, whose title Volz admits is a nod to American politics.

“The title was political, and I can’t deny it,” he explains. “It kind of relates to the journey Flaw went through, but it also has connotations to society today. I feel like Americans are more separated now than any other time I can remember.”

Anyone who’s picked up a newspaper over the past couple of months has probably read an editorial lamenting the great divide between the so-called two Americas. Divided We Fall was written before the presidential election and the songs proved prescient.

The new album is also the band’s first foray into the vinyl market. Trends usually come full circle, and vinyl is now popular with music fans again. Divided We Fall was released on vinyl from Flaw’s label, Pavement Entertainment. The band pre-sold hundreds of copies online and now sells many during each live gig.

“Vinyl is making a huge comeback. I think it’s great!” Volz exclaims. “Everyone I talk to is either a collector or they love the audio quality difference. Everything is so overproduced and over compressed … If you put a favorite record on with a really nice turntable with some nice speakers and you close your eyes, you feel like you’re at a concert.”

For those who still like to experience live music, Volz promises a rocking metal show at Oddbody’s. And the members of Flaw remember their last visit with Dayton music fans fondly.

“It’s been a year since we were in Dayton,” Volz says. “We always have a great time when we come through!”

Flaw plays Saturday, May 13 at Oddbody’s, 5418 Burkhardt Rd. in Dayton. Show starts at 6:30 p.m., doors at 6. Tickets range from $20-25 for patrons 18 and over. For tickets and more information, please visit FlawBand.com or Oddbodys.com.