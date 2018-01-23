Rock to restock

Annual Restock festival at Oddbody’s unites bands to benefit local charities



Electric Orange Peel is (L-R) Marko Manastyrskyj, Austin Crumrine, Dylan Aughe, and Nate Labine

By Gary Spencer

The holiday season has come and gone, just like it always does. But even though the calendar says the season for giving is over, there are still many who continue to have trouble feeding their families. This coming weekend several local metal and jam bands will donate their time at the third annual Restock shows at Oddbody’s Music Room in an effort to raise money and food to be donated to Dayton area food banks.

The lineup for Friday’s Jam Band night is Ohio All Stars, Cheezcake, Electric Orange Peel, and Riding with Cheech. Saturday bands The Reefer Hut, Forces of Nature, Transylvania Hellhounds, Burn the Dead, and Dark Soul will turn up the volume for metal night.

The Restock Benefit is the brainchild of Jacob Collins, owner/operator of Tribal Restoration and CEO of nonprofit organization Restock Inc.

“Restock Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fulfilling the short-term needs of shelters, food pantries, community centers, families recovering from tragedy, and nature conservation organizations utilizing music, art, and kindness to Restock, Rebuild and Rehabilitate community,” Collins says. “I head up the planning of upcoming events and perform as many tasks as possible.”

One of those events is the now yearly Restock weekend at Oddbody’s, which features two nights of music to raise funds and food donations for those in need in the Southern Ohio community.

“Restock is a very simple concept – we gather local artists, musicians, and businesses to join us in supporting local charities,” he says. “After the holiday season, local shelters and food pantries supplies are rather depleted. We set the event date in January to “RESTOCK” the shelves at the most needed time.”

Collins’ urge to “restock” and give back to those less fortunate simply comes from a genuinely altruistic part of human nature: to make things happen.

“I had always wanted to make a difference in our community, I just didn’t know how to go about it,” he says. “After attending a few local Dayton benefit shows, donating to their causes and seeing the impact firsthand, it became clear to me that one person can in fact promote change, inspire others to get involved, and have a great time doing so.”

Turning Restock from a concept to reality proved not to be difficult thanks to the help of his friends.

“Restock started with the collaboration of a few likeminded people with just a few simple ideas,” Collins explains. “We planned to contact a few local bands, artists, and some friends that were starting their own charity organizations. We sat down with Neilson Hixson of Oddbody’s, presented him with our master plan, and the first Restock event was born in January 2015.”

The inaugural Restock was a one night event featuring metal and hard rock bands, art, dancers, raffles and other stage performers that benefited Music Feeds Ohio and Helping the Homeless. Based on the success of the event, when the time rolled around to start planning the second Restock in 2017, an idea was hatched to expand the festivities to two nights, with one dedicated to the harder bands, and a second night featuring cream of the crop local hippie/jam bands.

“Funny thing about bands is it doesn’t matter who is in need – if there is a benefit show to help someone, they jump at the chance,” Collins comments. “So we decided to make it a two night event to appeal to a more diverse crowd and allow for a little friendly competition – hippies vs metalheads – for a jam-packed two night explosion. The response was amazing with over 20 bands wanting to get involved.”

With this expansion, Restock began to grow in other ways as well.

“We began to reach out to food vendors, art vendors, and flow artists to create a festival atmosphere,” Collins explains. “We contacted tattoo shops, restaurants, music stores, anyone we could think of to gain gift certificates and raffle items. We began to contact local shelters, YWCA, Boys and Girls Clubs, to find their specific needs and help us help them succeed. We were given a 24-foot trailer to use for the event and filled it to the top! The 2017 event was such an amazing weekend that the Restock committee literally spent a week sorting, separating and delivering all the donations. It’s truly amazing how people are so giving and compassionate when given an opportunity.”

With a second Restock a smashing success, Collins and his committee expect more of the same from the 2018 edition of their benefit that will benefit Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, Bethany Center Soup Kitchen, Mary Queen of Peace, Jeremaih Tree, Interfaith Schneider House of Hope, Hope House Mission, YWCA, His Extended Hands Sanctuary, Music Feeds Ohio, and Dayton Food Bank. So how does it work?

“You go through your closets and pantries and gather what you don’t need, use, or want. We even take microwaves and furniture. Gather what you got and show up,” Collins explains. “With purchase of admission to the show all your donations are traded in for raffle tickets. The more you bring, the more tickets you receive. Raffle tickets are also available for purchase. The Dayton Food Bank, with only one dollar, can provide four meals so every dollar counts. Raffle items include guitars, local art, band merch, locally blown glass items, tattoo gift certificates, restaurant gift certificates, and there is more coming in every day.”

And for those really into the Restock cause, there’s another way you can help.

“Sunday January 28th following the event we will be providing free chili and coffee for all that would like to help with sorting donations in preparations for distribution at high noon in the Oddbody’s parking lot,” says Collins.

In the end, the efforts of Collins and his committee are grander in scale than just this year’s Restock, including side charitable efforts such as No Kid Hungry, Prestock and a year round collection service.

“Restock is something that needs to continue and live past our time,” Collins says. “Everyone on the committee is so passionate about our community and giving them a hand up. The passion that flows from all of us is generated from us all experiencing hard times at some point in our lives. Now that we are little farther along in life we want to be that kindhearted movement that we once needed. I am completely consumed by doing my part to fix a world that can seem so cold and lonely. I eat, sleep and breathe this life.”

Restock 2018 takes place this coming Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27 at Oddbody’s Music Room on 5418 Burkhardt Road in Dayton. Ohio All Stars, Cheezcake, Electric Orange Peel, and Riding with Cheech play on Friday, and The Reefer Hut, Forces of Nature, Transylvania Hellhounds, Burn the Dead, and Dark Soul play on Saturday. Tickets are $10-15 in advance. Show is 18 and up. For more information, please visit www.oddbodys.com.