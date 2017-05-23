The straight dope

Josh Goldman, 5 punk bands give fans more than they bargained for at Blind Bob’s

Photo: The Raging Nathans’ (l-r) Nick Hamby, Jared Reynolds, and Josh Goldman perform June 1 at Blind Bob’s; photo: Larry TV

By Josher Lumpkin

It’s not every day that fans of live music have an opportunity to witness five solid acts playing raw melodic goodness. The Slow Death (Minnesota), Mikey Erg (New Jersey), The Raging Nathans (Dayton), The Dopamines (Cincy), and Easy Pieces (Columbus) will be sure to please even the most discriminating show-goer. Though these bands can be loosely lumped together as “punk,” those who pigeonhole them will be doing themselves a disservice. The talent and emotion that will be on display are not to be missed.

Dayton City Paper sat down with Josh Goldman, a Dayton musician who will perform with three of the five bands on the bill: The Slow Death, The Dopamines, and The Raging Nathans. He has toured the world, playing with many different bands. With his wife, Brandy, he founded Rad Girlfriend Records in 2011.

How did you start touring with all these bands?

Josh Goldman: Jesse Thorson from The Slow Death asked me in 2012 if I wanted to tour Japan with them. So I went. I think after that, it was the Iron Chic U.S. tour in 2013. It was just all by chance. It was just being willing to be available and to be reliable as a musician. One day, I got a phone call from Joe Queer from The Queers. He was like, “Hey, our van broke down and we need someone to play bass.” I was like, “I’ll do it”… Through The Queers, I met The Nobodys, who asked me to tour. While all this was going on, The Dopamines asked me to join their band in 2013, as well.

What was it like playing punk in Japan?

JG: It was super awesome! First of all, everybody was really into it. All the shows started by 6 p.m. and were over by 9. Japan is a very interesting, fantastic place. I had a lot of fun, and I met a lot of interesting people. They’re really into what they’re into, especially when it comes to music and punk rock. They really like it. They just knew what was going on, and they loved music. And our hosts were very gracious. I mean, it was probably one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had in my life.

Tell our readers about the new Dopamines record.

JG: It’s called Tales of Interest. It comes out on Rad Girlfriend Records June 2. I think they started writing it shortly before I joined the band. At that point in time, it didn’t really seem like they were gonna be doing much, so I think that me joining the band was a little bit of a kick in the ass for them to keep going. For me, I knew those guys and it seemed like a natural fit. And it’s fun. I hate when people say a band’s new record is more mature, but this one kinda is. It’s less of the, like, “drink yourself to death” party stuff and more just honest, emotional stuff. I’m really proud of it. It’s the first record that I’ve been on that doesn’t have me as the front-guy. And so it’s kind of nerve-wracking because The Dopamines are already well known by people. People like them. So if people don’t like the record, I certainly don’t want to be the guy that makes people say, “They got Goldman and now they suck.” But no, it’s really good. It took me a long time to listen to the record after it was recorded. I was nervous. It’s a pretty anxious record. You’re kinda grinding your teeth through the whole thing.

The Raging Nathans is your main project. What’s next for you guys?

JG: We just booked studio time in Nashville in the middle of June. We have demos for 16 new songs, and we’re gonna go record our second album with Matt Drastic from the Teen Idols. We recorded the Dopamines record there. He and I got along well. We’re gonna do that and go on tour.

Is it challenging to play in three different bands in one night?

JG: It’s just a lot of exertion. You’re up there, and it’s a lot of things to remember. It’s a lot of different songs. I still get very nervous all the time before I play, so I try not to think about it. You obviously don’t want to have too much to drink, which is easy to do, especially if you’re working on your nerves. It can be tough keeping a level head and keeping your energy up.

Is there anything else you’d like DCP readers to know before the show at Blind Bob’s on June 1?



JG: Just come out to the show! I think people are very turned off by the word “punk.” They hear that and they get the wrong idea. It’s gonna be awesome. The Slow Death writes amazing songs. People will have a good time if they come out. They’ll definitely be entertained.

The Slow Death, Mikey Erg, The Raging Nathans, The Dopamines, and Easy Pieces play Thursday, June 1 at Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St. in the Oregon District. Doors open at 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for patrons 21 and up. For more information, please visit RadGirlfriendRecords.com.