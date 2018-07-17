The Walking—and Dirty—Dead

Annual MUD Volleyball Tournament embraces apocalyptic zombie theme



Dirty deeds done for Epilepsy.

By Tim Walker

If you want to show support for one of your favorite Dayton-area charities, there are a variety of ways you can do just that. You can help the hungry by volunteering your time at one of our local food banks. You can make a donation of cash or much-needed articles of clothing at any of our local homeless shelters. For the animal lovers reading this, you can sign up as a foster family with one of our many fine Miami Valley rescue organizations. Or you can help fight epilepsy by dressing like a zombie and rolling around in the mud this Saturday while playing volleyball.

One of the area’s most popular annual fundraising events has returned for another year, and this time with a horror-themed twist. The 28th Annual Dayton MUD Volleyball for the Epilepsy Foundation Greater Dayton Region will be held this year on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, located at 1301 E Siebenthaler Avenue in Dayton. The event starts bright and early at 8 a.m. and is open to the public, and it takes place rain or shine. The theme for this year’s tournament is Mudpocalypse, and all participants are encouraged to channel their inner zombies by dressing up for the event. (While there is sure to be plenty of bumping and setting at the event, spiking through the ‘braaaains’ is discouraged.)

“Yes, our theme is Mudpocalypse, so we have a zombie theme this year,” says Michelle “Sully” Sullivan, fundraising manager for the Epilepsy Foundation of the Greater Dayton Region when she spoke with the Dayton City Paper recently. “The tournament will be out at the Wegerzyn Garden Center, just like it is every year. And this year we have the ability for folks to actually register independently, and to be put on a team in general, if they aren’t able to put together a team themselves. It’s not always easy to get eight people together, or six, so we’re allowing people to register as a free agent, and then we’re placing them on teams. So that’s new this year.”

If you’ve never watched or participated in the annual mud volleyball tournament, you owe it to yourself to be at this weekend’s event. It’s an impressive sight. Imagine thousands of Dayton-area residents, on 265 different teams playing on 35 courts, and all of them covered from head to toe in mud. It’s a long day filled with craziness and fun, volleyball, laughter, and people competing and unabashedly enjoying themselves while raising money for a good cause. And if you’re playing this year for the first time, take a bit of advice from an old man who has gotten down and dirty at the event several times in the past—wear an expendable pair of shoes.

For many of the event’s organizers, the fight against epilepsy hits close to home, and Michelle Sullivan is no exception. “I grew up with epilepsy,” she continues. “I’ve been fortunate and not had seizures in quite some time, but it’s been a very big part of my life. This tournament is our annual fundraiser, and the largest one that we do every year. It is where we make most of our money for our foundation, and that money goes back to programs and services for the community.”

The Epilepsy Foundation Greater Dayton Region, a chapter of the Epilepsy Foundation of America, is committed to ensuring that people with seizures are able to participate in all life experiences, and their goal is to prevent, control and cure epilepsy through research, education, advocacy and services. The local Foundation was established in 1974 by Joan Schreck of Kettering, and it serves a total of 11 counties in western Ohio.

“The Epilepsy Foundation provides many services,” Sullivan continues. “We will actually come out and do seizure training, we have educational training, as well as many other services we offer. We partner with We Care Arts on a program where children can go and paint and do different things, and get to know each other. We find that, in this electronic age, people aren’t connecting in person as much, and this is a way for them to connect in person.”

Connecting with others—along with the mud, the volleyballs, and the net—this Saturday, several thousand area residents will find themselves having a great time for a great cause. The zombification will be out of control at Wegerzyn, and it will all be very much worth it. But be forewarned: you’re gonna get dirty.

The 28th annual Dayton MUD Volleyball Tournament to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Avenue in Dayton. The event begins at 8 a.m. For more information, go to www.daytonmud.com or call 937.233.2500.