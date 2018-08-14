Take one down and pass it around

Dayton Beer Week celebrate local breweries



Dayton Beer Week benefits several area charities, so for once your “pour choices” will help a good cause.

By Tammy Newsom

There will be over 150 beers to choose from when Dayton Beer Week and Alefest Dayton serves up the brews beginning Saturday, August 18th and concludes with Alefest Dayton on August 25th at the Dayton Convention Center. Alefest Dayton, now celebrating 20 years, is the topper event for Dayton Beer week, with virtually all of Dayton’s local brew houses participating, proving that beer goes with everything.

Dayton Beer week and Alefest Dayton founder Joe Waizmann started his career in draught in 1981, while still employed as a bar manager. Fueled by his passion for draught beer, Waizmann spent the next 40 years traveling both home and abroad sharing his appreciation of fine beer as a beer judge and a home brewer.

“At one particular point about 20 years ago, driving to my Midwest day job I was thinking about beer festivals and thought that Dayton ought to have a craft beer event, so ego aside, I give it a whirl and started Alefest,” says Waizmann. “It’s the passion and enjoyment of craft beer I share with others.” Waizmann is also one of the co-founders of the Warped Wing Brewing Company, a Beer Week host and sponsor. Wing warping was the patented process for controlled flight on a fixed wing aircraft, invented by the Wright Brothers in 1904.

“It’s a local homage to Dayton’s famous brothers. We talked about wing warping turned around backwards for a cool name for an IPA (India pale ale), a style of beer shared with 28% of all beers consumed in the US today,” he says. Upholding the same sense of fun and silliness imbued throughout Dayton Beer Week, Waizmann jokes “I was just thinking of names for individual beers, thought about wing warping and thought about it fueled by the beer.” Warped Wing Brewery now marks its 4th anniversary in business.

“The Beer Pride Parade, held on Sunday, August 19th, is a zany humorous parade starting at the Dublin Pub and finishing at Thai 9, with floats of all kinds of things,” says Waizmann. “Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gets the privilege of enjoying the first pint of beer.” Over 250 varieties of craft beers will be served to the public. “Virtually all of the Miami Valleys’ breweries will be represented during Dayton Beer Week and at Alefest Dayton. There is a biking beer event Monday, August 20th starting at Devlin Brewery in Xenia, which is a 10-mile bike ride,” Waizmann says. “All net proceeds go to charity.”

“Just for Dayton, we’ve created a golf tournament, ‘Pints, Putters, and Pink Balls Golf Club Scramble.’ It’s a fundraiser to benefit the local breast cancer foundation at Kitty Hawk Golf Course,” Waizmann continues. Other Dayton Beer Week nonprofits and charities included are the Dayton Area Rugby Club, Five Rivers Youth Rugby Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, Bike Miami Valley, Dayton Ballet, Dayton Art Institute, UpDayton, and GenDayton.

It’s the perfect fundraiser and activities portal for all things ale. Warped Wing Brewery itself picks a charity each month to partner with and donates $1.00 from every pint sold on each Tuesday. The events have some last-minute finalizing plans and will take off in a host of directions with various local area breweries and four wholesale beer distributors.

“This festival of spirits is geared for those ranging in age from 21 to 81,” says Waizmann. “It’s a celebration that has developed over 20 years through all walks of life and commonality and the enjoyment of craft beer. It’s the granddaddy event and the oldest continuous operating festival in Ohio.”

Capping off Dayton Beer week is AleFest, which requires a VIP admission ticket and includes a raffle for an extremely rare bottle of 2007 Sam Adams Utopia. You can find select wines and ciders available, along with over 250 craft beers from more than 100 world-class breweries. All Miami Valley breweries will be represented. Festivalgoers can expect vintage and rare beers, draught and cask ales, and lager beer. The acoustic band The Fries will perform. Food is provided by the Canal Street Arcade & Deli, Mudlick Tap House, Ollie’s Place, and will be joined by Esther Price Fine Chocolates.

For a complete schedule of events please visit daytonbeerweek.com or alefest.com. Alefest happens on Saturday August 25th, 2018 at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton.