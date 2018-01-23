Thyme to rock

Jericho Thyme’s well-seasoned jams at Trolley Stop



Jason Mowery of Jericho Thyme. Photo: Jennifer Taylor

By Justin Kreitzer

Miamisburg-based Americana band Jericho Thyme is a collaborative effort between drummer/vocalist Josh Johnson, lead guitarist/vocalist Casey Ott, guitarist/vocalist Jason Mowery, bassist/vocalist Rob Thaxton, and violinist John Lardinois. The band formed in 2014 and with five members, their influences are quite diverse. Together they create an eclectic and rootsy original sound—with a jam band mentality—that incorporates elements of blues, folk, funk, reggae, bluegrass, rock, and pop into a well-seasoned stew. Since their formation, the band has been very active in the local live music scene and look to continue that in 2018 with their first performance of the year on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Trolley Stop.

The Dayton City Paper spoke with Jason Mowery of Jericho Thyme about their formation, influences, plans to record an album and more.

DCP: How did the band form? What is the meaning behind the band’s name?

Jason Mowrey: Josh [Johnson] and I always wanted to have a space of our own that allowed us the freedom to play music and be creative. That opportunity to have that sort of space presented itself, and we built a 650 square foot self-sustaining recording studio that we use for rehearsals, writing music, mixing down live and studio recordings, and hanging out in general. As for the name of the band, the first name was totally lame, and more of a joke than anything, about a buddy who made up words when he was having a drink or two. That’s all I have to say about that! The song “Jericho Thyme” came first, and when our pride grew in the music we were writing, we all realized the prior name was ridiculous. Band names are a little tough to be original, so we took the names of our songs and did some Google searches to make sure it was unique. Thus, we billed a couple times as Jericho Thyme, and it stuck.

DCP: As for your influences, your Facebook page is rather vague, stating “you name it” under the influences tab. During live performances, you have been known to play several Neil Young tunes. Who are some of your other influences, including some of the least obvious ones?

JM: My biggest musical influence is my good friend and band mate, Josh Johnson. We’ve been friends since our teenage years and he’s always been an excellent musician that I have admired. I always wanted to be able to make music with Josh out of that admiration. Our influences would honestly lie in, or in between, Jane’s Addiction, early Smashing Pumpkins, The Rolling Stones, Black Crowes, Albert King, the Meters, Elvis Presley, Waylon Jennings, The Allman Brothers, Beatles, Grateful Dead, Charlie Daniels, Neil Young, John Prine, and on. When you have that many musical tendencies in a group, it becomes a pretty musically diverse kind of thing. The recent Neil Young set came out of a rehearsal. We were noodling through some Neil tunes, and we were all like, I love all those songs, let’s do an entire Neil set! We often plug covers in our sets of our “musical heroes.” It keeps it fun and interesting.

DCP: Fittingly, your song titled “Jericho Thyme” seems like the perfect introduction to your sound. With its extended bluesy guitar solo, close-knit harmonies, and Southern Rock vibe, it sounds like a fun one to play live. What is your favorite song to perform live and why?

JM: “Jericho Thyme” is indeed fun to play. It’s one of the first songs I wrote, and although it’s fun, simple, and a little repetitive, the more recent music we’ve written is more dynamic and musically complex. This band is about being well-rehearsed, as tight as possible as a group, and driven to be vocally exceptional. Hopefully you can hear that in our music. The more direct answer for you to your question is, I like to play all of them [but] those songs that take you on a little six-minute dynamic excursion are the tunes I dig the most.

DCP: With many original songs and numerous live shows under your belt, do you have any plans to record and release a studio album any time soon? If so, where are you in that creative process?

JM: Recording a studio album sounds like a bunch of fun. Who knows what the future will hold… Most of our tunes have a “live” feel so, I’m perfectly fine with playing live as much as possible and releasing the live material as it accumulates. Our first release is going to be from the hours and hours we’ve recorded during recent shows, and the live studio work that we have recorded over the past couple years. We’d like to release that live album of original material sometime later this spring or summer.

DCP: What else does the future hold for Jericho Thyme?

JM: Hopefully the future holds for us good health, good music, happiness, and general longevity for everyone involved and their families.

Jericho Thyme plays Saturday, Feb. 10 at Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St. in the Oregon District. Show starts at 9:30 p.m. For more information, please visit JerichoThyme.com or TrolleyStopDayton.com.